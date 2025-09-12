Which Sabres Will Face the Most Pressure in Training Camp?

As fall sets anew, so is the eve of a new hockey season. After three months of dealing with contracts and personnel, teams look to settle down and carve out their rosters out of the group of players they had and the recent acquisitions they managed to land. These players will play it out in two to three weeks, as management and staff evaluate the standing of their team and their players.

Every year’s training camps occur in mid-September, with organizations looking to finalize their squads for the upcoming season. For stars, it’s a warm-up in preparation for the gruelling season that awaits them, yet for some, it’s a proving ground. Whether they are looking to recover from a down season, expected to make major improvements, or even trying to crack a spot on the team, these players carry a heavy chip on their shoulders as they try to make an impression in those assessments. The Buffalo Sabres will have their fair share of players who will face this critical situation in two weeks. The question becomes which Sabres will have the most at stake during training camp?

Isak Rosen

Entering his fourth season in the NHL, Isak Rosen is set for a make-or-break training camp in what seems to be his last chance to earn a spot with the Sabres. At 22 years of age, the Rochester Americans’ prospect is racing against time as his upside continues to decline by the hour. His remarks prove this to be the case. In an interview with WGR550’s Paul Hamilton, Rosen said, “It’s my fourth year, and it’s time to show that I want a jersey in Buffalo.”

Rosen led the Americans in scoring last season with 55 points (28 goals and 27 assists) in 61 games. He also earned the management’s trust, as he secured a roster spot for five games with the Sabres. Though Rosen may not be physically imposing, he makes up for it with his shot.

As per Hamilton, the Swedish native will most likely compete with Zach Benson or Jack Quinn not only for a spot on the team, but as Hamilton suggested, a place in the top six. Rosen has the edge over the two, as he competes in the Prospects Challenge, allowing him to impress coaches and scouts beforehand.

The window for Rosen to make the Sabres is not yet closed, but as time ticks, it is getting smaller. However, with time and an early opportunity in his favor, he might be able to squeak into that opening before it’s said and done.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Last season was one to forget for Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. The Finnish goalie finished the season with an underwhelming 3.20 goals-against average (GAA) and a .887 save percentage (SV%), making it, statistically, his worst season in the league, so far. Despite this, the team didn’t bring in a replacement for their starter; instead, the team banks on a strong showing from Luukkonen this season.

Alex Lyon was signed from the Detroit Red Wings to back up Luukkonen. The veteran led the Red Wings to a few wins during his tenure, tallying a 2.89 GAA and a .914 SV%.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Buffalo Sabres (Evan Sabourin / The Hockey Writers)

Luukonen’s best season was in 2023-24, where he posted 2.57 GAA and a .910 SV%. If he regains this form, then it could be said that management is vindicated for securing him to a long-term deal last offseason. Otherwise, they could also look to move him through a trade and promote their prospect Devon Levi to anchor the crease moving forward.

If Luukonen were to stay with the Sabres, he would have to prove to management why they should keep him. Outperforming expectations during training camp is only a step towards achieving that.

Zach Benson and Jiri Kulich

The departure of forward JJ Peterka left a lot to be desired for the Sabres. After all, he provided well-balanced play as a forward, registering 68 points (27 goals and 41 assists). However, the reins must be passed; therefore, someone needs to step up. The first one that comes to mind is 20-year-old Zach Benson.

Although not much of a scoring threat over two years with the Sabres, as he only managed to net 21 goals, his strength goes way beyond putting the puck into the net. He imposes his presence on the offensive end, maintaining stable puck possession and using the boards to his advantage to create more opportunities for his team to score.

Besides Benson, Jiri Kulich is another young guy who is presumed to fill in a bigger role this season. With Josh Norris’ status being indefinite due to injuries, the Czech centre could nab a starting role in the top six alongside Tage Thompson and Benson.

The 21-year-old played 62 games last season, which is his most in his NHL career. He proved to be more productive than Benson, registering 15 goals. Despite this, his full potential has yet to be seen.

Despite their age, Benson and Kulich have already earned the opportunity to start in the top six. Though not a guarantee, as they still have to outcompete Jason Zucker and Ryan McLeod, respectively, to seal their spots. Surpassing expectations at training camp will do so.

As the offseason comes to a close and teams start to prepare for the season again, much is anticipated from the results of the training camps. At the conclusion of these camps, teams will finally be able to release their official lineups for their fans to see.

For some, the burden is heavier than that of others because of the expectations that they have to meet or the results that they want to achieve. For these Sabres, putting up a stellar performance this training camp is a must, as it will define their statuses moving forward. Whichever that might be, only time will tell.