Devils Are Addressing Depth Scoring in Free Agency

With the offseason in full swing, the New Jersey Devils have a laundry list of items to address. The organization has been busy so far, re-signing Jake Allen and Cody Glass, extending a qualifying offer to Luke Hughes, as well as adding a few new faces to the roster.

It’s no secret that the Devils struggled with secondary scoring all throughout last season, suffering from underperforming third and fourth lines. However, general manager Tom Fitzgerald delivered at the beginning of free agency, securing Connor Brown, Evgenii Dadonov, Angus Crookshank, and Thomas Bordeleau. All four of these players can help bolster the Devils’ bottom-six by providing depth scoring.

Connor Brown: Consistency is Key

The Devils signed Brown to a four-year, $12 million contract on Tuesday. The 31-year-old is known for being a two-way depth winger, coming off of a fairly successful second season with the Edmonton Oilers. Brown earned 13 goals and 17 assists, marking his first 30-point campaign since the 2021-22 season. His goals for percentage (GF%) has been on the rise for three seasons straight, increasing by 27.94% in 5-on-5 scenarios. Brown’s versatility can add offensive contributions to the third or fourth line.

Brown also has significant playoff experience, including a strong track record on the penalty kill. He has made five playoff appearances throughout his career, including back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals with the Oilers. During the playoffs this year, he recorded a career-high in blocked shots (11), shooting percentage (18.5%) and points per 60 minutes (1.72). He led Oilers forwards with 41:24 shorthanded ice time, contributing to the 67.1% penalty kill success rate during the postseason.

When asked about signing Brown, the organization had nothing but good things to say. “Brown is a guy who can move around your lineup. He gives you speed, fantastic penalty killer. He’s a guy that Sheldon [Keefe] will use at the end of games, like a Swiss jackknife,” said Fitzgerald.

Evgenii Dadonov: Proven Goal Scorer

Dadonov is another fantastic addition to the Devils’ bottom-six. He can add both scoring and veteran presence, and his deal is a low-risk, high-reward scenario. The veteran wing signed a one-year contract worth $1 million, with performance bonuses available.

Last season, he reached 20 goals and finished with 40 total points. Dadonov was on the ice for 53 Dallas Stars goals, an 85.29% increase since the 2023-24 season. He had a 56.92 high-danger goals for percentage (HDGF%), along with a 12.48 on-ice shorthanded percentage (SH%). His performance in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs was also impressive. According to NHL Edge, Dadonov ranked in the 96th percentile for both neutral zone time and top skating speed.

Evgenii Dadonov, Dallas Stars (Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images)

Dadonov likely won’t see a significant amount of ice time, since he averaged just 13:32 per game last season, but he can make a difference on the Devils’ second power-play unit. Last season, he scored five goals on the man advantage, combined with an 86% Fenwick and a 90.8 on-ice expected goals percentage. Overall, Dadonov is a valuable asset who can provide much-needed scoring that the Devils severely lacked last season.

Angus Crookshank & Thomas Bordeleau: Secret Weapons

Crookshank is another potential depth scorer, who signed a two-year, two-way contract. He has played just 21 games within the NHL, but is a tried and true goal scorer in the American Hockey League (AHL). Last season, he recorded 22 goals with the Belleville Senators, which included 11 on the power play. He has strong offensive instincts, able to generate scoring chances and also make an impact on the rush. While his season will most likely begin with the Utica Comets in the AHL, Crookshank could use the opportunity to refine and develop his game.

Related: How Mason Moe Can Improve the Devils’ Bottom-Six

Bordeleau was acquired from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for Shane Bowers. He has been consistent in the AHL, with 38 points across 59 games for the San Jose Barracuda last season. He has played a total of 44 games at the NHL level, with 18 points to show for it. In addition, he is also a strong two-way player, with the ability to play either center or wing. Overall, Crookshank and Bordeleau could provide offensive manpower in the AHL, but they could contribute at the NHL level this season. Especially in the event of injury, both players could add depth to the Devils’ roster if they are called up from Utica.

Devils’ Offseason Moving Forward

Fans should be excited that the Devils are addressing all of their shortcomings from last season. By acquiring depth scoring, the team is already in a better position, setting themselves up for a successful 2025-26 season. But Fitzgerald’s work is far from over, as his main priority shifts toward signing Luke Hughes to a long-term deal.