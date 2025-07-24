NHL-Wide UFA Snag Makes McDavid’s Looming Contract Less Concerning

While Oilers fans are understandably anxious about Connor McDavid’s next contract, there might be reason for everyone to take a deep breath. By viewing the situation in the context of several other high-profile UFAs, McDavid’s situation is the same, yet different.

Clearly, the best player eligible to sign an extension, McDavid, is one of several key names set to hit unrestricted free agency in 2026. Not one of them — including Kirill Kaprizov, Jack Eichel, Artemi Panarin, and Kyle Connor — has signed an extension yet.

If other teams aren’t freaking out over their top stars already being signed, why is the McDavid delay such a big deal?

Concern Surrounding McDavid Feels Louder

Maybe it’s because McDavid is the NHL’s best player. Perhaps it’s because he signed his last deal fairly quickly after becoming eligible. Or maybe it’s his recent comments that have people on edge. “If I feel that there’s a good window to win here over and over again, then signing is no problem.” Those words were likely meant to make everyone feel better, but really, they just shone a light on the importance of the organization making smart decisions.

That kind of remark opens the door to doubt, especially after yet another playoff disappointment. And, after getting to two straight Stanley Cup Finals and falling short, the Oilers are a team that everyone is talking about.

May 27, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) skates against the Dallas Stars during the third period in game four of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Even though McDavid isn’t setting a bar for other players, his contract situation carries extra weight. It could be the biggest in NHL history, should he choose to stay on for eight years. It will certainly be the largest AAV per season. Still, the dominoes that fall as a result of his extension won’t just be felt in Edmonton, but around the league.

If he goes short-term, expect other big names to follow suit. If he takes a massive discount, others might too.

Oilers Shouldn’t Be Worried

At the end of the day, this McDavid deal will likely get done during the summer. This is not a player who wants the narrative of his not signing to drag into the season. The Oilers won’t be at their best if such a dark cloud follows the team all year. He wants to win above all else. A decision that makes it more difficult to do so is not in the cards.

It’s reasonable for McDavid to take his time. Everyone else is because there’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding which path forward is best for players and teams. The math suggests going short-term and signing again when the cap has skyrocketed. For McDavid, not playing his whole career with his best friend, or the thought of not finishing his story in Edmonton, are factors. That takes a minute.

Eichel is getting that time, as is Kaprizov. Panarin and Alex Ovechkin aren’t being hounded. The Colorado Avalanche stand to lose a lot of Martin Necas walks, as would the Winnipeg Jets if Kyle Connor decides he’s not ready to commit. Each of these respective organizations is in the same boat as the Oilers, and all will simply have to wait for their players to make up their minds before exploring trades.