On May 31, 2011, a press conference was held at the MTS Centre to officially announce that the Atlanta Thrashers had been sold to True North Sports & Entertainment and would relocate to Winnipeg for the 2011-12 season. Then came June 4, when season ticket sales opened to the general public and sold out (13,000 tickets) in a mere 17 minutes. True North then started a season ticket waiting list, which had to be stopped after 8,000 people signed up in just two hours. Fans were ecstatic to finally have an NHL team back in Winnipeg.

While the Winnipeg Jets are gearing up for the 2019-20 season, here’s a look at all the players who have put on a Jets jersey over the past eight seasons – 100 of them to be exact. Whether it be Julien Brouillette’s one game or Blake Wheeler’s 616 (most in a Jets 2.0 jersey), they will be mentioned. To avoid any confusion, this list will be Jets 2.0 only – Let’s get started!

1 – Eric Comrie

Winnipeg Jets’ goalie Eric Comrie against the Columbus Blue Jackets 4/6/17 (Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports)

Eric Comrie was selected by the Jets in the second round (59th overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. He has spent most of his career in the American Hockey League (AHL), only seeing action in five NHL games. He posted a 2-3 record with an .870 save percentage (SV%) and a 4.21 goals-against average (GAA) in those games. Look for him to battle for the AHL starting job in the 2019-20 season.

2 – Adam Pardy

Adam Pardy played with the Winnipeg Jets from 2013-2016. (Bruce Fedyck-USA TODAY Sports)

Adam Pardy signed with the Jets as a free agent in 2013 and played with the club until the 2015-16 season. He saw action in 129 games over that span, posting 16 points. The 6-foot-4 defender is best remembered for having his helmet ripped off by a Chicago Blackhawks fan in 2013, after crashing through the glass with Blackhawks forward Brandon Bollig.

3 – Tucker Poolman

Tucker Poolman was selected by the Jets in the fifth round (127th overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. He has played in 24 games with the Jets, registering one goal and one assist. Look for Poolman to have an increased role with the club in the 2019-20 season.

4 – Paul Postma

Paul Postma, Winnipeg Jets defenseman from 2011-2017. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Paul Postma (who also wore number 38) played a total of 190 games with the Jets from 2011-2017. He struggled to find a permanent home on the roster until the 2016-17 season, when he played in 65 games, registering 14 points. Postma most recently spent the 2018-19 season with Ak Bars Kazan of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).

5 – Mark Stuart, Dmitry Kulikov

Mark Stuart was a regular in the Jets lineup from 2011-2017. He played in a total of 367 games, registering 52 points. He was an alternate captain for four seasons in Winnipeg. His contract was bought out in the summer of 2017 and hasn’t played in the NHL since.

Mark Stuart played six seasons with the Jets. (Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports)

Dmity Kulikov (who recently changed his number to 7) signed with the Jets on July 1, 2017, for three years at $12.99 million. Most fans would argue this was an overpay and I agree. He has managed to stay fairly healthy, playing in 119 games over two seasons. He could be leaned on again in what may be an increased role in 2019-20.

6 – Ron Hainsey, Cameron Schilling

Ron Hainsey played in the first two seasons after the Jets relocated to Winnipeg. He saw time in 103 games, registering 23 points. He signed with the Carolina Hurricanes just prior to the start of the 2013-14 season. Since his departure from Winnipeg, Hainsey has played with the Hurricanes, Pittsburgh Penguins and Toronto Maple Leafs. The 38-year-old recently signed a one-year contract for $3.5 million with the Ottawa Senators.

Cameron Schilling signed a one-year contract in July 2017 with the Winnipeg Jets. He got called up to the Jets last season after a rash of injuries plagued the back-end. Schilling played his first NHL game in 1359 days, on Nov. 29, 2018. The 30-year-old will see a lot of time in the AHL again for the 2019-20 season, barring any major injuries to the Jets defense.

7 – Ben Chiarot, Keaton Ellerby, Derek Meech

Ben Chiarot (who also wore number 63) was with the Jets organization for the eight years they’ve been in Winnipeg. He most recently signed with the Montreal Canadiens on a three-year, $10.5 million contract. Chiarot’s journey is a prime example of patience and perseverance, as he spent the majority of the 2011-12 season in the ECHL. He eventually stuck with the Jets’ affiliate, who at the time were the St. John’s IceCaps, and got his shot in the NHL during the 2014-15 season.

Former Jets defenseman Ben Chiarot (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

Keaton Ellerby was claimed off waivers by the Jets one month into the 2013-14 season. He saw time in 51 games that season, registering two goals and four assists. He then signed a one-year deal for the 2014-15 season but spent the majority of it in the minors. He has since played in various professional leagues such as the KHL and Swedish Hockey League (SHL).

