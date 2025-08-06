Canadiens Insider Squashes Dach Injury Rumors & Rehab Concerns

As the 2025-26 NHL season approaches, uncertainty continues to swirl around Montreal Canadiens forward Kirby Dach. While there was initial optimism that the 23-year-old would be ready for training camp following knee surgery last season, a recent report from Dans Les Coulisses suggested otherwise — sparking concern among fans.

Is Kirby Dach Behind Schedule in His Rehab?

According to Maxime Truman, Dach may not be available for the start of the season. The report suggested that the forward was spotted skating in early July, but that Dach had been on the ice only once this summer. They added that he spent much of the offseason training in Edmonton alongside teammate Kaiden Guhle, but that Dach was limited to light workouts. The hint was that this wasn’t a good sign and they wrote, “Let’s just say that the chances of Dach starting his season at the same time as everyone else in two months are still pretty slim, which is enough to worry those hoping to see the Canadiens make the playoffs in 2026.”

Kirby Dach, Montreal Canadiens (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Canadiens have been looking for a second-line center via the trade route, but if they can’t find that player, the hope is that Dach would rebound and play a key role on the team this coming season. This report suggests that the scenario might be doubtful.

At the very least, the report opened the door to questions about Dach’s status just weeks before training camp. Would he be ready? Is his uncertain health going to remain a concern? What happens if Dach is not prepared to go by opening night?

Canadiens Insider Pushes Back on False Report

However, Canadiens insider Eric Engels of Sportsnet attempted to quell the growing anxiety. In a post shared during his vacation, Engels clarified the situation:

“It was never guaranteed Kirby Dach would be ready for the start of training camp, AND it is also premature to suggest he won’t be,” Engels wrote. “Suggestions Dach has had a setback in his recovery are completely false. Not only has he not had a setback, he’s progressing really well and, according to my sources, is crushing his summer training.”

Engels’ reassurance report will certainly calm the sense of panic that surfaced after the first report. However, it’s understandable why many Habs fans remain skeptical. Dach has appeared in just 96 games over the past three seasons. He suffered a season-ending knee injury in October. His health concerns continue to be a major storyline.

One fan responded to Engels and wrote: “Eric, I understand some may be putting false narratives out there, but can you blame any Habs fan that doesn’t trust his durability? To be honest, I don’t think many Habs fans are putting value in his offseason work. We want to see him in the lineup consistently.”

To that end, it’s no wonder both reports leave a dark cloud hanging over Dach this summer.

The situation also leaves Kent Hughes in a difficult position. If Dach isn’t ready for camp, or worse yet, behind schedule, the club risks falling behind early in what many hope will be a more competitive season. Adding a second-line center via trade could be a necessary insurance move, but it might also signal that the organization is unsure about Dach’s availability — or long-term durability.

For now, Canadiens fans will have to wait for training camp to see where things truly stand. While Engels and the team sources remain upbeat about Dach’s progress, the chatter will continue.

Expect Dach’s health to be a storyline in Montreal this season.