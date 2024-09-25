3 Trade Destinations for Oilers’ Evander Kane

When he’s healthy, Evander Kane is one of the most effective power forwards in the NHL. At 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, he isn’t afraid to throw his weight around and is well-known for his ability to score in bunches. Whether he’s pursuing the puck on the forecheck or fighting for a rebound in the blue paint, opposing players take notice when he is on the ice. However, having recently undergone significant surgery and with the Edmonton Oilers facing a salary cap crunch, his future with the team is, unfortunately, anything but certain. With two years remaining on his current contract and a salary of $5.1 million per year, he could prove to be the perfect trade chip for the Oilers to soothe their financial woes while addressing a growing logjam at the top of their lineup.

Sure, Kane will be on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) given he’ll be sidelined for five to six months while recovering from surgery, but the fact remains that the Oilers will still need to resolve their salary cap issues once he returns. Unless he just so happens to return for the first game of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, of course. As a result, the best option for both Kane and Edmonton may be to seek a trade. Doing so would alleviate the Oilers’ financial strain while also affording him a new and greater opportunity featuring added playing time.

With Kane’s modified no-trade clause set to come into effect on March 1, 2025, the clock is ticking for Edmonton to decide on the Vancouver native’s future. If the Oilers do opt for a deal, here are three suitors who could very well come calling.

Anaheim Ducks

With more than $20 million in projected salary cap space to begin the 2024-25 season, the Anaheim Ducks could be an ideal landing spot for Kane. However, this destination isn’t solely about money. A move to Anaheim would not only keep him relatively close to home, but it would also allow him to play a significant role with an up-and-coming young Ducks team. Laden with high-end prospects and incredible young talent, a move to Anaheim would see Kane land a role in the Ducks’ top-six where he could help to lead and protect the team’s young core.

From a financial perspective, taking on Kane’s remaining contract would be of little concern to Anaheim. While Mason McTavish will be due for a contract extension and raise at the end of this season, the bulk of the Ducks’ key young players already hold long-term deals with the team. Moreover, those who don’t still boast multiple years on their respective entry-level contracts won’t come calling for a pay increase for a few seasons. Anaheim used to be known for their hard, heavy and skilled style of play, and landing Kane would do wonders in helping them to reclaim that identity.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Like a potential move to Anaheim, a deal to Columbus would offer Kane ample opportunities to skate alongside quality young players while making a minimal dent in the Blue Jackets’ financial plan. With close to $25 million in projected cap space to begin the 2024-25 season, the most in the NHL, Columbus won’t be a contending team this season and could look to acquire contracts and draft capital for a minimal return – much like the Arizona Coyotes and San Jose Sharks did in recent years.

Due to their salary cap status, a deal involving Columbus and Kane could be a perfect fit for both parties. (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

A somewhat stagnant team in need of an identity, landing Kane to play alongside the likes of Adam Fantilli and Cole Sillinger would be an immediate boost for both the Blue Jackets and their fan base. A standout on the power play, the acquisition of Kane would give them a highly skilled net-front presence capable of tipping pucks and wrangling rebounds with ease. The Blue Jackets owned the second-worst powerplay in the NHL last season, operating at a success rate of a mere 15%. Not only would adding Kane boost Columbus’ special teams play but it would give the team the edge they’ve been lacking. The Blue Jackets have missed the playoffs in four consecutive seasons and have never surpassed the second round in franchise history. Adding a proven postseason performer in Kane could be the first step in pointing their cannons in the right direction.

Utah Hockey Club

The Utah Hockey Club has made it known that they’re ready and eager to win. The offseason ahead of their inaugural season was full of significant transactions and has prepared Utah to win far more games than they did a season ago as the Arizona Coyotes. Adding Mikhail Sergachev, John Marino, and Ian Cole has dramatically improved the team’s blue line, while the likes of Dylan Guenther, Clayton Keller, Nick Schmaltz, and Josh Doan will lead Utah’s attack for years to come. Adding a player of Kane’s pedigree could be Utah’s next big splash, and would immediately make the team far tougher to play against.

Yes, the club already boasts a quality power forward in Lawson Crouse, but adding Kane would inject depth, skill, and tenacity into a Utah team looking to make a statement in its first NHL campaign. With a shade under $10 million in projected cap space to begin the season, Kane’s contract wouldn’t be of significant concern to Utah and his return from injury could prove to be perfectly timed as the team chases its first postseason berth. They don’t have young players awaiting contract extensions in the coming years either, so picking up Kane and his contract for a minimal return would benefit them both on and off the ice.

The Ideal Destination

While dealing Kane this season is, of course, anything but certain, it’s clear that the ideal trade partner for the Oilers would be the Ducks. Yes, trading a premier player to a team within your division is never optimal, but a deal with the Ducks would be of benefit to all three parties involved. For Kane, it would mean an opportunity to remain close to home and the West Coast where he’s played a large portion of his career.

For Anaheim, adding Kane would insert an incredibly talented and experienced player into their lineup, and one capable of playing quality minutes in a variety of situations while also producing offensively. Financially, the deal wouldn’t hurt the Ducks and Kane’s presence would be invaluable to their team’s core of young players. For Edmonton, their main focus would be moving on from his contract given their financial situation, but doing so could also afford the Oilers an opportunity to bolster their beleaguered prospect and draft pick cupboard.

It’s not every day that a player of Kane’s skill and ability is traded. But, if Edmonton decides to pursue a deal, their neighbour to the West could prove to be the perfect candidate.