Which Laval Rocket Players Could Join the Canadiens Next Season?

After several departures this offseason already, including Joel Armia, Christian Dvorak, and Emil Heineman, the Montreal Canadiens suddenly have a few question marks surrounding their bottom-six forward group heading into next season. These departures not only signal a new direction for the Canadiens offensively but also open the door for internal competition, particularly for players looking to make the jump from the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Laval Rocket.

While general manager Kent Hughes has already made notable additions by trading for Zachary Bolduc and signing Sammy Blais, the Canadiens still appear to have one or two roster spots that could be seized by a young player working his way up, even with the return of Kirby Dach and potentially a full season from Oliver Kapanen. These are the players with the best chance of earning an NHL role.

Owen Beck

Owen Beck’s game is based on reliability, responsibility, and maturity – the exact qualities teams look for in a depth center. In many ways, Beck feels like a natural successor to Dvorak, who signed as a free agent with the Philadelphia Flyers, both in terms of skillset and style. Beck got a small taste of NHL action last season, suiting up for 12 games with the Canadiens. He didn’t set the scoresheet on fire, but his poise and positioning stood out.

Dach’s role in the lineup complicates the center depth chart slightly. If he is healthy, he could reclaim the second-line center role, which would likely push Alex Newhook to the third line and squeeze Beck to the outside. However, that’s a big “if.” Dach has struggled to stay healthy over the last few seasons, and Montreal will likely have a contingency plan in place. Beck’s profile as a solid, low-risk player with some NHL experience makes him an ideal candidate to slot in on the fourth line. If injuries arise, he could seamlessly slide into the lineup and not look out of place.

Joshua Roy

Joshua Roy is perhaps the most talented of the Laval prospects, and the one with the most to prove. He will need to work on his consistency and his defensive lapses to earn a full-time spot in the NHL. The question is whether Roy is ready to adjust his game. It’s been said many times: for a skilled offensive player to break into the NHL via the bottom six, he has to evolve his style.

Roy will have to add more pace, become more engaged defensively, and buy into a responsible north-south game if he wants to make the team out of camp. But he can do it. After all, he did exactly that at the World Juniors, when he reinvented himself as a reliable two-way winger and helped Team Canada win gold twice in 2022 and 2023.

With a summer of training and perhaps a renewed mindset, Roy could surprise at training camp. His offensive instincts are still high-end, and if he’s paired with the right linemates, he could become a bottom-six scorer with the upside to move up in case of injury. His ceiling remains high, but he’ll need to prove he can be trusted on every shift, not just when the puck is on his stick.

Florian Xhekaj

Florian Xhekaj might be the most “NHL-ready” in terms of role clarity. He knows exactly what kind of player he is: a high-energy, physical, bottom-six winger who brings grit, forechecking, and a willingness to stick up for teammates. In his AHL rookie season, Xhekaj scored a respectable 24 goals and 11 assists in 69 games, considering his physical style and strong presence on the ice.

Now that Michael Pezzetta is a Toronto Maple Leaf, there’s a vacancy for a sparkplug player who can stir things up on the fourth line. Xhekaj is a natural candidate to take that role, and perhaps even offer a bit more offensive upside than Pezzetta. He’s bigger, faster, and showed more finishing touch for the Rocket last season.

However, proper usage is important. If the Canadiens plan to call up Xhekaj only to sit him as a healthy scratch or play him once every two weeks, then it may be more beneficial to let him play in Laval. He’s still only 21 years old, with a ton of room for development. That said, if the Canadiens commit to giving him consistent fourth-line minutes, Xhekaj could carve out a solid rookie season and establish himself as a valuable piece of Montreal’s identity.

Canadiens Have Options

While it’s fun to project which Canadiens prospects will play in Montreal in 2025-26, the truth is that none of the Laval options are guaranteed to be NHL-ready by opening night. Even Kapanen, who played a few games last season, might need more time before becoming a regular. The Habs have already shown they aren’t afraid to let young players marinate in the AHL if it improves their game, and there’s logic to that approach.

This leaves the door open for other possibilities. Training camp surprises happen every year. More likely, however, is that Hughes will keep an eye on the free-agent market or consider late-summer trade options to bring in more veteran depth. One thing’s for sure: the Canadiens are improving their core with aspirations of building a playoff contender, so there won’t be any handouts. If a Rocket player wants to make the NHL roster, he’ll have to earn it.

The departures of Armia, Dvorak, and Heineman have opened doors, but it’s far from a guarantee that those will be filled internally. Beck’s reliable style, Roy’s offensive upside, and Xhekaj’s physicality all bring something to the table. Each of them has a path to the NHL, but it won’t be easy. Whether any of them grab a spot will depend on training camp performance, injuries, and how aggressive the Canadiens want to be in making further additions. But with a younger, more competitive team, the opportunity is there.