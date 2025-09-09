Projecting Canadiens’ Players Point Totals for 2025-26 Season

Every year brings fresh debates about how productive the Montreal Canadiens’ core will be. With Ivan Demidov set to play his first full season in the NHL, Patrik Laine looking to bounce back after a rough end to the campaign, and Nick Suzuki continuing his ascent into elite company, expectations are higher heading into 2025-26 than they were in 2024-25.

Using past performances, potential growth, and team context, here are projected point totals for the Habs’ key forwards and defensemen this season.

Forwards

Nick Suzuki (30G – 60A – 90P)

Montreal’s captain keeps trending upward. Coming off a career-best campaign, Suzuki now has consistent linemates and will be at the center of all offensive situations. Ninety points is ambitious but attainable given his chemistry with Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky.

Cole Caufield (35G – 35A – 70P)

Caufield remains one of the most natural goal-scorers in the league. A healthy season with Suzuki feeding him the puck could see him break the 35-goal plateau for a second straight season. His assist totals should also climb thanks to improved depth around him.

Montreal Canadiens Juraj Slafkovsky celebrates with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield (David Kirouac-Imagn Images)

Juraj Slafkovský (20G – 35A – 55P)

After showing growth last year, Slafkovský projects to be a complementary piece in the top six. His size and playmaking ability suggest he’ll continue to build confidence and production.

Ivan Demidov (20G – 40A – 60P)

The most anticipated rookie Montreal has seen in a long time, Demidov brings Kontinental Hockey League-tested skill and creativity. Expect him to pile up assists on the power play while adjusting to the NHL pace.

Patrik Laine (40G – 20A – 60P)

Laine’s shot remains one of the league’s most dangerous. If he stays healthy, a 40-goal season is within reach. He’ll be more of a finisher than a playmaker, which explains the low assist total.

Kirby Dach (20G – 25A – 45P)

Health is the biggest factor. If Dach avoids injuries, he can provide secondary scoring and depth down the middle. Forty-plus points would be a strong step toward solidifying his role.

Zachary Bolduc (20G – 20A – 40P)

Acquired this summer from the St. Louis Blues, Bolduc will have the chance to play in the top 9. In what will be his second full NHL season, we can expect a little bump in his production. He should also get some power-play minutes.

Brendan Gallagher (18G – 22A – 40P)

Gallagher is no longer the engine of Montreal’s offence, but he can still contribute in a middle-six role. With reduced minutes and smart usage, 40 points seems reasonable.

Josh Anderson (15G – 10A – 25P)

Consistency has always been Anderson’s issue. He’ll chip in with goals thanks to his speed and strength, but point production will remain modest.

Jake Evans (10G – 20A – 30P)

Evans is valued for his two-way play more than his offensive production. Still, anchoring the fourth line and killing penalties doesn’t stop him from contributing steady secondary assists.

Alex Newhook (15G – 15A – 30P)

Newhook has the tools to play higher up the lineup, but he’ll likely slot in as a versatile middle-six option. Expect balanced scoring and playmaking totals.

Oliver Kapanen (10G – 10A – 20P)

Kapanen should get a chance to earn NHL minutes this season. After playing a couple of games in 2024-25, he should claim a role full-time this season. His projection reflects a cautious first full campaign.

Sammy Blais (8G – 7A – 15P)

Blais will be relied on for physicality and depth. Anything north of 15 points is a bonus.

Defensemen

Lane Hutson (8G – 62A – 70P)

Huston is the biggest offensive contributor on Montreal’s back end. His dynamic skating and offensive instincts make him a natural power play quarterback. Seventy points would put him among the league’s top offensive defensemen in just his second season.

Noah Dobson (10G – 40A – 50P)

Now firmly established, Dobson brings stability and puck-moving ability. His totals should complement Hutson’s flash, forming a formidable one-two punch on the blue line.

Kaiden Guhle (6G – 24A – 30P)

Defensive responsibility will always be his calling card, but Guhle has the vision to chip in around 30 points while logging big minutes.

Mike Matheson (7G – 23A – 30P)

Matheson remains a reliable veteran presence. His skating and transition play allow him to add offence, though he may see reduced opportunities with Hutson on the rise.

Alexandre Carrier (3G – 17A – 20P)

Carrier’s style is steady rather than flashy. Expect him to eat up defensive assignments while contributing modest offence.

Jayden Struble (5G – 10A – 15P)

Struble’s game earns him ice time, and he has enough mobility to provide occasional scoring. Fifteen points is a fair bet.

Arber Xhekaj (2G – 3A – 5P)

Known more for his toughness than his production, Xhekaj won’t light up the scoresheet but will keep opponents honest.

This season’s Canadiens should be far more dynamic offensively, thanks to Demidov’s arrival, Hutson’s second season, and Laine’s scoring touch. Suzuki’s push toward the 90-point mark could cement his status as a true star, while Caufield and Laine provide the finishing punch. Montreal won’t rely solely on one line anymore, giving them a deeper, more dangerous attack than in seasons past.