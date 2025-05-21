Utah Mammoth’s 2024-25 Report Cards: Cameron Hebig

The inaugural season for the Utah Hockey Club (now the Utah Mammoth) is officially over. The team finished with a 38-31-13 record while their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners, finished with a 34-32-4-2 record, which was good enough for the seventh playoff spot in the Pacific Division. The Roadrunners went on to lose in the first round of the playoffs 2-1 to the Abbotsford Canucks.

With the season in the books, it’s time to look at the 48 Utah players under an NHL contract (excluding Connor Ingram for obvious reasons) and grade their 2024-25 seasons. We’ll also reflect on how they did during the 2023-24 season and see if they improved or did worse, along with what their future holds. We’re going alphabetically by first name. Next up is Cameron Hebig.

Last Season

After receiving another AHL contract from the Roadrunners and being released from his pro tryout by the Arizona Coyotes, Hebig began his sixth pro season in the AHL. It was his fourth season with the Roadrunners ever since they signed him during the 2020-21 season.

Hebig appeared in 61 games with the Roadrunners, scoring 32 points, which was a new career high for him. The 32 points also tied him with Milos Keleman for fourth place on the team. Hebig’s 12 goals were good enough for sixth place on the Roadrunners, but his career-high 20 assists put him in a four-way tie for fifth place.

Despite his decent play, Hebig didn’t earn a trip up to the NHL, unlike most of his other teammates during a season where the Coyotes led the entire league in AHL call-ups. However, Hebig did manage to appear in both of the Roadrunners’ playoff games against the Calgary Wranglers, where he failed to register a point.

During the offseason, Hebig was re-signed to a one-year AHL deal by the Roadrunners.

This Season

Hebig’s 2024-25 season was a breakout one for him. While he failed to earn an NHL contract during training camp and was released from his tryout with Utah, he took the AHL by storm quickly. He scored three points in his first five games with the Roadrunners.

It was Hebig’s torrid stretch in late November and December that really caught people’s attention. In 14 games from Nov. 23 to Jan. 3, Hebig was a point-per-game player. Half of those 14 points were goals.

Heading into the AHL All-Star Break, Hebig went on another long point streak, scoring in nine of the Roadrunners’ 10 final games. He recorded 13 points in those games, seven of which were goals.

Originally, Josh Doan was the lone AHL All-Star selection from the Roadrunners. However, Doan was called up to Utah, which meant there needed to be a new representative from the team in Coachella Valley. Amidst Hebig’s crazy point streak, he was named an All-Star for the first time in his career.

During All-Star Weekend, Hebig participated in the puck relay race, where he beat Pittsburgh Penguins’ prospect Owen Pickering. He later beat Buffalo Sabres’ prospect Devon Levi in the breakaway challenge. Finally, to cap off his memorable weekend, Hebig scored three points in three games for the Pacific Division during the All-Star challenge.

“It was awesome just to get this opportunity and experience this,” Hebig said after the challenge. “It was such a great two days, and they put on such a great show for us. What an experience having the family here and all that goes with that. It was just so much fun, and I’m just so thankful to be here.”

After the All-Star Weekend, Hebig’s production dropped off slightly, but he still remained one of the top scorers on the team by the NHL trade deadline with 37 points in 48 games. With his remarkable play, Hebig finally earned what every hockey player dreams of: an NHL contract, which he signed for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

A couple of weeks later, Hebig broke the Roadrunners’ franchise record for the most amount of games played. He was honored during a crucial series against his old team, the Bakersfield Condors. With a playoff spot on the line, Hebig tallied two points in two games to help the Roadrunners take a five-point lead in the standings over the Condors.

In the team’s final series against the Colorado Eagles, Hebig scored three goals to help the Roadrunners clinch their third straight playoff appearance. Unfortunately, despite his impressive play, Hebig did not get an NHL call-up with Utah as they finished out their season on the road, missing the playoffs in their inaugural season.

Hebig ended the season with 47 points, shattering his previous career high of 32 from his prior season. His 47 points placed him second on the team, only behind Kailer Yamamoto. His 26 goals led the entire team. It was also a new career high for him. Finally, Hebig’s 21 assists were good enough for ninth on the team, but just like his goals and points, the total was a new career high for him.

In the playoffs, Hebig scored his first postseason point, which came in the form of an assist. Unfortunately, he failed to produce anymore as the Roadrunners were dispatched in three games.

The Future

Out of everyone on the Roadrunners, it can be argued that Hebig was the most deserving of an NHL call-up. There’s a reason why he got the NHL contract towards the end of the season, and it’s because his play was that good. Unfortunately, that contract expires this offseason, meaning he’ll be hoping to get another one as an unrestricted free agent (UFA).

Cameron Hebig and Ben McCartney of the Tucson Roadrunners (Photo credit: Bennett Silvyn)

Hebig’s main preference is to stay within the Mammoth organization, whether it’s in the form of another AHL contract with the Roadrunners or an NHL contract. He loves the Roadrunners organization and really hopes he can come back for his sixth season in the desert.

“I just love it there,” Hebig said. “The fans and the city, it’s just such a good spot. The weather and the hockey side of it are great too. It’s just been a lot of fun, and I’ve learned so much from the people there. It’s been a great five years, and hopefully, I can keep it going because Tucson has been nothing but great for me.”

Re-signing Hebig should be on the agenda for either the Mammoth or the Roadrunners this offseason. His play continues to elevate each season, and it shows with his impressive 2024-25 season. His leadership and experience have helped many young players who have found their way to the Mammoth lineup, like Josh Doan and Jaxson Stauber. Not to mention that without him, the Roadrunners most likely wouldn’t have made the playoffs.

It’s hard to imagine Hebig anywhere outside of Tucson or the Mammoth organization. He can’t imagine it, either. That’s why Hebig will most likely be back with the Roadrunners next season. He’s a fan favorite and a crucial part of the team. There’s a reason why he has the nickname “the Mayor of Tucson.”

Final Grade

There were a lot of players who had great seasons with the Roadrunners. Players that come to mind are Yamamoto and Artem Duda. However, none of them are as impressive as Hebig’s 26-goal, 47-point season. On and off the ice, he was the face of the Roadrunners as he pulled off the best season of his pro career to date.

If you look at his time within the Roadrunners organization, too, he continues to improve. At this point in 2023, Hebig finished the season with 19 points. Last season, he finished with 32 points. Now, he’s finished with 47 points. It’s a testament to how hard he has worked over the course of his career.

“The best thing about him is that he knows exactly who he is,” Roadrunners head coach Steve Potvin said. “He’s a guy that knows what he wants, and he just does everything he can to prepare for a good outcome. When you put in the work and you prepare as well as he does, you’re going to get rewarded.”

Perhaps one of the worst moves that the Mammoth made last season was not allowing Hebig the chance to play in an NHL game and get rewarded for his terrific play in the AHL. The same could be said about a couple of other players, but Hebig especially didn’t just earn an NHL appearance. He deserved one.

Overall, Hebig is getting an A for this season. On and off the ice, he was a massive part of the Roadrunners. He had career highs across the board, was an All-Star, earned an NHL contract, and helped force the team into a playoff spot.

The elevation of Hebig’s play was incredible, and he was a great mentor to everyone who was around the locker room. He is well deserving of a new contract with either the Mammoth or the Roadrunners, and if he is brought back, will most likely be the same player he was this past season, if not better.