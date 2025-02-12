Tyler Toffoli Is Sharks’ New Most Important Veteran After Granlund Trade

When the San Jose Sharks traded Mikael Granlund to the Dallas Stars at the start of February, they left a massive void in their roster. Granlund was their most important veteran both on and off the ice, and while the Sharks had valid reasons to trade him, the deal means someone else needs to step up and take on that role. But while the Sharks still have several experienced players, the task clearly falls to Tyler Toffoli. The 32-year-old forward is in his first season in San Jose but has already established himself as a crucial piece in various ways. Given his importance to the team and other players, along with the length of his contract, he’ll be critical to their growth as they return to contention.

Toffoli Making Major On-Ice Contributions

The Sharks signed Toffoli to a four-year deal last offseason hoping he could be a key scoring forward at the top of their lineup. He has been exactly that through his first 54 games with San Jose. He leads the team with 20 goals, marking his sixth straight 20-goal season. Many of his goals have been timely, such as tying the score in late-game situations, including his most recent goal against the Vancouver Canucks. He plays on the top power-play unit and has contributed 12 power-play points, including four goals.

Tyler Toffoli, San Jose Sharks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Toffoli’s efforts are affecting his teammates as well. Often, one of the best ways to show a forward’s impact is to examine how his linemates are playing, and Toffoli is no exception. He has played in a handful of line combinations, but primarily with Macklin Celebrini as his center and William Eklund on the other wing. The two are tied for the team lead in points with 40 and are two of the three Sharks with at least 20 assists. When they can pass to Toffoli and receive passes from him, their jobs become easier.

While Toffoli’s numbers this season have been promising, they can be even better as San Jose improves, and he and the franchise should have a mutually beneficial relationship in that regard. He can raise his output, elevate the play of his linemates and turn the Sharks into a winning team, all at the same time.

Toffoli Can Mentor Will Smith and Macklin Celebrini

When the Sharks signed Toffoli, they certainly had his playing ability in mind, but they also knew that what he could contribute off the ice was equally important. His veteran presence is valuable as a team leader and teacher to young players, and nowhere is that more apparent than with rookies Celebrini and Will Smith.

Toffoli, who signed with San Jose in part to play with Celebrini, finds himself mentoring the two teenagers. His spot in the locker room is near theirs, and he is guiding them through each of their first NHL seasons. As an experienced forward, he can teach them about the grind of an 82-game schedule, how to deal with the difficulty of a losing season, and even how to have fun as a professional hockey player. In numerous videos and photos of Celebrini and Smith enjoying their time in the league, Toffoli has appeared in the frame as well.

In their time as hockey players, Smith and Celebrini have never dealt with seasons this long or with this much losing. As the Sharks prepare for the final stretch of the season, they need to not lose focus as they try to end the campaign on a positive note and build momentum for next season. Toffoli has been important to the duo all season, and that shouldn’t change now or further into their careers.

Sharks Should Rely on Toffoli as They Evolve

Toffoli is under contract for three more years, and the Sharks likely expect to return to the playoffs in that time. If they do, he will be right in the middle of it. He’ll be a central piece of their offense, serving as one of their leading goal-scorers while also helping to drive up the point totals for his linemates. He’ll be a veteran leader who helps those younger than him feel comfortable and confident. To an extent, his value to the team isn’t even his choice. The Sharks, with their blend of youth and experience, have structured their roster in a way that makes his importance inevitable. He currently serves as an alternate captain and could earn himself consideration for the permanent role if the team progresses under his leadership.

When Toffoli and the Sharks agreed to a contract, he saw an opportunity to play with some of the NHL’s most promising young players and be a scoring forward on a rising team. The Sharks saw a player who could improve their offense while also serving as a positive voice in the clubhouse. So far, they’ve both gotten what they wanted out of their relationship, and that symbiosis will only grow more important in future seasons.