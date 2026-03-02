Golden Knights Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Stone Injured, Post-Olympic Slump and More

The Vegas Golden Knights are currently leading the Pacific Division, but they’ve hit a pretty rough patch coming out of the 2026 Winter Olympic break. Here are their key storylines and upcoming schedule for the week of March 2.

Mark Stone’s Injury Concern

The absolute biggest story right now is the health of the captain. During yesterday’s (March 1) 5-0 shutout loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins, Mark Stone left in the first period with an undisclosed upper-body injury after taking a stick to the arm/shoulder area from Kris Letang. Given Stone’s history with injuries and the fact that he’s currently Vegas’s second-leading scorer with 60 points, the fanbase and the front office will be holding their breath waiting for today’s medical updates.

The Post-Olympic Slump

The Golden Knights are currently in a visible slump, going 4-7-2 in their last 13 games. The team just got their stars back from the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics (where Jack Eichel and Noah Hanifin won gold with Team USA, while Stone, Mitch Marner, and Shea Theodore won silver for Team Canada).

Head Coach Bruce Cassidy has noted that the team needs their dynamic players to quickly find their groove again to snap out of this streakiness.

Major Player Milestones

It hasn’t been all bad news. Despite the recent struggles, Mitch Marner just recorded his 800th career NHL point late last week, becoming the eighth-fastest active player to hit the mark. Additionally, Tomas Hertl recently secured his 600th career NHL point.

Golden Knights Upcoming Schedule

Vegas faces a grueling week. They have a tight East Coast back-to-back starting tomorrow in Buffalo against the Sabres before heading to Detroit to face the Red Wings. After that, they finally return home to T-Mobile Arena, but there is no rest for the weary: they have to face a tough Minnesota Wild team, followed immediately by a massive Pacific Division clash against the Edmonton Oilers. If Stone misses time on this road trip, the team’s depth will be severely tested against these playoff-hungry opponents.

Date Opponent Location Time Tuesday, March 3 Buffalo Sabres KeyBank Center (Away) 7:00 PM EST Wednesday, March 4 Detroit Red Wings Little Caesars Arena (Away) 7:00 PM EST Friday, March 6 Minnesota Wild T-Mobile Arena (Home) 10:00 PM EST (7:00 PM PST) Sunday, March 8 Edmonton Oilers T-Mobile Arena (Home) 9:30 PM EDT (6:30 PM PDT)

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