Maple Leafs Reportedly Interested in Free Agent Jack Roslovic

The Toronto Maple Leafs are looking for another top-six forward who can help replace some of Mitch Marner’s production. Although they haven’t been overly busy in free agency, there have been some rumours that they’re still actively trying to improve their roster. One of the names that has recently surfaced as a potential target is Jack Roslovic. NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman was the first to mention the interest on his season finale episode of 32 Thoughts the Podcast. Friedman said:

“It makes sense to me because he has a history with Auston Matthews,” Friedman said. “They played together at the US National Development Team, so I could see this connection. Roslovic is also a right-hand shot. You know he is a veteran. He’s been around a long time. Matthews obviously knows him. I’m curious to see if that happens.”

It makes sense that the Maple Leafs could be in on him. Friedman noted that he believes Roslovic is waiting, which lines up with what Toronto is doing.

“I think one of the reasons the Leafs didn’t get Mangiapane was because they kind of indicated, ‘We have to move some bodies out,’ and Mangiapane didn’t want to wait. So far, it looks like, at least for now, Roslovic is waiting. I assume one of them is Kampf, another one could potentially be Jarnkrok.”

If these reports happen to be true, and Roslovic is waiting and the Maple Leafs are working to move out contracts to clear cap, it could be a sign that both sides are interested. If that’s the case, here’s a look at what he could bring to the lineup.

Roslovic Fills Top-Six Role

As Friedman pointed out, Roslovic and Matthews have a history together from their time with the US National Development Team. If general manager Brad Treliving and head coach Craig Berube see him as a potential fit on the top line with Matthews, that could be the driving force behind him signing. He would also provide another right-handed center option alongside newly acquired Nicholas Roy.

Jack Roslovic of the Carolina Hurricanes reacts after scoring a goal during the second period of Game Three of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Washington Capitals (Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images)

If he doesn’t play with Matthews, there’s a path for him to slot in on the second line with John Tavares and William Nylander. Roslovic can take draws and play down the middle when needed. He’s not the strongest defensive player, but if he can adapt to Berube’s system, he might be able to thrive.

Last year with the Carolina Hurricanes, he scored 22 goals and 17 assists for 39 points in 81 games. That would have ranked sixth on the Maple Leafs, just ahead of Bobby McMann (20) and behind Marner (27). He spent part of the season playing with Mark Jankowski and Eric Robinson. In Toronto, he’d likely be lining up beside Nylander and Tavares or Matthews and Matthew Knies, which is a significant upgrade from his former line mates. That alone could give him a real shot at hitting 30 goals for the first time in his career. He definitely does fill a top six role, and helps the roster to be deeper than it was in years past, which could allow them to find more success, without the “Core Four” leading the way.

If the Leafs do manage to bring in Roslovic, it would likely need to be at a bit of a discount. Right now, he’s projected to come in around $4 million, which they could manage. But he might need to settle in the $2.5 to $3 million range for one year if he really wants to play in Toronto.