Utah Mammoth’s 2024-25 Report Cards: Matias Maccelli

The inaugural season for the Utah Hockey Club (now the Utah Mammoth) is officially over. The team finished with a 38-31-13 record while their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners, finished with a 34-32-4-2 record, which was good enough for the seventh playoff spot in the Pacific Division. The Roadrunners went on to lose in the first round of the playoffs 2-1 to the Abbotsford Canucks.

With the season in the books, it’s time to look at the 48 Utah players under an NHL contract (excluding Connor Ingram for obvious reasons) and grade their 2024-25 seasons. We’ll also reflect on how they did during the 2023-24 season and see if they improved or did worse, along with what their future holds. We’re going alphabetically by first name. Next up is Matias Maccelli.

Last Season

After a fantastic rookie season, Maccelli looked to take another step forward in 2023-24, especially after being a big factor in the Arizona Coyotes’ power play. He started off the season pointless in his first three games, but that wouldn’t be the case for long.

Maccelli produced his first point against the St. Louis Blues, where he tallied two assists. He would go on to record points in the next eight straight games, including his first goal of the season against the LA Kings. It wouldn’t stop there, as after not tallying a point in the first two games, Maccelli put up six points in the next six games.

In December, the Finnish forward’s production didn’t stop. He had six points in seven games to start the month. In fact, in 13 games across December, there were only two where Maccelli didn’t produce a point.

January was arguably the slowest month for Maccelli as he only had five points in the whole month. February picked up for him, though, after he produced eight points in 11 games.

Maccelli started March off with a bang with a three-point outing against the Ottawa Senators. Later in the month, he had five points in three games. He ended the season by scoring three goals and an assist in the final three games, including an overtime winner against the Edmonton Oilers and a goal in the final game in franchise history for the Coyotes.

It was a great season for Maccelli. He played in all 82 games for the first time in his career. He had 17 goals and 40 assists for 57 points, all of which were career highs. He also had an average ice time of 16:14. On top of that, he once again was a big part of the Coyotes’ power play, producing 12 points while on the man advantage.

This Season

Going into his third season in the NHL and his first in Utah, the expectation for Maccelli was that he would become a solidified part of the top nine and continue his offense during five-on-five play and on the power play. He started the season on the third line with Lawson Crouse and Josh Doan.

While Maccelli didn’t produce a point in his first game, he did in the second and third games of the season. In his 10th game, he scored his first goal of the season, along with his second in a game against the San Jose Sharks. In those 10 games, he produced six points. It wasn’t anything like his eight-game point streak to open up the prior season, but it was still a decent output.

MACCELLI! 🙌



His first goal of the season puts us up 2-0! pic.twitter.com/52upmW98uJ — Utah Mammoth (@utahmammoth) October 29, 2024

Maccelli scored his third goal of the season a couple of games later against the Blues. It would be his last goal for a while as the forward began to struggle. He only had four points combined between November and December. Head coach André Tourigny tried switching up the lines, which included putting Maccelli on the top line with Nick Schmaltz and Barrett Hayton, but nothing came of it.

After being placed back on a line with Lawson Crouse, Maccelli opened up 2025 with a pair of goals against the Dallas Stars. He scored another pair of goals a couple of games later against the New York Rangers. His final goal with Utah came against the Winnipeg Jets in late January.

Shortly after the Jets’ game, Maccelli was healthy scratched for the first time during the season due to “internal reasons.” He returned in the next game, but was out of the lineup here and there until being scratched from Feb. 8 to March 20. Rumors swirled around Maccelli and him potentially being traded at the trade deadline. However, nothing happened, and the forward stayed in Utah.

Maccelli was put back in the lineup for Utah’s game against the Buffalo Sabres and remained in the lineup for two more games. However, he was once again put back in the press box and remained there until the end of the season.

In total, Maccelli played 55 games for Utah and produced only 18 points. It was a 39-point decrease from the prior season. His average ice time also went down to 13:44. It was a disappointment for everyone.

“It obviously was not what I was expecting, and I think that anyone was expecting coming into this season,” Maccelli said. “I think I improved the last couple of months, even though I didn’t play. I have to get back at it this summer and get better and have a better year next year.”

Matias Maccelli, Utah Hockey Club (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Maccelli mentioned that it was hard for him to sit up in the press box and watch his teammates try their best to help Utah make a run for a playoff spot. In the summer, he planned to work on getting stronger and working on his shot, and improving his play overall.

“I think it’s going to be more gym stuff this year,” Maccelli said. “I’ve been on the ice a lot lately, so trying to work on my strength, and probably a little more shooting, and just overall work a lot, and try to get better.”

The coaching staff also told Maccelli that they wanted him to get back to how he played in Arizona, being consistent and putting up a good amount of points.

Despite his poor season, Maccelli expressed how much he wanted to return to Utah, telling reporters that he loved his team, the city, and the fans. Unfortunately for him, he wouldn’t get a crack at redemption in Salt Lake City. Just a couple of weeks after his exit interview, Maccelli was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs for a conditional 2027 third-round pick.

The Future

Trading Maccelli had to be done. With the additions of Brandon Tanev and J.J. Peterka, there was just no room for him in the lineup next season. It was also clear he had fallen out of favor with the Mammoth’s coaching staff, seeing that players like Liam O’Brien were being played ahead of him. In fact, a stat that is going unnoticed is that Crouse had the same number of points that Maccelli had, except he had played 26 more games than the Finn.

Toronto is a great place for Maccelli to end up. With Mitch Marner being traded and signing with the Vegas Golden Knights this summer, it leaves a potential spot for the Finnish forward in the top six. He’ll also be surrounded by elite playmakers and scorers like Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and Matthew Knies. Not to mention, the Leafs are expected to be a competitive team this season.

When it comes to things Maccelli needs to work on, the mental game is a huge one. You could tell his confidence at times throughout the season wasn’t all there, and being healthy scratched for a good chunk of it didn’t help. A change in scenery should help.

Maccelli also mentioned his strength as a thing he’ll look to work on, which will help his overall game. His two-way play has always been a concern, as he’s not really a defensive-minded forward, and it should improve a bit under a coach like Craig Berube. However, his confidence is the biggest thing that he needs to improve.

For Leafs fans, the expectation next season for Maccelli is to bounce back to at least the 40-point range, if not more. If he makes the top six and is on the power play, it needs to happen. Maccelli’s contract also ends after next season, so if he wants to secure more money, his rate of production needs to return to what it was in 2023-24.

Final Grade

Was Maccelli’s poor season all his fault? A good portion of it can be placed upon him, but there were many factors at play. Utah got better, and their forward group improved, pushing him out of the lineup. It also felt like he and the coaches weren’t on the same page, which didn’t help his case when he tried getting back in the lineup come March and April.

Expectations were high entering the season, especially considering he had produced 57 points a year ago. However, declining to 18 points was one of the biggest disappointments for Utah last season, alongside Crouse’s decline to the same exact number of points.

Overall, Maccelli is getting a D-plus for his season. It was certainly a failure of a season for the one-time 57-point player. 18 points just isn’t good enough, and every single one of his stats declined from the prior season. Looking back at the 2023-24 Maccelli, it showed that he can be a dominant offensive player who can control the puck and the play. The 2024-25 version of the Finnish forward only showed glimpses of that.

Leafs fans should be excited for Maccelli, though. A clean slate in Toronto should really help him out. He’ll have the opportunity to get back to where his game was in Arizona and potentially play even better. If he can rebound and get back to his upward trajectory, he could be a big part of the Leafs and their first playoff appearance without Marner since the early 2000s. Who knows, he could even have the Mammoth regretting trading him.