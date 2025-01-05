U.S. WJC Squad in Good Position for Gold Medal Game

When the final horn sounded on Saturday night, it marked the first time the United States had reached the gold medal game of the World Junior Championship (WJC) in back-to-back years.

They’ll have a chance to make history against Finland on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET. In an age where USA Hockey has continued to grow, including eight first-round draft picks in the past two years, they’re finally getting a golden opportunity (literally) to back that up with international accolades.

New York Rangers draft pick Drew Fortescue told The Hockey Writers (THW), “(Back-to-back golds) is something the U.S. has never done before, so it’s kind of been on our minds ever since the start. Having that opportunity, especially against a (Finland) team that we lost to already in this tournament, and kind of have a chance to get some revenge, is something that we’re really excited for.”

Boston College Kids Are Heart & Soul of Team USA

A lot of that success has been propelled by members of Boston College: forwards Ryan Leonard, James Hagens and Gabe Perreault, along with defensemen Aram Minnetian and Fortescue. Those three forwards make up the top line, and they’ve combined for a remarkable 25 points in six games. The two defensemen are a combined plus-9.

Fortescue added, “It’s been awesome. We’ve all been able to play with each other for a while. Obviously, that top line and the chemistry they have together; coming into these tournaments, it’s only seven games, so having those guys who have played together a good amount really helps. And it’s shown so far.”

USA’s Goaltending Is Key

It also helps to have a goalie who steps up when the lights are the brightest, and that’s exactly what Detroit Red Wings prospect Trey Augustine did on Saturday, coming up with a world-class toe save to retain a 2-1 U.S. lead.

“He just set the all-time win record (for the US) at this tournament. Having him back there, obviously, as a defenseman, bailing us out whenever we make a mistake, is something that we’re really fortunate for,” said Fortescue.

Minnesota Wild prospect Zeev Buium said, “That (save) was kind of a make-or-break point in the game. I think he turned around the game for us, and I can’t thank him enough for it.”

While the Americans did lose to Finland in the preliminary round, it was in overtime. Head coach David Carle said they didn’t play very well, and that they’ve improved their overall game dramatically since then.

It should certainly be an entertaining matchup, especially since it’ll be in front of 17,000-plus Canadian fans who will be cheering for Finland. That’s how the U.S. wants it though, as Perreault told THW, “It was the same way last year where they were all cheering against us, and it’s the same way this year. It’s lots of fun.”

Similarly, Leonard said, “You hear the boos, it kind of just (makes) me smile. Honestly, it’s cool to be hated.”

The U.S. and Finland last met in the WJC gold medal game in 2019, where Kaapo Kakko scored a late one to crush the Americans’ hopes. Jack Hughes and many others were brought to tears after the game. There will now be a whole group of American 23- and 24-year-olds, including Hughes, who would have a wound in their heart partially healed by a victory on Sunday.

Anything can happen, but the vibes and process seem to be in a pretty good spot for Team USA. Now, it’s time to prove it on the ice.