Derek Meech was with the Jets in their first two seasons back in Winnipeg. He had some injury problems and only played in two games in 2011-12. Meech followed that up by playing 16 games during the 2012-13 season. The Winnipeg native has not played in the NHL since that year and has bounced around the AHL, KHL and SHL.

8 – Jacob Trouba

Former Winnipeg Jet Jacob Trouba speaks to the media. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

Jacob Trouba was drafted ninth overall by the Jets in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. He played one year in NCAA with the University of Michigan before making the jump to the NHL in 2013. Trouba made an impact right away and became a mainstay on the Jets’ back-end for six seasons. Unfortunately, the 25-year-old will mostly be remembered for his trade request and holdout at the beginning of the 2016-17 season. He was traded to the New York Rangers in June 2019, and recently signed a seven-year, $56 million contract.

9 – Andrew Copp, Evander Kane

Andrew Copp #9 of the Winnipeg Jets. (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

Andrew Copp was selected in the fourth round (104th overall) by the Jets in the 2013 Draft. He made his professional debut on April 11, 2015, when he also registered his first career point. He has since played four seasons with the Jets and was recently awarded a two-year, $4.56 million extension after filing for salary arbitration. Look for the 25-year-old to have an increased role in the 2019-20 season.

Evander Kane played with the Jets from 2011-2015 [photo: Amy Irvin]

Evander Kane played four seasons with the Jets before being traded to the Buffalo Sabres on Feb. 11, 2015. He played 222 games with Winnipeg, registering 153 points. Kane is best remembered for his off-ice antics that left a sour taste among Jets fans. He seems to have settled down, however, finding a nice fit in the San Jose Sharks’ lineup. The 27-year-old recently signed a seven-year, $49 million contract extension with the Sharks.

12 – Drew Stafford, Olli Jokinen, Kevin Hayes, Randy Jones

Drew Stafford was acquired by the Jets in the Evander Kane trade in Feb. 2015. He spent two more seasons in Winnipeg from 2015-2017, playing in a total of 144 games and registering 70 points. Stafford was traded on March 1, 2017, to the Boston Bruins for a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Drew Stafford – Jets forward from 2015-2017. (Bruce Fedyck-USA TODAY Sports)

Olli Jokinen signed with the Jets as a free agent back in July 2012. He was named an alternate captain and went on to play 127 games over two seasons. He signed a one-year contract with the Nashville Predators in July 2014. He retired in 2017, when he signed an honorary contract with the Florida Panthers to retire as a Panther.

Former Winnipeg Jets center Kevin Hayes. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

Kevin Hayes was acquired by the Jets in Feb. 25, 2019, to be the second-line center they needed for another run at the Stanley Cup. He registered 12 points in 20 regular season games, but went fairly cold in the playoffs. He was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers in June 2019, and has since signed a seven-year, $49.98 million contract with them.

Randy Jones signed a one-year deal with the Jets in July 2011. He played in 39 games that season, registering two points. He has not played in the NHL since the conclusion of the 2011-12 season.

13 – Brandon Tanev, Kyle Wellwood

Brandon Tanev signed with the Jets in March 2016. After splitting time between the Jets and Manitoba Moose in 2016-17, he became a regular in the Jets’ lineup for the following two seasons. He played a total of 195 games with Winnipeg and became a fan favorite for his hard work and increased role. The 27-year-old recently signed with the Penguins, on a six-year contract worth $21 million.

Former Winnipeg Jets forward Brandon Tanev (Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Kyle Wellwood signed with the Jets in September 2011. He played two seasons for the club, playing in 116 games and registering 62 points. He has not played in the NHL since the conclusion of the 2012-13 season.

14 – Anthony Peluso, Tim Stapleton

Anthony Peluso was claimed off waivers from the St. Louis Blues on Jan. 16, 2013. He played 142 games for the Jets over five seasons and is best remembered for his big hits and fourth-line grinding mentality.

Tim Stapleton came over in the relocation to Winnipeg and played one season for the Jets in 2011-12. He registered 27 points in 63 games that season and has not played in the NHL since.

15 – Matt Hendricks, Matt Halischuk, Tanner Glass, Mike Santorelli

Matt Hendricks signed a one-year contract with Jets in August 2017. He played 60 games that season and signed with the Minnesota Wild in July 2018. The Jets, however, re-acquired Hendricks at the trade deadline in 2019, he was mostly brought in to be a locker room presence and only saw time in four games. The 38-year-old has since retired from the NHL and is now working with the Wild in player development.

Matt Hendricks – Winnipeg Jets, Mar. 10, 2018. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Matt Halischuk signed a one-year contract with the Jets in July 2013. He went on to play three seasons with Winnipeg (2013-2016) when he saw time in 123 games. He has not played in the NHL since the conclusion of the 2015-16 season.

