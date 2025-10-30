3 Takeaways From Flames’ 2-1 Shootout Win vs Kraken

The Calgary Flames played their sixth preseason game against divisional opponent the Seattle Kraken last night. They finished with a final score of 2-1, winning in the shootout, with both their regulation goal and shootout winner scored by Matvei Gridin. Here are three takeaways from last night’s game.

Dustin Wolf’s Stellar Rookie Season Doesn’t Look Like Luck

The best player on all sides of the ice last night was Flames’ starting goaltender Dustin Wolf. He stopped 35 out of the 36 shots he faced during regulation and overtime, and looked like he did it with ease – while he had a couple highlight-reel stops, most of them were effortless position saves. For a goaltender his size (Wolf is listed at just about 6-feet, on the minimum end of sustainable for an NHL-calibre goalie), his positioning is as seamless as that of a much larger player, and his lateral movement and reaction time are incredible. He was saved by fate in overtime with a shot by Eeli Tolvanen that rang off both posts and out, and held the Kraken to one goal in four attempts in the shootout.

Dustin Wolf, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Last season, Wolf placed second in Calder Trophy voting behind Montreal Canadiens defenceman Lane Hutson, putting up a .910 save percentage and a 2.64 goals-against average as he willed a weak Flames skater group very close to a playoff spot. Goalies are commonly heralded as unpredictable, and there have been doubts that Wolf will be able to recreate his results, especially given the questions about the strength of the Flames’ skating group. However, if this game means anything, Flames fans will have nothing to worry about.

Martin Pospisil May Not Have the Skill To Remain Where He Was in the Past

There’s no denying that Martin Pospisil was effective – or at least passable – on the Flames’ top line last season. According to Natural Stat Trick, the trio was one of the Flames’ most effective lines relative to baseline, at least among groups that played a substantial amount of time together. However, in this game, with weaker linemates than Nazem Kadri and Jonathan Huberdeau to support him, Pospisil often looked lost.

In overtime especially, Pospisil mishandled the puck at times and made bad decisions with it at other points – fumbling it, passing it to nowhere or worse, directly into the hands of the Kraken. This is not the play of someone who should be on the top line in the 2025-26 season.

Gridin Wants an NHL Job

In contrast to Pospisil, Gridin backs up his determination with skill and good positioning. He scored the Flames’ goal in the second to even the score at 1-1, then capped off his excellent night with the shootout-winning goal.

His goal in the second period was a good demonstration of what separates a player like him from a player like Pospisil. Gridin had the awareness to notice that the Kraken were leaving a gap behind the play, the skill to catch the puck on his stick when Ilya Solovyov sent him an outlet pass, and the speed and hands to stay ahead of the defenceman and bury his chance. His goal in the shootout was similarly impressive, showcasing his confidence against a goaltender.

Gridin was taken in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft and immediately impressed in his post-draft season in the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), winning the QMJHL Rookie of the Year trophy. While his age limits his chances of making the NHL roster, he’s certainly making his case.

What’s Next For the Flames?

The Flames started slow, but they – led by Wolf – earned their win in this game. Their next game is in Calgary on Tuesday against the Vancouver Canucks. Expect to see much more of the NHL roster – potentially including Gridin.