Team Germany Players to Watch at the 2025 World Juniors

Team Germany enters the tournament as an underdog who will most likely have to fight to avoid relegation. This doesn’t mean that they won’t have interesting players. Here are some players to watch as the World Junior Championships get underway.

Norwin Panocha, D

Blueliner Norwin Panocha will enter the tournament as the only drafted player from Germany’s roster. This season, Panocha has lined up for the Green Bay Gamblers in the United States Hockey League (USHL). In 15 games, he has three assists, after starting the season with the Prince Albert Raiders of the Western Hockey League (WHL).

Panocha was drafted 205th overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. He has also gained valuable experience on the international stage, playing a crucial role for Germany at the 2023 U18s, recording two goals and one assist in six games. His performance highlighted his defensive skills and ability to step up. The Sabres’ prospect will be one to follow in Ottawa.

David Lewandowski, F

Lewandowski will be a first-time eligible prospect at the 2025 Draft, and his performance this season has certainly caught the attention of scouts. His ability to contribute offensively and his strong hockey sense make him a valuable asset for any team. Lewandowski has also gained experience on the international stage, representing Germany in previous tournaments.

David Lewandowski, Saskatoon Blades

Lewandowski, son of former professional player in Germany and Russia, Eduard Lewandowski, isn’t the only player on the roster coming from a dynasty. He started the season at home with the Dusseldorfer EG, failing to score in seven regular-season games. Then, he landed on the Saskatoon Blades, where he was good since the beginning. Lewandowski is expected to play a top-six role for the Germans.

Julius Sumpf, F

A returnee from last year’s team, Sumpf is having a tremendous season in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), where he produced 37 points in just 29 games for the Moncton Wildcats. In his second year in North America, Sumpf is becoming a force and will do some damage in Ottawa.

Sumpf is expected to be among the team’s top scorers, and while at this point his selection at the upcoming draft is unlikely, considering his age, a strong tournament can raise his stock and maybe a team will give him a chance this summer at an offseason camp.

Team Germany’s Chances

The Germans will only have one goal: avoid relegation. The players and coaches know it, so a slow start is to be expected, to a certain point. Expect the Germans to gear up after a couple of games, to deliver better performances when things start to matter for their ultimate goal.

