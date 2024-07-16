Vancouver Canucks with 100-Point Seasons

The Vancouver Canucks don’t have a storied history of players that have hit the century mark in points. But the ones that have are some of the best of all time, including fan favourites that have their jerseys retired in the rafters of Rogers Arena.

Here’s a look at the seven players who have reached the 100-point milestone while playing in Vancouver.

Pavel Bure

2-Time Member of the Canucks 100-Point Club

Recorded 110 points (60 goals, 50 assists) in 83 games in 1992-93

Recorded 107 points (60 goals, 47 assists) in 76 games in 1993-94

Pavel Bure was the first player to hit the 100-point mark in a Canucks sweater, doing so in 1992-93, his second season in the NHL. He finished with 110 points in 83 games, but scored his 100th point on April 1, 1993, against the Tampa Bay Lightning. It was also his 56th goal of the season, scored shorthanded on Pat Jablonski. The 110 points he recorded still sit second all-time behind Henrik Sedin’s 112 he got in 2009-10.

Bure’s second entry in the 100-point club came during the 1993-94 season when he scored 107 points in 76 games and helped the Canucks get to the Stanley Cup Final. This time, his 100th came on March 28, 1994, against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Part of a two-point effort, his 54th goal got him to 99 points and his 46th assist on Murray Craven’s game-winner in overtime got him to 100.

After those back-to-back 100-point seasons, Bure couldn’t get close to the century mark again, except for his final campaign in Vancouver when he recorded 90 points in 82 games. He was traded to the Florida Panthers after the 1997-98 season and ended up hitting 94 and 92 points in the 1999-00 and 2000-01 seasons respectively, but never 100 again. He finished his career with the New York Rangers at 31 years old.

He ranks seventh on the Canucks’ all-time scoring list with 478 points (254 goals, 224 assists) in 428 games, and had his No. 10 jersey retired on Nov. 2, 2013.

Alex Mogilny

Member of the Canucks 100-Point Club

Recorded 107 points (55 goals, 52 assists) in 79 games in 1995-96

No one on the Canucks could get 100 points in 1994-95, but after arriving from the Buffalo Sabres during the offseason, Alex Mogilny became the second player to hit 100 points in the orange and black posting 107 points. It was also his second entry in the club overall as he recorded 127 points with the Sabres back in 1992-93 when he had a career-high 76 goals.

Mogilny scored his 100th point on March 25, 1996, against the Los Angeles Kings when he assisted on Cliff Ronning’s 21st of the season. He finished with two points in that game as the Canucks beat the Kings 4-1. After that season, he played 233 more games with the Canucks, but the closest he got to triple digits was 73 points during the 1996-97 campaign. He was traded to the New Jersey Devils in 1999-00 and ended his stint in Vancouver with 139 goals and 308 points in 312 games.

Markus Naslund

Member of the Canucks 100-Point Club

Recorded 104 points (48 goals, 56 assists) in 82 games in 2002-03

The first Swede in Canucks history to hit the 100-point plateau, former captain Markus Naslund secured the feat in 2002-03 at the height of the West Coast Express. Playing with Todd Bertuzzi (who was three points away from joining him with 97) and Brendan Morrison, the trio was nearly unstoppable combining for 119 goals and 272 points.

Naslund used his lethal wrist shot to score a career-high 48 goals – half of them on the power play from the right hash marks – finishing second to Milan Hejduk, who had 50. He was also a runner-up for the Hart Trophy and Art Ross Trophy behind Peter Forsberg. Like everyone on this list except Bure, Naslund couldn’t hit 100 points again, the closest being 84 in 2003-04.

Nevertheless, Naslund was one of the Canucks all-time greats as he sits third on the all-time points list with 756 points. He had his No. 19 jersey retired on Dec. 11, 2010.

