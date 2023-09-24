Tyson Barrie Confirms Oilers’ Failed Blockbuster Trade Attempt

In a recent bombshell revelation on the Mitts Off Podcast, former Edmonton Oilers defenseman Tyson Barrie pulled back the curtain on a potential blockbuster trade that never came to fruition. Barrie disclosed that he was the pawn in the Oilers’ bid to acquire San Jose Sharks’ superstar defenseman Erik Karlsson, shedding light on a behind-the-scenes saga that left fans and analysts speculating.

It’s an interesting confirmation that makes you wonder just how close the Oilers got and had they been able to make the trade, how different things would have been.

Barrie Says Holland Told Him About the Karlsson Plans

The conversation began innocuously enough as Barrie discussed his unexpected departure from Edmonton and his subsequent trade to the Nashville Predators. He admitted that the trade to Nashville blindsided him, not because being traded was shocking, but because the destination wasn’t what he had anticipated. He was given the heads up that the Oilers were engaged in high-stakes trade talks, but he figured he might be going somewhere else.

Tyson Barrie for Erik Karlsson? The Predators defenceman joined me on Mitts Off and reflected on getting dealt from Edmonton at the deadline. Full episode Tuesday!#NHL #Oilers #PredsNHL #podcast



Powered By: Sports Interaction @SIASport pic.twitter.com/kE97MWMLDB — Luke Gazdic (@lukegazdic) September 22, 2023

Barrie revealed on the podcast, “I was having a pretty good year, and I didn’t really think I was on the radar. I heard some Erik Karlsson rumors. I talked to Kenny (GM Ken Holland), and he told me, ‘That’s kind of the only place you’re gonna go if we have a chance to get Erik Karlsson.'” Barrie’s response was a composed “Hey, no problem,” indicating his understanding of the tantalizing opportunity presented to the Oilers.

Things Took an Unexpected Turn for the Oilers

The plot thickened when the Oilers’ pursuit of Karlsson took an unexpected twist. While they were in active discussions with the San Jose Sharks, hoping for a favorable shift in trade negotiations, it became clear the Sharks were never going to make Karlsson available at a number the Oilers could afford. Rumors were that San Jose was holding firm on their ask for multiple first-rounders with little salary retained. It just wasn’t something Holland could make work. But, another opportunity emerged – the chance to acquire Mattias Ekholm.

Related: Examining All Options for Oilers and the Still-Injured Sam Gagner

This last-minute twist left Barrie shocked, as the Oilers made the sudden pivot to secure Ekholm, essentially reneging on their earlier commitment to only trade him if Karlsson was part of the deal.

Tyson Barrie, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

Barrie holds no ill will toward the Oilers for making the trade. That said, he was disappointed to learn that he wasn’t going to get a chance to try and finish his story in Edmonton. He talked about starting in camp with the team, wanting to see it through, being motivated to win the Stanley Cup, and then having it all pulled out from under you at the last minute. Understandably, that would be tough.

What Would Have Happened If the Oilers Landed Karlsson?

It’s always a bit of a fools-errand to play “What if”, but the revelation of the Oilers’ pursuit of Karlsson raises intriguing questions. How close did the Oilers come to landing the elite defenseman, and what would the trade package have entailed? One thing is clear: Karlsson’s addition would have drastically altered the Oilers’ roster dynamics and their cap situation.

Latest News & Highlight

Edmonton’s salary cap was already under duress, and the acquisition of Karlsson would have further compounded the issue. There would have been no Ekholm — which appears to have been a solid addition — and Evan Bouchard’s ascension to power-play quarterback might not have transpired with Karlsson in the mix. The Oilers did trade their first-rounder in 2023, but they might have moved their 2024 first as well, meaning they wouldn’t have it to dangle this season. Finally, more contracts would have needed to be dumped, seeing as Karlsson would have been around a $9 million player versus Ekholm’s $6 million.

Interestingly, there is speculation that Barrie could be one of the names moved again out of Nashville if the Predators aren’t a playoff team. With only one season left on his current contract, he becomes a potentially tempting rental option for a contender. Ironically, because the Oilers acquired Ekholm instead of Karlsson, a half-retained and prorated Barrie at the deadline would be a fascinating option for Holland.