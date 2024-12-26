Team Slovakia Players to Watch at the 2025 World Juniors

Team Slovakia didn’t secure a medal at the WJC level for a while, but this year, they will be sporting an interesting roster, highlighted by St. Louis Blues prospect Dalibor Dvorsky. Who are the Slovakian players to watch in this year’s tournament?

Dalibor Dvorsky (F)

Dalibor Dvorský, a 19-year-old center, has been a standout performer for the Springfield Thunderbirds in the American Hockey League this season. Leading the team with 11 goals and 20 points over 27 games, he also tops the charts in power-play goals (4) and shots on goal (63). Internationally, Dvorský has a rich history representing Slovakia. He has participated in multiple IIHF World Junior Championships, including the 2024 tournament when he notched six points (three goals, three assists) in five games.

Related: Guide to the 2025 World Junior Championship

His consistent scoring and leadership make him a pivotal player to watch at the WJC, where he is expected to play a central role in Slovakia’s offense. Dvorsky was drafted 10th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft. Considering how well he is playing, a call-up to the NHL could be possible after the tournament.

Miroslav Satan Jr (F)

Miroslav Šatan Jr., the 18-year-old son of legendary Slovak forward Miroslav Šatan, is making significant strides in his career. At an impressive 6-foot-7 and 190 pounds, he is a physical presence on the ice. This season, Šatan Jr. has been a key player for the Sioux Falls Stampede in the United States Hockey League. In 24 games, he has five goals and 12 assists.

Dalibor Dvorsky, Team Slovakia (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Internationally, Šatan Jr. has represented Slovakia in various junior tournaments. At the 2024 IIHF U18 World Championship, he tallied four points (2 goals, 2 assists) in seven games, showcasing his ability to perform under pressure. His performance was pivotal in Slovakia reaching the quarterfinals.

His size and reach make him a formidable presence in offensive and defensive situations. Šatan Jr. is expected to play a central role for Team Slovakia in this year’s tournament. His experience, combined with his recent form, positions him as a player to watch, with the potential to influence games and lead his team deep into the tournament, even if he’s not as talented as Dalibor Dvorsky.

Maxim Strbak (D)

In the 2023-2024 season, Štrbák joined Michigan State University in the NCAA, where he played 32 games, recording two goals and seven assists, along with 17 penalty minutes and a plus-7 rating. This year, the Buffalo Sabres’ draftee has nine points through 16 games. Internationally, Štrbák has been a consistent presence for Slovakia. He has participated in three IIHF World Junior Championships: 2021-2022 in Edmonton, 2022-2023 in Nova Scotia, and 2023-2024 in Sweden. Notably, he was selected as one of Slovakia’s top three performers at the 2024 tournament.

Maxim Strbak, Michigan State University (MSU Athletic Communications)

Štrbák is known for his dynamic skating and creative playmaking abilities. His high compete level and proficiency in transition make him effective in both offensive and defensive situations, and his presence will be key for the Slovaks on the blue line.

A Potential Surprise Team

The Slovaks may be the surprise of the tournament. On paper, they don’t look like a team to beat, but historically, Team Slovakia has been able to cause damage as an underdog. Players like Dalibor Dvorsky or Maxim Strbak can play at a very high level and lead the team in high-pressure situations such as the playoffs.

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter