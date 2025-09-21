2 Takeaways From the Maple Leafs’ 4-3 Win Over the Senators

The Toronto Maple Leafs preseason began today with an afternoon matinee against the Ottawa Senators. The Maple Leafs iced a team that didn’t include many regular NHL players, but it was still a competitive lineup that gave the Senators all they could handle.

The game started with the Maple Leafs opening the scoring less than a minute in with a goal from Calle Jarnkrok. By the end of the first, they had a 3-0 lead and were beating a Senators team that consisted of much of their opening night roster. Ottawa did make a comeback, closing the gap to a one-goal lead in the third period. However, they fell short and the Maple Leafs won 4-3.

Maple Leafs’ Roster Consists of Bubble Players

The Maple Leafs iced a roster that consisted of a handful of bubble players pushing for a spot on the opening night roster. Between the aforementioned Jarnkrok, David Kampf, Nicholas Robertson, Henry Thrun, Michael Pezzetta, and if you want to include Easton Cowan in that conversation, there are plenty of names that could dress on opening night. The veterans like Jarnkrok and Kampf played well and took many of the youngsters under their wing. There is still a chance for them to earn a spot on the roster, but with all the other additions this offseason, it looks like their time with the organization could be coming to an end.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Robertson, who aside from Cowan may be the most interesting name to watch this preseason, had a typical “Robertson start.” He found the back of the net in the first period and had a very good game overall. If he can continue playing this well, he will make the opening night roster. As for Pezzetta, it seems like he will be a depth forward that is carried by the team and gets into the lineup whenever head coach Craig Berube needs him. He played decent but missed a few chances to insert himself physically in the game.

Lastly, Cowan, the one who had all the eyes on him, had a good game and got involved physically, but he didn’t have the chances that Robertson had. He was engaged, but with no real scoring chances, there were times he wasn’t noticeable. Still, it was only the first preseason game, and he will have more opportunities.

Akhtyamov Played Outstanding

Artur Akhtyamov played very well in his first action of the preseason. In the first period, he was rock solid, making saves that required him to slide across the crease. He also showed great rebound control and battled for just about any puck he thought he had a chance on. There was even a play in the game where the Senators had pressure and the puck was loose. Akhtyamov lost his glove but still battled to make the save. He ended his time in the net with two goals allowed on 20 shots.

This shouldn’t be a surprise to many Maple Leafs fans. Last season with the Toronto Marlies, he played in 26 games and had an 11-8-4 record with a .901 save percentage (SV%) and a 2.81 goals against average (GAA). It’s not unreasonable to think Akhtyamov could be the future of the crease for the Maple Leafs.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs will resume action on Tuesday, Sept. 23, against the Senators. That game could see more of an opposite lineup setup. The Maple Leafs will have more of their regulars in the lineup, whereas the Senators will most likely give chances to their bubble players or rookies before making cuts.

Toronto’s training camp will continue, with cuts coming at some point this week. Those cuts should consist of younger players returning to their respective junior hockey teams, or players being sent down to the Marlies to participate in their training camp, which is just around the corner.