Tanner Glass agreed to a one-year contract with the Jets in July 2011. He played one season with Winnipeg when he set career-highs in goals, assists and points, earning a total of 16. Glass is best remembered for his time on the “GST” line (Tanner Glass, Jim Slater, Chris Thorburn) during the 2011-12 season.

Mike Santorelli was claimed off waivers in the 2012-13 season. He played just 10 games for the Jets, registering one assist. He signed with the Vancouver Canucks in the summer of 2013.

16 – Andrew Ladd, Shawn Matthias

Andrew Ladd served as the Jets’ captain from 2011-2016. After playing 348 games and registering 246 points with the club, Ladd was traded to the Blackhawks in February 2016. There was shock and sadness when the news of the trade broke and the 33-year-old will always be remembered as one of the greatest 2.0 Jets to wear the jersey.

Winnipeg Jets’ former captain Andrew Ladd. (Bruce Fedyck-USA TODAY Sports)

Shawn Matthias signed with the Jets in July 2016. He played two seasons with the club and battled injuries for most of it. He only played in 72 games over that span, registering 15 points. Matthias has not played in the NHL since the conclusion of the 2017-18 season.

17 – Adam Lowry, Eric Fehr, James Wright

Adam Lowry was drafted in the third round (67th overall) by the Jets in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. After a couple of seasons in the minors, he has become a reliable center in the Jets’ bottom-six forward group. The 26-year-old has played 359 games, registering 113 points.

Winnipeg Jets center Adam Lowry. (Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports)

Eric Fehr, a native of Winkler, Manitoba, was traded to the Jets in July 2011. He unfortunately underwent surgery on his right shoulder in October 2011 and suffered recurring problems with it throughout the year. He was only able to play 35 games with the club and left as a free agent in the summer of 2012.

James Wright was claimed off waivers just prior to the start of the 2012-13 season. Wright played two seasons with the Jets, playing in 97 games and registering seven points. He has not played in the NHL since 2014.

18 – Bryan Little

Bryan Little – Winnipeg Jets forward for the past eight seasons. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Bryan Little has been a fan favorite in Winnipeg since the the Jets’ relocation in 2011. He has played the majority of his 554 games with the club (second most in a Jets jersey) as a top-six forward, registering 367 points. The 31-year-old is ready to enter his ninth season with the Jets and will battle for the second line center spot.

19 – Nic Petan, Jim Slater

Nic Petan was drafted 43rd overall by the Jets in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. He had high expectations but was never able to become a mainstay in the Jets’ lineup. Petan played 108 games over his four seasons with the club and often spent time in the minors or the press box. He was recently traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs in February 2019 for Par Lindholm.

Jim Slater played for the Winnipeg Jets from 2011-2015. (Tom Turk / THW)

Jim Slater came over in the relocation and played four seasons with Winnipeg. He saw a lot of time as a third and fourth line center in those four seasons. Slater played a total of 213 games with the club, registering 38 points. The 36-year-old is currently playing in the Swiss National League (NL).

20 – Lee Stempniak, Antti Miettinen

Lee Stempniak was acquired by the Jets in March 2015 as they geared up for their first playoff run since the relocation. He appeared in 18 games and registered 10 points. The 36-year-old is best remembered for scoring the Jets’ first playoff goal in Winnipeg since 1996.

Stempniak scored the first playoff goal in Winnipeg since 1996.

Antti Miettinen was claimed off re-entry waivers by the Jets in December 2011. He would play two seasons, appearing in 67 games. At the conclusion of the 2012-13 season, he left the NHL to play overseas.

21 – Quinton Howden, T.J. Galiardi, Aaron Gagnon

Quinton Howden signed with the Jets in July 2016 but spent the majority of the season with the Moose. The native of Oakbank, Manitoba, only saw time in five games with the Jets and was not able to register a point. He went to the KHL following the 2016-17 season.

Quinton Howden – Winnipeg Jets vs Philadelphia Flyers – November 17, 2016. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

T.J. Galiardi signed with the Jets in August 2014. He only played the one season in Winnipeg, appearing in 38 games and registering one goal. He has since played in the KHL and SHL.

Aaron Gagnon signed with the Jets in July 2011. He spent two seasons in the organization, bouncing back and forth between the AHL and NHL. Gagnon played a total of 17 games with the Jets over the two seasons.

22 – Chris Thorburn, Par Lindholm

Chris Thorburn came over in the relocation and spent six seasons with the Jets. He appeared in 396 games over that span and became a fan favorite with his tough play and community support. Thorburn was claimed by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft.

