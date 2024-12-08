Urho Vaakanainen: Everything to Know About the Rangers’ New Acquisition 

The New York Rangers decided to move on from their captain Jacob Trouba this week, trading him to the Anaheim Ducks and freeing up $8 million in cap space. In exchange for Trouba, the Rangers brought back a conditional 2025 fourth-round draft pick and defender Urho Vaakanainen. In this article, we will take a quick look at everything Rangers fans need to know about their newest acquisition, and what he can bring to the team moving forward.

Who is Urho Vaakanainen?

Vaakanainen is a 25-year-old left-shot defender from Joensuu, Finland born on January 1st, 1999. He was drafted in the first round at 18th overall by the Boston Bruins in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft after a strong season in the Liiga in Finland with JYP where he scored two goals and added four assists for six points through 41 games. In the American Hockey League (AHL), he has scored 11 goals and added 28 assists for 39 points through 119 games which comes out to a 0.32 points-per-game average.

Urho Vaakanainen, Anaheim Ducks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In the NHL split between the Bruins and Ducks, he has scored one goal and added 24 assists for 25 points through 141 games which comes out to a 0.17 points-per-game average. He has established himself as a defensive defender at the professional level but hasn’t been able to find a full-time spot at the NHL level. With the Rangers looking to bolster their defensive depth, Vaakanainen could play a depth role and find a way to establish himself as a strong bottom-pairing defender with the Blueshirts.

Vaakanainen’s Injury History Could Scare Rangers Fans

The biggest negative to acquiring Vaakanainen is his injury history and whether or not he can remain healthy, considering his long list of injuries throughout his career. Early in 2022, he dealt with a face injury shortly before being traded from the Bruins to the Ducks. Shortly after joining the Ducks, he dealt with an undisclosed injury that kept him out of the lineup until March 29th, 2022.

The following offseason, he dealt with an upper-body injury that kept him out of the lineup until November 27th, 2022. On February 6th, 2023, Vaakanainen was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury that kept him out for some of the remainder of the 2022-23 season. On December 4th, 2024, he was placed on injured reserve and is expected to return shortly, as soon as Monday (Dec. 9). His lengthy history could be worrisome for some fans, but the Rangers took a chance on him despite that, and are hoping he can remain healthy and finally earn a full-time spot in the NHL.

Vaakanainen Was Considered a Top Defensive Prospect in 2017

Heading toward the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Vaakanainen was considered one of the best defensive prospects available. He was praised by several scouts and analysts for his poise in the defensive zone and his ability to see the ice better than his peers.

“”An intelligent, two-way defender (6-0, 185) who can read the play well, has good vision and a strong skill set that includes skating, passing and an accurate shot. He is a reliable team player and has a sound defensive game.” Mike Morreale (Mike G. Morreale’s 2017 NHL mock draft) – January 20, 2017 – NHL.Com

While he hasn’t been able to showcase himself enough in the NHL to prove why he was such a highly touted prospect, he has shown signs of being a strong bottom-pairing defender when he has been in the lineup for both the Bruins and Ducks. His ability to shut players down and be strong in transition should be something the Rangers utilize in a big way when he returns from injury. Realistcially, the Rangers may have won the Trouba trade, considering Trouba’s defensive inconsistencies compared to Vaakanainen, but time will tell how he fits into their lineup moving toward the postseason.

