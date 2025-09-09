Oilers News & Rumours: New Jersey, Howard, Tomasek & More

The Edmonton Oilers have a lot going on right now, and as they try to finally win their first Stanley Cup since 1990, they hope that the moves they’ve made this offseason will help them do just that, all of that while they try not to get distracted by the looming contract situation surrounding their captain, Connor McDavid.

Related: Oilers’ Draisaitl Praises Vasily Podkolzin Amidst Looming Contract Negotiations

In this edition of Oilers News & Rumours, we take a look at a rumoured new jersey coming for the Oilers, Isaac Howard joining the rest of the players in Edmonton, comments from David Tomasek, and more.

Oilers Expected to Unveil New Jersey Next Season

According to Brenden Escott, the Oilers are expected to unveil a new alternate uniform next season.

Can confirm reports from earlier this year that the #Oilers will debut a new alternate uniform in 2025-26.



Not sure when we'll see it in action, but I suspect fans will like what they see 👀 — Brenden Escott (@BrendenEscott) September 9, 2025

There haven’t been any leaked pictures to reveal what the new uniform could look like, but it’s something that Oilers fans can look forward to with the new season approaching.

Isaac Howard Joins Oilers in Edmonton

One of the most exciting additions of the offseason, Isaac Howard, has finally arrived in Edmonton with some of the other players and is back on the ice, where fans finally got a first look at him in Oilers gear.

Ike Howard has arrived for #Oilers informal skates! pic.twitter.com/GoDJ23PJDk — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) September 9, 2025

Howard is expected to make his NHL debut with the Oilers in the 2025-26 season, and while there are some high expectations from fans, he seems to be enjoying the moment and looks excited to be part of the Oilers’ organization, with the trade drama behind him.

David Tomasek, who signed a one-year deal with the Oilers for the 2025-26 season, spoke to Jason Gregor about fitting into Edmonton and how different it is.

David Tomasek, Farjestads BK Karlstad (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images)

“We’ve been all over the place in Europe, and, obviously, this is a little bit different,” Tomasek said. He went on, saying, “You have to set up the phone numbers and get somewhere to stay. And we’re also waiting for our apartment, which will be ready soon. You have to get a bank set up so you can pay here, you know? So, it’s just those little things that are a little bit different than when you’re in the European Union. I would say that’s much easier. You can travel there more easily with one Visa and stuff like that. So doing all that makes it a little bit like the stress time, I would say.”

He added, “We walked in the river valley. It was beautiful. Went to Little Brick and DogPatch. I think it’s a great city, and I heard it’s a great hockey town. These last two days, all the media around here, that’s more media than you have in Europe for games. So, just small changes, and we just get used to everything.”

Kostin Expresses Desire to Join Oilers

In a recent interview, forward Klim Kostin made it clear he was interested in joining the Oilers again.

“In Edmonton, I wanted to die on the ice for the fans,” Kostin said. He added, “They say you can’t step into the same river twice, but I would like to try my luck again. This is the place where I felt most comfortable with myself. In Edmonton, the fans understand hockey; they see all the little things, even if you didn’t score or make a mistake, but you gave it your all, they appreciated it, they were the ones who pushed you forward.”

He also went on to mention that he had conversations with the Los Angeles Kings, but made it clear he hadn’t made a decision yet.

As the 2025-26 season approaches, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.