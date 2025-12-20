Wild Hang On, Defeat Oilers 5-2

The Minnesota Wild hosted the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 20, to start another quick homestand. They had a boost to their lineup as the majority of their injured players returned in Vinnie Hinostroza, Marcus Johansson, Jonas Brodin, Jake Middleton, and Mats Zuccarello. They were still without Zach Bogosian. The Oilers were without Alec Regula, Tristan Jarry, Jack Roslovic, Connor Clattenburg, Jake Walman, Kasperi Kapanen, and Noah Philip.

Filip Gustavsson was in the net for the Wild, and Calvin Pickard was in the net for the Oilers. The game started out in favor of the Wild, and although the Oilers fought back, the Wild held on and took the win 5-2. This moved the Wild’s record to 22-9-5 and the Oilers to 17-13-6.

Game Recap

The Wild got on the scoreboard first with a goal from Matt Boldy just a few minutes into the opening period. He was unassisted and put his team up 1-0. Boldy scored again towards the halfway point of the period to put his team up 2-0; that time, the goal was on the power play. Quinn Hughes and Mats Zuccarello assisted him.

The Oilers fired back with a goal from Andrew Mangiapane that got their team back within one. Evan Bouchard and Leon Draisaitl assisted him. That goal gave the Oilers more momentum as they scored another goal five minutes later, courtesy of Connor McDavid on the power play. Draisaitl and Zach Hyman assisted him to make it 2-2.

Minnesota Wild left wing Matt Boldy celebrates his goal against the Edmonton Oilers (Matt Krohn-Imagn Images)

The Wild scored one more goal before the end of the period and retook the lead. Ryan Hartman scored the goal and was assisted by Jake Middleton and Zuccarello to make it 3-2. That was the final goal of the period, and the Wild took the lead into the second.

There were chances for both sides, but neither side could get one past the goaltender, and the second ended scoreless, so the Wild took the lead into the final period. The Wild started the scoring in the third period as well with a goal from Vladimir Tarasenko. Yakov Trenin recorded the lone assist and put their team up 4-2. The Wild added one more towards the end of the game, an empty net goal scored by Nico Sturm to take the win 5-2. Tarasenko and Johansson assisted him.

The Wild will remain at home to finish their home back-to-back on Sunday evening, Dec. 21, when they face the Colorado Avalanche. The Oilers will head home to host the Vegas Golden Knights to finish their road/home back-to-back also on Sunday.