3 Takeaways From Sweden’s 4-3 Overtime Loss to Finland

Sweden looked to return to the gold medal game for the second year in a row at the 2025 World Junior Championship when they took on Finland in the semifinals. In a game that saw plenty of ups and downs for each team, Sweden ultimately dropped the game in overtime, 4-3. A few things stood out for the bronze medal game-bound Sweden team.

Penalties Come Back to Haunt the Swedes

Sweden had the tournament’s best power play, but on the flip side, their penalty kill sat towards the bottom. In the loss to Finland, penalties were a big reason why they lost. They gave up two power play goals in their five disadvantages, but another came immediately following a Finland power play. That goal opened the scoring for Finland, followed by the first of two power play goals, giving Finland a 2-1 lead in the second period, and ultimately, the second goal came in overtime to propel Finland to their win. The untimely penalties the Swedes took can be tied directly to the result of the semifinal game loss.

Up & Down Game For Melker Thelin

Coming into the game, Sweden netminder Melker Thelin had been a driving force to the team’s undefeated record, headlined by his 28-save performance against Czechia to help claim the top spot in Group B on Dec. 31. In the loss to Finland, though, it was a bit of an up and down game for the Utah Hockey Club prospect. There were times when he made big saves when challenged, but there were also times when he looked shaky. Numerous times, Thelin’s rebound control was subpar and led to second chances for Finland.

A couple of the goals that Thelin allowed in the loss were also uncharacteristic of him. This included Finland’s game-tying goal in the third period. He had a clear look on a shot from Wilhelm Hallquisth from the point, but the puck somehow found its way past him for a goal he certainly would like to have back. The same can be said for the game-winner that came off the stick of Benjamin Rautiainen, who scored from a bad angle at almost the goal line. Thelin did not hug the post tight enough on the shot, leading to it bouncing off him and into the net. After looking strong for most of the tournament, how things went for Thelin in the net against Finland is surprising and disappointing for Swedish fans.

Third Period Play Up to Par

In the first two periods, even with scoring twice (in the second period), Sweden’s offense did not look like it had to this point of the tournament. The power play did its part when called upon, but in five-on-five play, Finland shut them down for the most part. This was thanks in part to Finland keeping Sweden to the outside of the offensive zone and limiting their high-danger chances. But the third period and overtime were a different story.

Related: Guide to the 2025 World Junior Championship

In the third period, Sweden took complete control of the game, and if it had not been for strong goaltending from Finland’s netminder, Petteri Rimpinen, they probably would have won the game. In the third period, they outshot Finland 20-3 and looked like the offense everyone had gotten accustomed to seeing. Players like Felix Unger Sorum (Carolina Hurricanes), Axel Sandin Pellikka (Detroit Red Wings), and Otto Stenberg (St. Louis Blues) led the attack in the third period. They only scored one goal in the third but lived up to the expectations otherwise offensively.

What’s Next For Sweden

Sweden will play in the bronze medal game on Jan. 5, trying to medal for the second straight year. After winning the tournament’s top defenseman award last year, Sandin Pellikka has made a strong case to repeat this year, putting up nine points in six games heading into the final day of play.

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter