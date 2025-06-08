What One Canucks Photo Reveals About a Lost 2024-25 Season

Sometimes a single image captures what months of coverage, analysis, and speculation can only circle. For the 2024–25 Vancouver Canucks, this might be that image.

Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller of the Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

At first glance, it’s just a game moment: Elias Pettersson shouting, J.T. Miller‘s back turned, two players (including the Edmonton Oilers No. 93 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins), and fans in the background. But look closer, and this becomes a visual metaphor (a meme) for the Canucks’ season — a team with a wealth of talent, coached by the Jack Adams winner Rick Tocchet, coming off a nice postseason run that generated bigger expectations, but ultimately one that imploded from a fragile chemistry that never quite held together.

Pettersson Demonstrates His Raw Emotion

At the heart of the image is Pettersson, mouth wide open in what looks like a scream of frustration or an attempt to rally. His body is leaning forward, and his eyes are intense. It’s almost as if he’s trying to shake the team awake.

Related: Fixing Elias Pettersson: Is the Canucks Star Forward About to Hit the Market?

Pettersson wore the ‘A’ this season, but it’s clear the symbolic weight of leadership pressed heavily on him. His contract negotiations lingered for much of the season, and questions swirled not just about his performance, but about whether he was truly the guy the Canucks could build around.

This photo looks less like a celebration than a demand. And that might be the truest version of his 2024–25 season — not absent, but increasingly agitated with the gap between the team’s potential and execution – perhaps his own foremost. Behind the scenes, as part of the season’s backstory, we have no idea whether Pettersson demanded. We do know that he stayed, and Miller departed.

Miller’s Turned Back

Then there’s Miller, wearing No. 9, face hidden. He’s turned toward Pettersson, but his focus always seemed to be somewhere else — maybe the crowd or the bench. Still, it’s almost impossible not to read what you cannot see into it.

J.T. Miller is now with the New York Rangers. (Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images)

Over the past season, Miller and the organization slowly unraveled. He missed some time for personal reasons but remained productive on the ice. However, whispers of tension in the locker room followed him. The rumours were that he was vocal, stubborn, and, at times, difficult. While fans debated whether he was a leader or a liability, the writing on the wall grew clearer.

Related: Too Good to Risk? Šilovs’ Rise Complicates Canucks’ Goalie Plans

By season’s end, Miller was traded — a move seen less as tactical and more as necessary. Watching this photo now, you could argue the emotional split had already happened long before the official deal was inked. But given what fans had come to believe, reading the photo suggests that perhaps the roles were reversed about who was demanding and who was not. Could it be just a moment, or could this be something bigger?

A Canucks Fanbase Watching — and Waving?

One of the subtle strokes in this image is the background, where fans in the stands appear to be waving. Are they cheering? Saying goodbye? Caught mid-gesture? The ambiguity only strengthens the metaphor. The Canucks’ faithful spent much of the season unsure of what they were watching. Were they seeing a contender building toward something, or a core coming apart in real time? By season’s end, they knew.

Vancouver crowds are intelligent and loyal, but not blindly so. After years of false starts and retools, the city is experiencing emotional exhaustion. In this moment, their wave feels like something between support and farewell.

A Vancouver Team Divided

Also visible in the frame is another Canucks player. During the 2024–25 season, No. 7 was worn by veteran defenseman Carson Soucy. In this photo, he was standing close but not involved. He looks on, not part of the exchange. It’s subtle, but telling.

Carson Soucy, when he was with the Vancouver Canucks. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Ultimately, he was traded to the New York Rangers like Miller. But they went in separate deals. The photo reflects a room that, by all reports, was divided. Not everyone picked sides, but everyone felt the weight of the fracture. Soucy was gone, too. Did Miller recommend him?

This wasn’t a team pulling together through adversity. At the moment of the photo, this team was living with unresolved tension that management ultimately chose to resolve by subtraction, rather than addition.

The Photo Captures a Moment That Foretold a Bigger Story

No single photo can explain an entire hockey season, but some come close. This one—with its physical distance, emotional rawness, and layered symbolism—captures something elemental about the Canucks’ journey. Last season was less about wins and losses than about self-definition. It was about chemistry that couldn’t be faked or (in Canadian terms) duct-taped together. It was about leadership that couldn’t be shared.

Related: Meet the New Canucks’ Assistant Coaches Kevin Dean, Scott Young & Brett McLean

If the Canucks do turn a corner this season, this image might become a relic of what they had to leave behind to get there. And if they don’t? It might remain a symbol of everything that continues to go unresolved.