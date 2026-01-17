2 Takeaways From the Maple Leafs’ 4-3 OT Win Over the Jets

The Toronto Maple Leafs were back in action last night against the Winnipeg Jets on Hockey Day in Canada, a day where all seven Canadian teams are in action. This was the second meeting between the two clubs since the calendar turned to 2026, with the Maple Leafs winning the first matchup 6-5 back on New Year’s Day. These two teams have a very underrated rivalry that dates back to the pandemic season, when all the Canadian teams were grouped into one division.

Because of that history, games between these teams tend to have a little extra bite. Last night was no different. There were goals, hits, scrums, and really the only thing missing was a fight. With that, let’s get into what happened and take a look at some key takeaways from the Maple Leafs’ 4-3 overtime win.

Great Comeback Win

Last night’s win over the Jets was one of the best comeback efforts of the season, largely because of how the Maple Leafs stuck with it. Even after falling behind 2-0, they kept pushing and were rewarded when Auston Matthews scored just moments later to cut into the lead. Then, when they found themselves down 3-1, they still didn’t fold. Instead, they battled their way back, tied the game at 3-3, and forced overtime.

Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies celebrate a goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs (Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images)

That alone said a lot about their mindset. In the extra frame, it didn’t take long for Matthews and Max Domi to finish things off with a beautifully executed overtime goal. It was the kind of comeback win that highlights how dangerous this team can be when everyone commits to a full 60-minute effort. It’s also reassuring to see them responding this way after struggling earlier in the season with blown leads. No matter the score right now, this team feels like it’s never truly out of a game.

Matthews Finds His New Marner in Domi

As mentioned above, Matthews and Domi connected on the overtime winner to cap off a huge night. That wasn’t the only time the two linked up, either, as they also combined on the Maple Leafs’ first goal of the game. Since the teams last met on Jan. 1, Matthews has been on an absolute tear, and Domi has been a constant presence setting him up, almost every night. It’s been impressive to watch, especially considering Domi has essentially filled the playmaking void on Matthews’ line after Mitch Marner left the organization this past summer.

When Marner departed, there was real concern about whether Matthews would be able to maintain his scoring pace without him. Brad Treliving went out and acquired Matias Maccelli, who was expected to help replace some of Marner’s offensive production. Instead, it’s been Domi who has stepped into that role. In hindsight, it shouldn’t be all that surprising. During the 2024 playoffs, Matthews and Domi were put together and immediately found chemistry. Now, Craig Berube has reunited them hoping it would spark something, and that’s exactly what’s happened.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs have now wrapped up their four-game road trip out west, finishing with a 2-2-0 record. That stretch moved them just one point back of the Buffalo Sabres for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. They’re back in action tomorrow night when they host the Minnesota Wild. After that, they face the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday, and on Friday they welcome Mitch Marner and the Vegas Golden Knights to Scotiabank Arena for the first time.

This weekend also brings a rare Saturday without a game. Instead, the Maple Leafs will take on the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday afternoon at 1:30 pm.