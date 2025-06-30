Maple Leafs Acquire Matias Maccelli from Utah Mammoth

It might be more of a low-key move with the Mitch Marner watch continuing on Monday, but the Toronto Maple Leafs and Brad Treliving went out and acquired 24-year-old winger Matias Maccelli from the Utah Mammoth for a conditional third-round pick in 2027. The pick can be upgraded to a 2029 second-round pick if Maccelli records 51 points in 2025-26 and the Maple Leafs make the playoffs.

The conditional 2027 third-rounder in the Matias Maccelli trade will upgrade to a 2029 second-round pick if Maccelli records at least 51 points during the 2025-26 season and Toronto qualifies for the playoffs. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 30, 2025

Maccelli played just 55 games during the 2024-25 season with eight goals and 18 points with the Mammoth, formerly the Utah Hockey Club. That came after a 57-point season in 82 games in 2023-24 with the Arizona Coyotes, which included 17 goals.

In their first season in Utah, Maccelli saw a decline in ice-time and his production suffered because of it. As for what he’s done thus far in his career, he has 37 goals and 130 points in 224 regular season games since his NHL debut in 2021-22 with the Coyotes – the team that drafted him 98th overall in 2019.

Maccelli was named to the NHL’s All-Rookie Team in 2023 after recording 11 goals and 49 points in just 64 games. Since entering the league in 2021-22, he’s 56th amongst left wingers in points and 33rd in assists.

As of now, Maccelli is entering the final year of a three-year deal with a cap hit of just over $3.4 million. It may be a low-key move one day before free agency for Brad Treliving and the Maple Leafs, but it’s a relatively low-risk move as well outside of the $3 million they’ve added to their cap.