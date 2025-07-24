Devils Sign Thomas Bordeleau to 1-Year Deal

The New Jersey Devils have signed Thomas Bordeleau to a one-year, two-way deal. For the upcoming season, his contract is worth $775,000 at the NHL level and $100,000 at the American Hockey League (AHL) level, with a guarantee of $125,000. The Devils acquired Bordeleau at the start of free agency from the San Jose Sharks, trading him in exchange for forward Shane Bowers.

Bordeleau spent four seasons with the Sharks organization, playing a total of 44 NHL games in his career. Within that time frame, he earned six goals and 12 assists, including one game-winning goal during the 2023-24 season. In the AHL, Bordeleau amassed 107 points for the San Jose Barracuda. Last season, he scored 14 goals across 59 games with the Barracuda, four of which were scored on the power play.

Despite his limited experience at the NHL level, Bordeleau has shown flashes of potential. For example, he set a career-high with 41 points in the AHL in 2022-23. When he was called up to the NHL that same season, he managed two points in eight games with the Sharks, averaging 1.13 shots on goal per game.

Bordeleau will most likely begin the 2025-26 season with the Utica Comets in the AHL, but could become a secret weapon for the Devils to call up in the event of injury. His two-way dominance, flexibility, and offensive capabilities are all strong qualities that could also improve New Jersey’s bottom-six forward group.

The Devils are far from being finished this offseason, as they still have to re-sign Luke Hughes and address their limited remaining cap space. However, signing Bordeleau is a smart decision, and this low-risk, high-reward scenario marks yet another way the Devils can improve their depth scoring.