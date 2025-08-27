The Case for Mika Zibanejad to Be the Rangers’ Third-Line Center This Season

The New York Rangers’ forward group will be different heading into this season. J.T. Miller will be back for a full campaign, but Chris Kreider is gone, and for the first time in a while, Mika Zibanejad’s role isn’t set in stone.

Questions about Zibanejad started last season. His even-strength production has taken a clear step back over the past two years, and his ability to consistently drive play has declined along with his skating. While he remains an important part of the roster, are the Rangers asking him to do too much in a top-line role?

There’s been speculation about moving Zibanejad to the right wing to keep him in the top six, but the better option would be to shift him to center the third line. At this stage in his career, the 3C spot would play to his strengths and would balance out the team’s forward lines.

Zibanejad’s Role

Zibanejad’s five-on-five production dropped noticeably in 2024–25, with just 13 goals and 37 even-strength points across 82 games, despite still seeing time with top-six wingers and in the offensive zone.

Mika Zibanejad of the New York Rangers celebrates after scoring a goal during the first period against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game One of the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images)

His underlying numbers told the same story. Zibanejad’s shot rate fell, his zone entries were less effective, and he struggled to consistently generate scoring chances off the rush. He was overly reliant on the power play to stay productive, which masked his limited impact at five-on-five.

Zibanejad as the 3C

Rather than forcing Zibanejad into a top-six spot he can’t handle anymore, the Rangers should let him center the third line, where his skill set still will have real value. He’s still strong on draws, can kill penalties, and doesn’t need to lead the rush to be effective. In a third-line role, he can take on more favorable matchups and help stabilize the middle of the lineup. More importantly, the Rangers have the wingers to make that line work.

Zibanejad, Brennan Othmann, and Brett Berard would give the Rangers a balanced third line, one that combines experience, speed, and edge. Othmann brings a physical element and a shoot-first mentality. Berard plays with energy, tracks pucks well, and adds pace in transition. Both players have shown they can push play from the wing, but don’t need to be on a scoring line to be effective.

Zibanejad would be the veteran anchor between them without asking him to drive play the way he used to. It’s a cleaner fit than anything the Rangers can manufacture in the top six, and it would give the team’s bottom six a clear identity.

Give Gabe Perreault a Chance

There’s no longer a case for building the top six around Zibanejad. He doesn’t elevate faster linemates the way he used to. Shifting him to the right wing wouldn’t change that. It would simply shift the problem to a different part of the lineup.

The Rangers now have better options that don’t require forcing anyone out of position. Miller can handle tough matchups down the middle and still drive play. Will Cuylle adds a direct, north-south forecheck that suits Miller’s game. Gabe Perreault, if given real minutes, offers the kind of offensive touch and poise that could make that line click.

There’s no need to wedge Zibanejad onto that unit. He doesn’t match their pace, and he doesn’t need to carry their minutes. Let that group play fast and grow into their identity without having to adjust to a slower, older linemate. If the Rangers want to transition their top six into a more modern, sustainable group, Zibanejad doesn’t belong in it. That doesn’t diminish what he brings, but it makes it clear where he belongs.

Zibanejad’s Path Forward

There’s still a role for Zibanejad on the Rangers’ roster, but it’s not on the top line, and it’s not on the wing. The best version for everyone would be to center the third line with Othmann and Berard, where his experience can support younger wingers without slowing them down. It’s a role that fits his game now, not where it used to be.

The Rangers have new pieces to build around. For the first time in years, the top six doesn’t need to lean on Zibanejad to function. They just need to put him and the team in a position to succeed.