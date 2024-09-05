What Can Maple Leafs Fans Expect from Nikita Grebenkin?

As a writer who has covered the Toronto Maple Leafs for a long time, I’ve often felt that one of the team’s recurring problems is their failure to integrate younger players into the lineup. This lack of a solid pipeline has left prospects like Nick Robertson frustrated because he’s had to play second fiddle to aging veterans or middle-of-the-road players brought in to fill gaps. Robertson finds himself at a crossroads, stuck between wanting out or staying with the organization, unsure of his future. It’s a scenario that, in my view, the Maple Leafs have created by not giving their young talent more opportunity to shine.

I’ve long believed that the team would benefit from the energy and spark that comes with giving youth a chance. I’m reminded of the Edmonton Oilers’ surprising 1990 Stanley Cup win, where their “kid line” of Adam Graves, Joe Murphy, and Martin Gelinas injected elan (with a tip of the hat to Gelinas, a French word that means energy and enthusiasm) into the lineup. While that line wasn’t solely responsible for the Cup win, it brought a youthful jump that helped carry the team after the discouragement of Wayne Gretzky’s departure to the Los Angeles Kings. I can envision something similar happening with the Maple Leafs if they give their younger players the chance to contribute meaningfully.

Like Most Maple Leafs Fans, I’ve Focused on Cowan and Minten

Now, I must admit, when looking at the Maple Leafs’ current prospects, I’ve focused heavily on Easton Cowan, who has a strong chance of making the team this season, and Fraser Minten, who might not make it yet but has shown a high hockey IQ, leadership, and potential. However, I haven’t highlighted another potential gem in the system: Nikita Grebenkin. It’s time to discuss this youngster more and consider the possibility that he could crack the lineup.

In this post, I intend to do just that. Could Grebenkin be a surprise third challenger for a spot on the roster this season, someone who’s only now jumping onto the radar of Maple Leafs fans? What could he bring to the team, and is he ready to jump to the NHL?

Grebenkin: From Late Bloomer to KHL Success

Drafted in the fifth round (135th overall) in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, the 21-year-old winger has steadily developed his game, particularly in Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). He’s shown he can handle the workload in one of the toughest hockey leagues in the world. At 6-foot-1 and 191 pounds, Grebenkin combines size, skill, and hockey intelligence, making him a fascinating player.

Grebenkin’s journey hasn’t been easy. He first made a name for himself in Russia’s junior leagues, particularly during his breakout 2021-22 season with Magnitogorsk’s junior team, Stalnye Lisy, where he scored 64 points in 58 games. This led to his promotion to the KHL, where he began splitting time between two clubs, Metallurg Magnitogorsk and Amur Khabarovsk.

In 2023-24, Grebenkin had his best season, recording 19 goals and 41 points in 67 games with Metallurg Magnitogorsk. He also chipped in six points in 23 playoff games, helping his team reach the KHL finals. Given the KHL’s defensive nature and low-scoring environment, Grebenkin’s offensive production stands out, especially for a player still developing his game.

This recent success in the KHL indicates that Grebenkin might be a late bloomer with a significant upside. He already has experience playing against men in one of the world’s top leagues, and his steady improvement year after year suggests that his development curve is still trending upward.

What Makes Grebenkin a Potential On-Ice Success?

Grebenkin’s game revolves around his strong playmaking ability and offensive vision. He excels at creating scoring chances for his teammates, often finding space in tight situations and executing plays that set up high-danger chances. Although he’s more of a playmaker, his 19 goals last season show he can score when he has the opportunity, and secondary scoring has been an issue for the Maple Leafs.

Easton Cowan, Nikita Grebyonkin, and Dennis Hildeby (The Hockey Writers)

What sets Grebenkin apart is his puck protection and ability to keep plays alive along the boards. He uses his toughness to his advantage. He can shield the puck and win battles in the offensive zone. His net-front presence has improved as well, making him a multi-faceted threat. Although his skating is still developing and needs to be refined to handle the physical demands of NHL play better, that’s teachable. Still, his hockey IQ and skillset allow him to make smart plays under pressure, and his solid two-way game makes him a player who can contribute in all situations.

The Path to the Maple Leafs Lineup

The biggest question surrounding Grebenkin is whether (and when) he can jump to the NHL. Is it sooner rather than later? His success in the KHL shows he can compete against professional players, but transitioning to North American hockey, with its smaller rinks and faster pace, might be challenging. As a result, there’s a good chance that Grebenkin will likely start the 2024-25 season with the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Toronto Marlies. This would give him time to adjust to the different styles of the North American game.

However, his offensive upside and ability to fill a depth role for the Maple Leafs could see him earn a call-up during the season, primarily if the team deals with injuries or needs an offensive boost. Luke Fox of Sportsnet recently noted that Grebenkin could log the most NHL minutes among the Maple Leafs’ current group of prospects this season. This isn’t surprising, given his age, experience, and potential. While Grebenkin might not be the flashiest prospect in the pipeline, he might be the most ready because of his KHL experience. In that, he offers the kind of playmaking ability that can be invaluable to a team looking for secondary contributors.

The Bottom Line for Grebenkin This Season

Nikita Grebenkin’s story is one of perseverance and steady growth. Drafted as an over-age prospect, he has developed his game in one of the toughest leagues in the world and continues to improve each year. While he’ll likely begin his North American career in the AHL, there’s every reason to believe he could surprise and make his way onto the Maple Leafs roster before long.

With his size, hockey IQ, and offensive playmaking skills, Grebenkin can become a depth piece for the Maple Leafs. Toronto fans should watch this promising young winger whether he breaks through this season or continues to develop with the Marlies.