Jets’ Toews Signing Comes With Many Question Marks & Potential Complications

The Winnipeg Jets will sign hometown hero Jonathan Toews to a one-year contract on July 1, the team announced June 20.

It’s a feel-good story for someone trying to restart his professional hockey career, but is it a good move for a team that just won the Presidents’ Trophy and is in the midst of its competitive window? That’s unclear.

Toews’ Resume Is Distinguished, But Former Blackhawks Captain Comes With Many Question Marks

At first glance, it may seem like adding someone who won three Stanley Cups, has nearly 900-career NHL points in 1,067 games, is an excellent leader and former captain, and plays centre is a no-brainer.

But the facts on the ground are complicated. Don’t go planning the 2026 Cup parade down Portage Avenue just yet.

This is not the same era as when Toews was in his prime and led the Chicago Blackhawks to Cup glory in 2010, 2012, and 2015. He turned 37 in April, an age where most players — no matter how good they once were — are either declining or retired altogether.

The fact is Toews hasn’t played a hockey game — any hockey game — in almost two years due to been ill with chronic inflammatory response syndrome and long COVID. He last suited up on April 13, 2023 before missing all of 2023-24 and this season.

Expectations should be tempered. It’s a massive question as to whether someone who has been out of action so long can be effective for a high-octane team like the Jets.

Toews’ Alternative Detox Raises Uncertainties

Toews travelled to India late last year for a five-week Panchakarma “detox” at an Ayurveda health retreat that included a lot of enemas to cause diarrhea and induced vomiting (he has outlined the process in detail on social media). He did this in an attempt to remove “toxins” in his body and heal the immune-system problems he has dealt with. He said on Instagram “it left (him) feeling so much lighter and revitalized” but that he lost more than 20 pounds.

This alternative treatment is considered by some to be pseudoscience as toxic metals are included in some of the supplements. “Ayurveda has not been fully studied from a U.S. view. Ayurvedic medicines are regulated as dietary supplements in the U.S. They are not regulated as medicines. This means they don’t need to meet the safety standards as medicines,” John Hopkins Medicine notes, adding “some Ayurvedic medicines may have toxic materials. These can include lead, arsenic, and mercury.”

Jonathan Toews with the Chicago Blackhawks, the only team of his career until now. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

One has to hope that Toews has regained his strength since the weight loss and will leave these types of treatments behind in favour of listening to the Jets’ medical staff.

Jets Can’t Have Afford Another Wheeler Situation; Must Use Toews Appropriately

The Jets have had over-the-hill players in too big of roles before — most notably, Blake Wheeler in his final two seasons with the team — and they were liabilities, not assets. They can’t afford to have such a situation occur again during their Cup window, so head coach Scott Arniel must deploy Toews appropriately as the fourth-line centre and potentially on the second power-play unit.

However, if Toews can’t keep up and his presence blocks a prospect who could provide more upside — Nikita Chibrikov, Parker Ford, and Brad Lambert are all knocking at the door for full-time NHL work — general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff will have manufactured a problem for himself while simultaneously setting back some young guys he has high hopes for.

Toews’ Base Salary Cheap, But Lucrative Bonus Structure Raises Eyebrows

The best part about Toews’ deal is that it’s short and fairly cheap with a base salary of $2 million, as per Elliotte Friedman. Toews will receive bonuses on top of that $2 million based on games played, a structure which protects the team from forking over a lot of money in case illness doesn’t allow him to play. In that way, it won’t be like when Wheeler was struggling mightily while simultaneously commanding one tenth of the salary cap.

However, the bonuses could add up massively — if Toews plays 60 regular-season games and the Jets make the playoffs, that $2 million becomes $5.25 million, and there are no performance or points-based metrics. Considering the structure, Toews should have a short leash and if he isn’t playing well, must be parked in the press box.

It’s good to see Toews is apparently healthy enough to return to action. The best case-scenario is that he chips in with 25 to 30 points, wins at least 55 per cent of his faceoffs, and provides some much-needed postseason experience and production.

But the best-case scenario is far from guaranteed. The feel-good story could just as easily turn into a story about wasted time, wasted energy, and wasted money.