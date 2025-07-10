Top 10 Remaining NHL Free Agents for 2025 Offseason

The NHL free agent frenzy has come and gone. A weak free-agent class made it less entertaining than in past years, but most of the top players have signed for the 2025-26 season. Still, some intriguing UFAs remain available. They won’t move the needle much, but they could help improve a team’s depth. Here are the 10 best UFAs left in the 2025 NHL free agent class.

10. Jon Merrill, Defenseman

Jon Merrill totaled just six points in 70 games this past season, so it may appear as if he doesn’t have much left in the tank, but that’s not necessarily true. He might not provide much offense, but that was never his game anyway. He’s always been a solid bottom-pair defender who excels at the defensive part of the game.

Merrill’s even-strength defense was worth an expected goals above replacement (xGAR) of 3.5 this past season, ranked fifth among all Minnesota Wild skaters. He still defends the rush well, and he’s at least average in transition. He should come super cheap, especially the longer he stays unsigned, and should be a quality depth addition for a team still looking for some help on defense.

9. Kevin Labanc, Right Wing

Kevin Labanc played in just 34 games this season due to injury, but his impact in a limited role was impressive. He finished with a total xGAR of 2.7, ranked in the top half of Columbus Blue Jackets skaters, and was also one of the team’s more efficient five-on-five scorers, averaging 1.99 points per 60 in his limited ice time.

Labanc didn’t latch on with a team in free agency last offseason until he accepted a PTO with the New Jersey Devils. He might have to go that route again since he only played in 34 games in 2024-25, but he could be a good low-risk, high-reward pickup for a team that doesn’t feel confident in their middle-six scoring.

8. Joel Kiviranta, Left Wing

Joel Kiviranta totaled 16 goals this past season, though he shot a career-high 19 percent. There’s probably regression coming, but he’s still a solid two-way, bottom-six winger. He finished with a total xGAR of 7.5 this past season, ranked seventh among Colorado Avalanche skaters.

That 7.5 xGAR is partly because of his high shooting percentage, but you could do much worse if you need a bottom-six winger. Kiviranta should come on a cheap one-year deal, and though he is only 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, he plays bigger than his size and forechecks well.

7. Nikolai Kovalenko, Right Wing

The 2024-25 season was Nikolai Kovalenko’s first on North American ice. He spent it between the Colorado Avalanche and San Jose Sharks, totaling 20 points in 59 games, a 28-point pace over 82 games. Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, the Sharks did not tender him a qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Kovalenko finished with a total xGAR of 2.9 this season, and though he doesn’t have one standout skill, he looks like an NHL-caliber forward. He’s just 25, so I’d expect him to sign with someone if he doesn’t opt to return to the KHL. Like Labanc, he may have to take the PTO route, but he could help some team’s bottom six.

6. Michael Carcone, Left/Right Wing

Michael Carcone regressed from the 21 goals he scored in 2023-24, totaling just seven this past season, but many of his underlying metrics were excellent. He was the Utah Mammoth’s third-most-efficient five-on-five scorer, averaging 1.84 points per 60 minutes, and he finished with an expected goals share (xG%) just above 52 percent.

Even though Carcone’s goal-scoring dropped, he still produced at a 30-point pace. Working against him is his size (5-foot-9, 185 pounds), but there’s a good hockey player here. He’s a 14.3 percent shooter for his career, so I’d expect positive regression in scoring goals next season. He could be a great value buy for any team still looking to accomplish something in free agency.

5. Max Pacioretty, Left/Right Wing

Max Pacioretty may not be the player he was at his peak, but he still appears to be a quality NHLer. He finished with 13 points in 37 games for the Toronto Maple Leafs, a 29-point pace over 82 games. He can still create shots, as he totaled 70 shots on goal this past season, but finishing has been an issue for him over the last two years.

Max Pacioretty, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Pacioretty shot just 7.1 percent this past season and 4.2 percent during 2023-24, so perhaps his finishing touch has diminished, but he still generates high-danger chances at a lofty clip. He averaged 4.44 high-danger chances per 60 this past season, ranked fourth among all Toronto Maple Leafs skaters. One has to think that his shooting luck will change for the better if he continues to generate the quality chances he is.

4. Matt Grzelcyk, Defenseman

It was a bit of a weird season for Matt Grzelcyk. He finished with 40 points, 39 of which were assists, and most of his points came on the power play. In fact, he struggled at even strength, both offensively and defensively, but did play well on both the power play and penalty kill.

Working against Grzelcyk is that he’s an undersized defenseman (5-foot-10, 180 pounds), and as we’ve seen lately, the trend of smaller defensemen is a thing of the past. Grzelcyk defends the rush relatively well, but he does struggle against the forecheck and doesn’t have the skating to make up for being undersized. Still, he did total 40 points, so he can play. Some team will take a chance on him to improve their depth.

3. Jeff Skinner, Right Wing

Jeff Skinner’s one-year stint with the Edmonton Oilers did not go as well as hoped. He totaled 16 goals and 29 points in 72 games, but it’d be incorrect to assume he doesn’t have some good hockey left in him. He was the Oilers’ third-most-efficient five-on-five scorer, averaging 1.74 points per 60 minutes, and many of his shooting metrics graded out well.

Is Skinner still a top-six winger? Maybe not, but it wouldn’t shock me if he still has 20-goal upside with the right fit. There were plenty of teams looking for top-six upgrades this summer, but the supply didn’t meet the demand. Skinner could be a smart signing on a cheap one-year deal if your favorite team struck out on a top-six/middle-six upgrade.

2. Victor Olofsson, Left/Right Wing

Victor Olofsson only played 56 games this past season, but there was plenty to like about his game. He finished with 15 goals and 29 points, a 22-goal, 43-point pace over 82 games, and his underlying metrics were fantastic. He finished with a total xGAR of 9.4, ranked seventh among all Vegas Golden Knights skaters:

Victor Olofsson’s GAR card for the 2024-25 season

Olofsson is not the fastest skater, but he has a good shot and converts on the chances he gets. He should come on a cheap one-year deal and would provide teams with a middle-six scoring upgrade and some value for one of their two power-play units. He’s arguably the best shooter left in free agency this year.

1. Jack Roslovic, Center/Right Wing

There seems to be smoke around Jack Roslovic and the Toronto Maple Leafs. We’ll see what happens there, but I understand the Maple Leafs’ interest. Roslovic finished with 22 goals and 39 points this past season and can play right wing or center. He’s a good skater and has been a consistent middle-six producer over the last three seasons, averaging 16 goals and 43 points per 82 games over that stretch.

I’m assuming the holdup with Roslovic is because he’s waiting on the Maple Leafs, but other teams should have interest in him. He’s the best UFA left on the market and should not be overly expensive to sign, perhaps around $3 million on a one-year deal.

Some Worthy Free Agents Remain Available

As is the case with free agency, there are always UFAs who remain unsigned long into the summer but could be good value buys. It’s no different this year, despite the relative weakness of the class, so there’s still some opportunity for teams to improve their rosters via free agency.

Advanced stats from Natural Stat Trick, Evolving Hockey, and Advanced Hockey Stats