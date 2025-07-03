Islanders Signing KHL’s Maxim Shabanov Puts the Bow on a Great Offseason

Just when it looked like the New York Islanders were closing out a quiet offseason, general manager (GM) Mathieu Darche made a big signing. The deal wasn’t big in terms of the money spent or even the length of the contract, as much as it gave the Islanders one last offseason win.

Darche won the Maxim Shabanov sweepstakes. The young skater was pursued heavily by multiple teams, and the Philadelphia Flyers looked like the favorites. Yet, the Islanders end up signing Shabanov to give them a dynamic forward unit heading into the upcoming season.

What Shabanov Brings to the Lineup

The first thing that stands out, especially from any highlight video that shows only his best plays, is his speed. Shabanov is an elite skater and has a great release, making him both a reliable passer and scoring presence. It’s why the Islanders can start him out on the third line with the option to move up to the second line.

Shabanov can set up scoring chances for Jean-Gabriel Pageau or Calum Ritchie, if he’s ready for the NHL, as a playmaker on the wing. He’s not going to be on the checking line, but also won’t start in the top six. That said, there’s a chance Shabanov’s skills translate to the NHL, and he becomes an ideal winger on Mathew Barzal’s line, giving the Islanders speed that no team will be able to stop.

Maxim Shabanov, Traktor Chelyabinsk (Photo credit: Traktor Chelyabinsk)

It’s worth noting that many players from the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) and Europe in general have these qualities. They play fast overseas and look poised to take over when they join the NHL. However, the North American game is tougher to navigate. The spaces are tighter, and speed is kept in check, while smaller skaters usually get pushed around. For every Kirill Kaprizov, there are at least three Ruslan Iskhakovs.

It’s why Shabanov’s size is a concern, as he’s only 5-foot-8 and weighs only 160 pounds. Maxim Tsyplakov had the same qualities before joining the Islanders, but he’s a bigger forward who stands his ground. Shabanov will be forced to adjust and take some hits, or he’ll never translate to the NHL, and he’ll be a non-factor.

Islanders Taking Their KHL Pipeline to the Maxim(mum)

One of the subsequent benefits for the Washington Capitals having Alexander Ovechkin around is having a mentor and veteran to help the other Russian players join the NHL team. He’s pivotal in allowing the younger skaters to acclimate, both on and off the ice. It’s why the Capitals had a surplus of talent from the country and continue to draft and develop Russian players.

The Islanders already have a few Russian players on the roster, with Ilya Sorokin and Semyon Varlamov in the net and Alexander Romanov on the defense. Tsyplakov is the player who opened the door for Shabanov. The Islanders signed Tsyplakov last season and proved that if the young forward played two-way hockey, he’d become a regular in the forward unit (and that’s what happened). Shabanov could have signed elsewhere, but wanted to join a team where he’d be comfortable and know he’d have a significant role, and the Islanders proved they can provide him with one.

On the ice, Tsyplakov and Shabanov play different styles, with the former playing a more physical game and likely playing on the checking line as a result. However, the two might end up on the same line, and the playmaking of Tsyplakov and Shabanov can take the offense to the Max.

Darche Keeps Building With Options in Mind

The Shabanov deal gives the Islanders another forward in his early 20s and another strong addition in the offseason. This team already acquired Jonathan Drouin and Emil Heineman but Shabanov is the X-factor as his ceiling can take the offense to the next level. For Darche, there are two paths to take this offseason, and he’s looking to keep the door open on both.

If the Islanders aren’t a good team this season, Shabanov is one of the skaters who will stick around for the retool. He’s one of the younger skaters in the lineup who can be a valuable depth piece, and more importantly, he can help the prospects acclimate to the NHL.

Then there’s the possibility that the Islanders are a good team, and he’s one of the reasons why. Shabanov can add depth to the lineup and a much-needed spark to the middle six with speed and skill that translates to the NHL level and makes him a valuable part of the Islanders. The offseason started with Darche playing it safe and not making a splash. He ends it by taking a big risk with a high reward as he signs Shabanov, putting a bow on his first summer on Long Island.