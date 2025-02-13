3 Takeaways From Spitfires’ 8-2 Win Over Sting

As the 2025 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Playoffs start coming over the horizon (starting late March), the Windsor Spitfires seem to be finding their groove at the right time. A big win at home on Thursday night against a division rival showed the club is ready for their playoff return.

A season ago, the Spitfires were searching for answers at the bottom of the Western Conference. Now, they’re at the top of the West Division, second in the conference, looking to build as much as possible. On Wednesday, a loss by the Soo Greyhounds officially clinched a playoff spot for the Spitfires. It helped them bring a big energy into Thursday’s game against the Sarnia Sting who, despite being the seventh seed, are a tough opponent in their own right. Fortunately for the Spitfires, they had all of the answers they needed. Here are three takeaways from an eventful game at the WFCU Centre.

Morneau Adds Element to Top Line

After splitting a pair of one-goal games earlier this season, the Spitfires beat the Sting 7-2 at home on Fri., Feb. 7. Just 24 hours later, they beat the Brantford Bulldogs in overtime and wanted to keep the momentum rolling. It worked.

Ilya Protas (Washington Capitals) opened the scoring just five minutes in and was quickly followed by veteran Noah Morneau and rookie Ethan Garden for a 3-0 lead after 20. In the second, Morneau and Garden added their seconds while captain Liam Greentree scored his 36th of the season for a 6-1 lead after 40. Sting rookie Beckham Edwards cut it to 6-2 early in the third, but Greentree and rookie defenceman Carter Hicks capped off the scoring as the Spitfires cruised to an 8-2 win. The final shots were 40-25 Spitfires.

Noah Morneau of the Windsor Spitfires. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

While Greentree and Protas have been on the top line for months, head coach Greg Walters added Morneau recently. Thursday, he had two goals, an assist, and a tilt, while the line combined for 11 points. Walters said Morneau has been a great addition to the line.

“We did it earlier in the season, and they were extremely good,” he said. “I think Noah adds a lot to them where he’s so responsible defensively and is probably our hardest worker. It frees Protas and Greentree up a little more knowing that Noah’s with them, and you see his skillset. He can make plays with them, and I know Protas and Greentree like playing with him.”

Greentree said the trio is tight off the ice and easy to talk to. When you combine their off-ice chemistry with their on-ice skills, it makes it an easy group to play with.

Garden Showing Veteran Savvy

While the top line has dominated, the Spitfires have been just as impressed by their 16-year-olds (2008-born), including Garden, their ninth-round pick. The 5-foot-8, 166-pound Belleville, MI native was the Little Caesars U15 AAA captain last season and chose the OHL over the NCAA. It’s proven to be a good choice so far.

Related: Windsor Spitfires Look for Immediate Help at 2024 OHL Draft

Garden has shown a knack for going into the dirty areas around the crease, and that’s how he got both goals on Thursday. The first saw a great pass from Jack Nesbitt into the crease, while the second was a point shot that he tipped from the top of the crease. After the game, Greentree said he billets with Garden and the kid deserved this night.

“Garden’s a guy that came in, and he left a mark this season,” he said. “He’s been doing so well, he works hard. I live with him, he’s such a good kid off the ice. It’s so easy to live with him. This was a huge night for him, and he deserves this kind of night. He one of the hardest workers I’ve ever seen, kind of reminds me of A.J. Spellacy. He has a bright future.”

The Windsor #Spitfires got a pair of goals from rookie Ethan Garden (77), plus 11 more points from their top line, in an 8-2 win over the Sarnia #Sting at the WFCU Centre on Thursday. #OHL pic.twitter.com/CZzEAB1Qdn — Dave Jewell (@DaveJewellOHL) February 14, 2025

The goals give Garden five goals and 12 points in 43 games this season. After the game, he said he was happy with the game and has been adjusting to the league pretty well.

“The offence kind of stuck out for me tonight,” he said. “It kind of came to me; (the first one) got a nice feed from Nesbitt and made no mistake … I think I’m adapting pretty well, you can see the progress over the season. Just going to the harder areas and kind of learning the pace. It’s all a learning curve, but I think I’m learning it well.”

Greentree Continues to Add to Resume

In each of the last three seasons, the Spitfires have had one or two players who truly dominated. In 2021-22, Wyatt Johnston (Dallas Stars) scored 124 points in 68 games. A season later, Matthew Maggio (New York Islanders) had 54 goals and 111 points in 66 games. Last season, Greentree broke out for 90 points in 64 games. This season, he came into Thursday with 35 goals and 86 points in 50 games, putting him on pace for 115 points.

On Thursday, that pace continued. On his first goal, he took a pass from Protas and roofed a backhand to make it 6-1. His second goal saw him get over the blue line, make a slight move on two defencemen, and then snap a shot blocker side for his 37th. It was an impressive solo effort, and he said his shot is a source of pride.

“It’s been a lot of work throughout the seasons,” Greentree said. “My shot is something I’ve always had in my bag. In minor hockey, I always had a pretty good shot but, coming to the next level, I got to see a guy like Maggio rip the puck. He had over 50 goals in my rookie season (2022-23). Being able to watch a guy like that and learn from him, how he shoots the puck, it made it a lot easier.”

Greentree now has 37 goals and 90 points on the season, tying his career high. However, does he think about 100 points or even that magical 50-goal plateau like Maggio had? He said while 50 would “be huge”, he’s more concerned about finishing the season strong and reaching 100 points. He has a chance to add to his totals when the Spitfires head to Saginaw on Friday to take on the Spirit.

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter