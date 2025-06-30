Bruins Make Wise Investment With Morgan Geekie Extension

They keep throwing pitches down the middle, and Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney keeps knocking them out of the park. Sweeney has started things off on the right foot this offseason. He’s hired the right coach (Marco Sturm), drafted the player everyone wanted (James Hagens), and has now locked up one of the more promising players on the roster, Morgan Geekie.



SIX MORE YEARS OF THE GEEK SQUAD 🤓



Geekie signed a six-year, $33 million deal with an annual average value (AAV) of $5.5 million. Geekie heard his name in trade rumors around the deadline, and now gets to stay put while also wanting to remain a Bruin.



“I want to be a Bruin. I’d love to be a Bruin as long as I can be. It’s not up to me, and I’m just going to go out there and play. I love every guy in here, everything about the organization.”

This deal is not only great value for the Bruins, but also shows their belief in Geekie going forward.

Bringing Geekie Back Was a No-Brainer

When Sweeney signed Geekie to a two-year deal entering the 2023-24 season, the goal was to give him more opportunity to carve out a role for himself in the lineup. In two seasons with the Seattle Kraken, he had averaged 10:32 in ice time. Despite his limited role, the potential was there. He put up nine goals and 28 points in a bottom-six role. He had room to grow, and he grew with the Bruins.

Morgan Geekie, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With more opportunity, he showcased how good he can be. During the 2023-24 season, Geekie spent time floating around the lineup but was mainly a third-line winger. He shattered his previous career bests and had a strong first season wearing the Black and Gold, finishing the season with 17 goals and 39 points. It was amazing what he accomplished with a longer leash, and he is the type of player that the Bruins need in their lineup.

There is room for improvement. Every player has that. But what makes Geekie a weapon is his laser of a shot that he’s not afraid to use. In 2023-24, he fired 130 shots on goal, 49 more than the season before. That level of play not only translated into 2024-25 but also got better.

Geekie started the year slowly. He often looked out of place and could not muster up any offense. But when he got going, his motor never stopped. Geekie set a career-high in goals (33) and points (57). He became the first Bruin outside of David Pastrnak to reach the 30-goal mark. Geekie used his shot and finished with a shooting percentage of 22%.

Geekie has shown promise and growth and is now a building block for the next wave of Bruins hockey. This was a good investment for the Bruins.

Geekie is a Wise Investment

The Bruins’ roster lacks talent. Last season, they were inept offensively and struggled to score goals. Bringing Geekie back helps in the goal-scoring department, and there is still more work to be done.

Whether at five-on-five or on the power play, the Bruins’ inability to finish was eye-opening. Geekie, however, was tied for second in the NHL in goals scored at even strength with 26. He was tied with Kyle Connor and Cole Caufield. That’s very good company, especially for a player like Geekie.

It is hard to replace that type of value. Geekie can play anywhere in the lineup and be a good supporting cast member. Whether it’s the top line or the second/third lines, he is a legitimate weapon with room for growth. For Sweeney to re-sign Geekie at what some might consider below market value is swift business on his part. The next best part about this deal is that it allows Geekie to continue to build chemistry with Pastrnak.

Pastrnak Has His Running Mate

The days of the perfection line are over. Patrice Bergeron (retired) and Brad Marchand (traded to the Florida Panthers) have left Pastrnak as the lone wolf in the lineup. Keeping Geekie around will help the Bruins continue to see that duo build chemistry, and it also gives Pastrnak a running mate.



Morgan Geekie with his third goal in as many games.



Pastrnak is one of the best players in the league and the Bruins’ most valuable offensive player. He ranked third in goals scored at five-on-five (25) and had his third straight 100+ point season. Geekie and Pastrnak provided the offense and carried the team as far as they could.

Together, they had a Corsi for percentage (CF%) of 52.38, an expected goals for (xGF%) of 53.25% and scored well above their expected rate with 57 goals. They finished with a goals percentage of 61.96 at five-on-five. That’s elite. Their blend of skill and talent helped them thrive on the top line. It’s a testament to Geekie that he could stick alongside Pastrnak, and a testament to Pastrnak that he made his teammates better around him. There is a lot to love about this Geekie extension, and the offseason is only just beginning.

Bruins Still Have Work to Do

There is still work to be done, but Sweeney has laid the foundation for what’s to come. After a strong draft, he has made the right moves, including extending Geekie. Committing to a player who’s proved himself is well worth it. It’ll be great to see him build off his career year, but this is great value for the Bruins and Geekie.