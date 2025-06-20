Hurricanes Sign Eric Robinson to 4-Year Extension

Littered in the already busy offseason for the NHL, the Carolina Hurricanes re-upped some of their depth, extending left-winger Eric Robinson with a four-year deal carrying an annual average value (AAV) of $1.7 million.

Robinson, 30, is coming off his first season with the Hurricanes in which he played all 82 games and registered career-highs in goals (14), assists (18) and points (32). He also notched career-highs in plus-minus (plus-14) and shots (110).

The extension sees Robinson land a small raise from the $950,000 he earned during the 2024-25 season, but remains a team-friendly deal for the Hurricanes who are reportedly looking to land a big fish in free agency.

As for Robinson, he’s an undrafted forward who made his NHL debut for the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2017-18, but didn’t really become a mainstay in their lineup until the 2019-20 season where he played 50 games for the Blue Jackets. Since then, he’s played for the Buffalo Sabres to close out the 2023-24 season before signing his deal with the Hurricanes prior to the 2024-25 season.

In 388 regular season NHL games, Robinson has 54 goals and 123 points while averaging 12:35 of ice-time over his career. As for postseason action, Robinson has two goals and four points in 25 games over two playoff runs.

Among active undrafted players in the NHL, Robinson sits 28th on the career points list and 33rd in games played. While it won’t be the loudest signing of the offseason league-wide, Robinson remains a good add for the Hurricanes who will look to get over the hump in 2025-26.