What Could Have Been if the Oilers Hadn’t Traded Wayne Gretzky

August 9, 1988. Many remember exactly where they were. Edmonton wasn’t just quiet—it was stunned. Out of nowhere, the unthinkable had happened: Wayne Gretzky, The Great One, had been traded to the Los Angeles Kings.

Tears flowed—even Gretzky’s. For most Oilers fans, it felt like losing a family member. Gretzky wasn’t simply a superstar—he was a local hero who chatted with fans during practices at West Edmonton Mall. He kissed babies. He was the team and its poster boy: big-hearted, great hair, boyish-faced. He was magic in every way, especially when it came to bringing Stanley Cups to a young city that was starting to come into its own.

The trade shook not just the city, but the entire hockey world. But what if it hadn’t happened? What if Gretzky had stayed in Edmonton, right where he belonged?

A Missed Moment for L.A.—And Maybe the NHL

Let’s start with what didn’t happen in Los Angeles. Before Gretzky showed up, the Kings weren’t exactly top of mind, even in their own city. Hockey didn’t have a strong foothold in California. But Gretzky changed that. He filled arenas, grabbed headlines, and made kids in sunny places dream about skating on ice.

Related: Kris Knoblauch Is the Coach the Oilers Need to Build Around

Without Gretzky, perhaps hockey wouldn’t have gained such widespread popularity in the United States as it did. Maybe we don’t get teams in places like San Jose, Dallas, or Nashville. Maybe the Kings fade into obscurity—or move altogether. Gretzky didn’t just put the Kings on the map. He helped expand the whole sport.

Could the Oilers Have Become the Greatest Dynasty Ever?

Now let’s head back to Edmonton. From 1984 to 1988, the Oilers were untouchable. Four Stanley Cups in five years. That team was electric—fast, skilled, fearless. And then, boom. The trade. It felt like the lights dimmed overnight. But here’s the oddest thing: even after Gretzky left, the Oilers still won another Cup in 1990.

Former Oilers Paul Coffey, Grant Fuhr, Jari Kurri, Wayne Gretzky, and Mark Messier, along with longtime dressing room attendant Joey Moss, watch as a banner is lowered during the closing ceremonies at Rexall Place on April 6, 2016, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The game was the final game the Oilers played at Rexall Place before moving to Rogers Place next season.

(Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

The Oilers’ “Kid Line” in 1990—made up of Adam Graves, Joe Murphy, and Martin Gelinas—gave the team a youthful spark during their Stanley Cup run. Murphy led the way with 14 goals in the playoffs, while Graves and Gelinas brought energy, grit, and timely depth scoring that helped carry Edmonton to its fifth championship. But the biggest influence of all was the ultimate leader, Mark Messier. He was the tipping point in proving that the team still had heart and depth. But, even when it was happening, it felt like the last gasp of a golden era.

But, Imagine If Gretzky Had Stayed with the Oilers

Now, imagine if Gretzky had stayed, and he and Messier were together for a few more years, still in their prime. Add in Jari Kurri, Glenn Anderson, Paul Coffey, Grant Fuhr, and so on. It’s hard not to think they could’ve added a couple more banners to the rafters. Maybe they go toe-to-toe with Mario Lemieux’s Pittsburgh Penguins or Patrick Roy’s Montreal Canadiens. Maybe we’re talking about six or seven Cups instead of five.

Related: What’s Wrong With Oilers Goalie Stuart Skinner? A Closer Look

It’s not just wishful thinking. That team had the tools. The Oilers just needed more time and, of course, more Gretzky.

What Happens to the Players Around Him?

There’s something special about watching players grow together. That Oilers team had so many Hall of Famers, but part of what made them great was the chemistry they built with Gretzky. Kurri’s one-timers, Coffey’s rushes, Anderson’s gritty goals—so many of those plays started with a Gretzky pass.

Sure, those players were incredible in their own right. But playing alongside the best playmaker the game has ever seen? That makes a difference. It’s fair to wonder if their careers would’ve been quite as legendary without him feeding them the puck night after night.

Money Changed Everything in the Gretzky Trade

Of course, Gretzky’s trade wasn’t just about hockey. Such trades often aren’t. It was widely reported at the time that the owner needed to make a financial move. Trading Gretzky wasn’t just a hockey decision—it was about cash, and a lot of it. Even if the owner hadn’t pulled the trigger in 1988, money issues weren’t going away.

Related: 9 Cool Things About Dave Semenko: Edmonton Oilers’ Enforcer

Keeping that extraordinarily elite team together—so many stars, all deserving big contracts—was always going to be tough for a small-market team like Edmonton. So maybe the dynasty still would’ve come to an end. But without that trade, the end might have been just a little slower, and maybe a little more gracefully.

Fans Can Only Imagine a Different Future for the Oilers

The Gretzky trade was the beginning of a long, painful rebuild in Edmonton. There were flashes of hope here and there, but it wasn’t until Connor McDavid came along that the team started looking like a true contender again. But if Gretzky had stayed, maybe things wouldn’t have gotten so bleak.

Indeed, the Oilers would have remained competitive for a longer time. Perhaps, however, free agents would have lined up to play in Edmonton. Maybe the fan base doesn’t have to sit through so many years of “maybe next year.” At the very least, Gretzky being there might’ve kept the soul of the team intact for a little while longer.

The Oilers Dynasty That Might Have Been

So, what would have happened if Gretzky had never been traded? We might be talking about the greatest team in NHL history. A dynasty that stretched beyond five Stanley Cups. A team that redefined what greatness looks like in sports.

Related: NHL’s Top 5 Forward Lines for 2025-26

Yes, the trade helped grow hockey in new places, and that matters. But for fans in Edmonton—and for hockey romantics everywhere—it’s hard not to feel like something special was cut short. One decision, one untimely trade, changed everything. And all these years later, people still wonder: What if The Great One had never left?

[Note: I’d like to thank Brent Bradford (PhD) for his help co-authoring this post. His profile can be found at www.linkedin.com/in/brent-bradford-phd-3a10022a9]