Victoire’s Poulin Scores Twice to Take Down Frost in Overtime 3-2

The Minnesota Frost have been on a lengthy road trip since their home arena has been hosting the 2026 World Junior Championship. However, they finally reached the end when they took on the Montréal Victoire on Sunday, Jan. 4. The Frost were without Nicole Hensley due to illness and later lost Dominique Petrie to injury, while the Victoire were without Erin Ambrose also due to illness.

Maddie Rooney was in the net for her second straight start on a back-to-back due to Hensley’s illness, while Ann Renée Desbiens was in the net for the Victoire. The first period went by scoreless, but the Frost jumped to a lead early in the second. The Victoire answered in the third, and the game ended tied, and overtime was needed. The Victoire scored in overtime and took the win 3-2.

Game Recap

While both goaltenders kept the first period scoreless, the Frost found a way to score in the second. Mae Batherson scored just over a minute into the middle period, which gave the Frost the 1-0 lead. Kendall Coyne-Schofield and Kendall Cooper assisted her. That was the only goal of the second, and the Frost took the lead into the third.

The Victoire answered in the third period with a goal from Marie-Philip Poulin. Abby Roque and Laura Stacey assisted her, which made it 1-1. Coyne-Schofield scored late in the period, which gave her team a 2-1 lead. Taylor Heise and Lee Stecklein assisted her. The Victoire responded with a goal by Roque. Poulin and Nicole Gosling assisted her.

Marie-Philip Poulin, Montréal Victoire (Photo by Laurent Corbeil/PWHL)

That was the final goal of regulation, and overtime was needed. There were chances for both sides, but the Victoire scored to take the win on a goal by Poulin, her second of the game. Stacey and Natálie Mlýnková assisted her.

The Frost will have nearly a week off before they’re back home to host the Seattle Torrent in their first home game in nearly a month on Sunday, Jan. 11. The Victoire will also have almost a full week off before they remain at home to host the Vancouver Goldeneyes on Sunday.