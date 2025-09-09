Tampa Bay Lightning Guide to the Prospect Tournament

The Tampa Bay Lightning will host the 2025 NHL Prospect Tournament, being held from Sept. 12 to 15 at AdventHealth Center Ice. Here is a guide to help you follow the tournament, which will also feature prospect teams from the Carolina Hurricanes, Florida Panthers and Nashville Predators.

When and Where Is the Prospect Tournament? How Can I Follow?

The tournament begins on Friday, Sept. 12, and will run until Monday, Sept. 15. The arena is in Wesley Chapel, part of the northern Tampa suburbs. Games will be featured on The Spot Tampa Bay 66 and streamed on their website. Both cable subscribers and cord-cutters have access to the games. There was no mention of tickets.

Which Lightning Prospects Qualify for the Tournament?

According to the Lighting’s press release, “Any skater or goaltender on an entry-level contract (or less), provided they are 24 or younger and have less than 20 games of NHL experience, are eligible to participate in the tournament (exceptions may be permitted with approval from all teams).”

That means Conor Geekie, who is 21 and still on his entry-level contract, is ineligible, having played 52 NHL games last season. Prospect Jack Finley has played one NHL game and is also under 24, but he is on his second contract.

Lightning fans can get an early look at Sam O’Reilly (Photo by Vincent Ethier/CHL)

The organization’s newest prospects will be eligible to participate. Sam O’Reilly, the two-way forward acquired for Isaac Howard, will see action in the tournament, as will Ethan Czata, the Lightning’s top 2025 draft pick.

Related: 4 NHL Trades That Set Up Successful Rebuilds

Other notable prospects include forwards Dylan Duke and Ethan Gauthier, who are still on their entry-level deals. Duke, who was drafted in 2021, spent time at Michigan before heading to the pros in 2024. Gauthier is only 20 years old and saw action in the American Hockey League for the first time last season.

So, there are still some recognizable names that you’ll get to know during this tournament. Other notable prospects who are participating include Niko Huuhtanen, Gabriel Szturc, and goalie Harrison Meneghin.

What is the Lightning Prospects’ Schedule?

This schedule is identical to what we will see in the NHL preseason. Here is the list of tournament games:

Friday, Sept. 12: Hurricanes vs Panthers: 2 p.m. Predators vs Lightning: 5 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13: Predators vs. Hurricanes 2 p.m. Panthers vs. Lightning 5 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 14: No Games

Monday, Sept. 15: Panthers vs. Predators Noon Hurricanes vs. Lightning 3 p.m.



There is no championship game, despite it being called a tournament.

What is the Prospect Tournament Setup? How Are Games Structured?

Tournament games are structured like regular-season NHL games, with three 20-minute periods and a five-minute, three-on-three overtime. However, the shootout will last only five players regardless of the final score, meaning games can end in a tie. They don’t want to be there all day or have to push back any games. They play. The game ends. They move on.

This format is close to the NHL structure for good reason: to more accurately evaluate the organization’s prospects. In that case, an endless shootout to decide a winner would also make sense. However, shootouts won’t really provide any valuable scouting info.

There you have it. There is no need to wait for regular preseason action. Hockey is back quicker than you think, with options to watch. By the end of this tournament, we should have a stronger idea about the Lightning’s future, and some prospects could see NHL action as soon as this season, and we’ll be more familiar with them when the time comes.