Henrik Sedin

Member of the Canucks 100-Point Club

Recorded 112 points (29 goals, 83 assists) in 82 games in 2009-10

Currently the all-time leader in points with 1,070, Henrik Sedin also boasts the franchise record for points in a season with 112. He accomplished that feat during the 2009-10 season when he had to play 19 games without his regular linemate Daniel Sedin. Without his triggerman, he became more of a goalscorer and hit a career-high 29 goals, seven more than his previous high of 22. Traditionally more of a setup man with 830 career assists, he carried the Canucks on his back that season and won both the Art Ross Trophy and the Hart Trophy ahead of Alex Ovechkin.

It was a campaign for the ages and featured one of the most memorable games in Canucks history, even though it was the final game of the season. Battling Ovechkin and Crosby in the scoring race, Henrik put up four assists against the Calgary Flames on April 10, 2010, including a beauty tip-pass to his brother that ended up being a highlight-reel goal. Daniel went between the legs and roofed the puck over Miikka Kiprusoff for the hat trick. The Canucks won 7-3 and the twin powers activated for a combined eight points.

Henrik went on to play 1,330 games in a Canucks uniform, logging 240 goals and 1,070 points along the way. He couldn’t hit 100 points again, but got close in 2010-11 with 94 points. He had his No. 33 jersey retired on Feb. 12, 2020, and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in November 2022. He is currently part of the coaching staff in Vancouver, guiding the next generation of Canucks.

Daniel Sedin

Member of the Canucks 100-Point Club

Recorded 104 points (41 goals, 63 assists) in 82 games in 2010-11

Speaking of Daniel Sedin, he couldn’t let his brother one-up him, so the next season, he put up his own 100-point performance with 104 points, winning the Art Ross Trophy and Lester B Pearson Award in the process. He couldn’t secure the Hart, so I guess Henrik still has that over him, but he still grabbed a career-high 41 goals and got his name on two trophies.

Daniel sits second behind Henrik on the all-time points list with 1,041 and got his No. 22 jersey retired alongside Henrik’s on Feb. 12, 2020. He was also inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2022 and works with Henrik on the coaching staff in the same role as his brother.

Elias Pettersson

Member of the Canucks 100-Point Club

Recorded 102 points (39 goals, 63 assists) in 80 games in 2022-23

Elias Pettersson, the fourth Swede to enter the 100-point club, did it recently in 2022-23 when he scored a career-high 39 goals and 102 points. He almost did it again last season, but was 13 points short with 89 points. Since being drafted fifth overall in 2017, the slick center/winger has wowed Canucks fans to the tune of 170 goals and 412 points in 407 games and could hit the 500-point mark with another stellar season in 2024-25.

Pettersson recently signed a long-term contract that should keep him in Vancouver until the 2031-32 season. At the ripe age of 25, he is already 11th on the all-time points list and will usurp Bo Horvat for 10th likely a month into this season. If all goes well, we could see him not only join Bure in the two-timers club but pass him and finish 2024-25 in seventh place.

JT Miller

Member of the Canucks 100-Point Club

Recorded 103 points (37 goals, 66 assists) in 81 games in 2023-24

The latest member of the 100-point club, JT Miller has been a revelation since joining the Canucks from the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2019. He was one point away from 100 in 2021-22 but reached the summit in 2023-24 with 103 points on the strength of a career-high 37 goals. Arguably the Canucks’ best and most consistent two-way player last season, he hit 30 goals for the third-straight season and now has 143 goals and 402 points wearing the Orca.

Similar to Pettersson, Miller is climbing the Canucks’ points leaderboard and now sits 14th, five behind Don Lever and 19 from passing former teammate Bo Horvat to enter the top 10. With another 100-point season, he too will be flirting with passing Bure for seventh place and hitting the 500-point milestone.

More Members in the Two-Time Club in 2024-25?

Bure has been the only member of the two-time 100-point club for over 30 years now. That could change this season as Miller and Pettersson will likely be close to that mark again. If both of them do it, it will be the first time in franchise history that the Canucks have two players hit triple digits in the same season. With Miller at the height of his powers and Pettersson just entering his prime, we could see it not only this season but in the future too, as they are both signed until 2030.