Lightning Name Victor Hedman 11th Captain in Franchise History

On Wednesday (Sept. 18) morning, the Tampa Bay Lightning named Victor Hedman their 11th captain in franchise history. After losing long-time captain Steven Stamkos in free agency, as the sides couldn’t come to a new agreement and he chose to sign with the Nashville Predators, it seemed to be a matter of time before Hedman earned the privilege of wearing the “C” moving forward.

Related: Around the World of Hockey: Söderström, Hirose, Niemeläinen

The 33-year-old Hedman has spent his entire career with the Lightning, having played 1,052 games, scoring 156 goals, and adding 572 assists for 728 points. As he ages, he continues to be a leader on and off the ice and has been rewarded for his longevity and commitment to the franchise.

Introducing our 11th captain in franchise history: Victor Hedman ⚡️



➡️ https://t.co/F3rrfXA6Zo pic.twitter.com/pcbbvJ5mr3 — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) September 18, 2024

Hedman has had plenty of success throughout his playing career, winning the Norris Trophy for best defenceman in 2018 and the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2020. He is also a two-time Stanley Cup champion and a four-time NHL All-Star. He has also had success representing his home country of Sweden, winning a bronze medal in 2007 at the IIHF U18 World Championship, two silver medals in 2008 and 2009 at the IIHF World Junior Championship, and a gold medal in 2017 at the IIHF World Championship.

As the Lightning have continued to stay in contention for a Stanley Cup every season, Hedman has been a big part of their success. It will surely be a change of pace with some new personnel this season, but their new leadership group should be able to get them over the hump and give them a strong chance of making a deep playoff run in this campaign.

Hedman and the Lightning get their season underway on Oct. 11 in a game against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Lightning’s first pre-season game is on Tuesday (Sept. 24) when they face the Hurricanes.