What Would a McDavid to the Maple Leafs Trade Look Like?

It’s the kind of idea that could shake the NHL to its core — Connor McDavid, arguably the best hockey player on the planet, being traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Leafs fans are clinging to the idea that it’s possible. They have been for years, and when McDavid spoke at the end-of-season availability and noted that he needed to do what’s best for his family, speculation and conjecture ramped up to another level.

The idea, still far from reality, has been debated and discussed by almost every Toronto-based media outlet, including the SDPN podcast, Sportsnet shows, TSN, and more. Some have gone so far as to suggest that Toronto prepare cap space for a potential McDavid signing in the 2026-27 season. Their advice? Don’t box yourself in this offseason with long-term contracts. Leave flexibility. Because if McDavid doesn’t re-sign with the Edmonton Oilers, the Leafs might want to be the team ready to pounce.

A McDavid Trade Is Far More Realistic, Even If That’s Still a Long Shot

Technically, anything is possible. McDavid himself acknowledged the complicated nature of his future when asked, saying, “Ultimately… still need to do what’s best for me and my family… but of course there is unfinished business here [in Edmonton].”

That unfinished business might not be enough if the Oilers once again fall short of a Stanley Cup or McDavid feels the Oilers are getting farther away from winning it all than they are closer. With just one season left on McDavid’s contract, Edmonton may find themselves faced with the nightmare scenario: losing their franchise player for nothing in free agency. As such, a trade would be the smarter move if they get the sense he’s ready to leave.

This would mean opening the door to trade talks as early as next season, and the Leafs, assuming they want a shot at McDavid, would have to get involved. The Maple Leafs — despite what many of their fans believe — are not a shoo-in for McDavid if he departs the Oilers. He wants to win. He’ll consider his options and choose where the opportunity is most likely to arise. If he reaches free agency, all bets are off, even if Toronto stands a better chance than some.

What Would a Trade to Toronto Look Like?

So, what would it actually take for Toronto to land McDavid in a blockbuster trade?

First off, the Maple Leafs would need to pay — heavily. This is not a rental the Oilers are giving away lightly. Edmonton would demand a haul of elite young talent and NHL-ready pieces to mitigate the loss of a generational player.

May 29, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) reacts after scoring a goal against the Dallas Stars during the second period in game five of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Start with Matthew Knies. The Leafs’ promising young winger would be a perfect complement to Leon Draisaitl, who would immediately take over as Edmonton’s top center. A top line of Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, and Knies would be a potent threat that keeps Edmonton in the playoff hunt.

Then there’s Easton Cowan, one of Toronto’s most promising prospects, who could give the Oilers a dynamic player to develop.

But that’s just the beginning.

The Oilers would likely also look at Joseph Woll, if they believe the injury-prone but talented netminder can help stabilize their goaltending situation. They might ask for Jake McCabe, who is signed through 2029-30 at a reasonable $4.5 million and could provide needed help on the blue line. The Oilers know they don’t have everyone locked in long-term, and if someone like Mattias Ekholm is on his way out, Edmonton wants someone ready to fill a spot.

To make the money work, the Oilers may also use the opportunity to offload a bad contract. That means Toronto is taking on an underperforming player tied to a bloated deal. The Leafs would have to absorb that contract — a necessary evil for landing McDavid.

Is The Cost of McDavid Worth It For Toronto?

All of this assumes Toronto believes McDavid would be open to staying in the long term. If the Leafs are genuinely interested, they’ll need assurances, along with some idea of the numbers he’s expecting in his next contract. That’s a risky game, leaving Toronto with two of the highest-paid centers in the game.

If McDavid hits the trade market, the bidding war will be ferocious. Every team — from contenders to rebuilders — would at least pick up the phone. Some would offer the sun, moon, and stars to bring him in, even for a short run.

The Leafs may be a preferred destination in the eyes of some fans and analysts, but that doesn’t mean Edmonton will play along. If a trade ever materializes, it will be on the Oilers’ terms, not Toronto’s timeline. McDavid will have say and leverage, but there’s no indication at all that he’s the type of player to hold the Oilers ransom or leave them in a terrible spot on his way out.