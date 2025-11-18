3 Takeaways From the Kraken’s 4-2 Loss to the Red Wings

On Tuesday, Nov. 18, the Seattle Kraken traveled to Michigan to take on the Detroit Red Wings for their first matchup of the season. The game started out strong for Seattle as they scored first in the first period. The Red Wings quickly caught up at the start of the second period, and the two teams had a tough yet fair contest. Although both teams put up a good fight, the Red Wings prevailed, defeating Seattle 4-2.

Eberle Put the Kraken on the Board First

It took almost the entirety of the first period, but Seattle managed to get on the board first. While the Red Wings were in the box for a roughing penalty on Tye Kartye, Eeli Tolvanen took a shot. Cam Talbot kicked it out, and the rebound got back to him. Tolvanen took another slap shot, but it was once again blocked. This time, Matty Beniers picked up the rebound and sent a pass straight to Jordan Eberle’s stick. He immediately put the puck into the net to score first.

Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle is congratulated by center Matty Beniers after scoring against the Detroit Red Wings (Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images)

Eberle has been on a hot streak to start this season. The captain is currently tied with Jaden Schwartz for the most amount of points recorded on the team. The two players both have 14 points, but Eberle has a slight edge over him because he has one more goal than Schwartz.

Last season, Eberle’s injury prevented him from playing for half the season. He only played 42 games and recorded 26 points. He is 12 points away from tying his point total in the 2024-25 season, and at the rate he is going, he will manage it before he hits 42 games.

This game was also a special one for Eberle, as it was his 300th NHL game with Seattle. He has had a long, storied career in the NHL, closing in on 1,100 games. To open the scoring for the Kraken on this career milestone with his team is a special moment for Eberle.

Marchment Is Finding His Spot on the Top Line

With Jared McCann still out and the coaching staff trying to make line changes to make sure the top line can succeed, Lane Lambert landed on Mason Marchment to play left wing alongside Eberle and Beniers. While the line has seen some major adjustments throughout the past few weeks, Marchment is finding success on the top line.

Marchment played a total of 17:55, the fourth-highest of the forward group in this game. He recorded two shots as well. Playing with Beniers and Eberle has increased Marchment’s confidence. He is not afraid to take shots, and he was all over the ice in this game, getting puck touches and trying to find scoring chances. Although Marchment wasn’t successful in this game, he continues to try, and he should hopefully be rewarded for that soon.

Daccord Had a Strong Return

This was Joey Daccord’s first game back after being placed on injured reserve (IR) on Nov. 8. While the game resulted in a loss, he still had a powerful performance.

The Red Wings took 26 shots on net, and Daccord stopped 23 of them, earning him a save percentage (SV%) of .885. This was also only his third regulation loss of the season.

In the third period, Daccord denied Alex DeBrincat twice with two brilliant saves. If it weren’t for this, the Red Wings might have had a stronger win. Although the game could have been better for the Kraken overall, Daccord should be proud of his performance in his first game back from IR.

Kraken’s Road Trip Continues

The Kraken will continue on their four-game road trip, stopping in Illinois to take on the Chicago Blackhawks. This will be the two teams’ second meeting; the Kraken won their first 3-1 on Nov. 3 at Climate Pledge Arena.