Chris Thorburn – Winnipeg Jets forward from 2011-2017. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Par Lindholm was acquired by the Jets in February 2019 in the deal that sent Nic Petan to the Maple leafs. He appeared in four games for Winnipeg and signed as a free agent with the Bruins in July 2019.

23 – Alexei Ponikarovsky, Jay Harrison, Kenndal McArdle

Alexei Ponikarovsky signed a one-year deal with the Jets in July 2012. With the 2012-13 season shortened by the lockout, he only appeared in 12 games, scoring two goals. He was traded in February 2013, to the New Jersey Devils.

Jay Harrison was acquired by the Jets during the 2014-15 season. He appeared in 35 games that year, registering five points. Harrison would stick with the organization after clearing waivers at the beginning of the 2015-16 season and appeared in 18 games with the Moose.

Kenndal McArdle was acquired by the Jets in July 2011. He made the opening night roster for the Jets’ inaugural season. After seeing time in nine games, McArdle was sent to the minors where he would spend the rest of the season.

24 – Grant Clitsome

Grant Clitsome appeared in 112 games with the Winnipeg Jets over four seasons. (Bruce Fedyck-USA TODAY Sports)

Grant Clitsome was claimed off waivers by the Jets in February 2012. He later signed a three-year contract extension with the team in January 2013. A serious injury in 2014 forced Clitsome to undergo back surgery and he did not play again, announcing his retirement from professional hockey on June 1, 2016.

25 – Paul Stastny, Zach Redmond, Brett Maclean

Paul Stastny was acquired by the Jets at the trade deadline in February 2018. He appeared in 36 games over the regular season and playoffs, registering 28 points. Stastny was an instant fit on the second line with Patrik Laine and Nikolaj Ehlers. When the 2017-18 season concluded, the Jets tried to retain Stastny but he signed with the Golden Knights on July 1, 2018.

Winnipeg Jets’ former center Paul Stastny was an integral part to the Jets’ 2018 playoff run. (Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

Zach Redmond came over in the 2011 relocation to Winnipeg. He spent a lot of time in the AHL over his three seasons with the organization, only appearing in 18 games in that span. A serious injury in 2013 also hampered his time with the club. In July 2014, Redmond signed a two-year deal with the Colorado Avalanche.

Brett Maclean was claimed off waivers by the Jets in October 2011. He appeared in five games, registering two assists. Maclean was placed on waivers again a month later.

26 – Blake Wheeler

Blake Wheeler – Winnipeg Jets’ captain. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Blake Wheeler has spent all eight seasons with the Jets since the relocation. He leads the team in games played with 616 and has registered a whopping 569 points. Wheeler was named captain prior to the start of the 2016-17 season and has really taken his game to a new level. He has put up 91 points in each of his last two seasons.

27 – Nikolaj Ehlers, Eric Tangradi

Nikolaj Ehlers was drafted ninth overall by the Jets in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. He has since played four seasons with Winnipeg, appearing in 298 games and registering 199 points. Ehlers has spent most of his time in the top-six forward group and will look to bounce back from an off-year last season.

Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Eric Tangradi was acquired by the Jets during the 2012-13 season. He spent two seasons with Winnipeg, playing in 91 games and registering 10 points. Tangradi was traded to the Canadiens in October 2015, for Peter Budaj and Patrick Holland.

28 – Jack Roslovic, Patrice Cormier

Jack Roslovic (who also wore number 52 with the Jets), was drafted 25th overall by the Jets in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. He has spent three seasons with the organization so far, seeing time in both the AHL and NHL. Roslovic has appeared in 109 games, registering 38 points. He will be competing for a top-nine forward spot in the 2019-20 season.

Jack Roslovic, Winnipeg Jets forward (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Patrice Cormier was with the Jets organization from 2011-2018 , mostly appearing in the AHL. He only saw time in 31 games for Winnipeg, registering three assists. Cormier did not live up to the expectations a lot of people had for him.

29 – Patrik Laine, Johnny Oduya

Patrik Laine was drafted second overall by the Jets in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. He has come with a lot of hype and high expectations since being drafted and quickly became the fourth-youngest player to hit the 100-goal mark. Over 237 games, Laine has put up 184 points. The 21-year-old is currently a restricted free agent.

Winnipeg Jets sniper Patrik Laine. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Johnny Oduya played in the inaugural season with the Jets in 2011-12. He appeared in 63 games, registering 13 points. The Jets eventually traded Oduya to the Blackhawks in February 2012.

30 – Laurent Brossoit

Laurent Brossoit was signed by the Jets in July 2018, to compete for the backup job behind Connor Hellebuyck. Brossoit, surprised a lot of people in the 2018-19 season, posting a 13-6-2 record and .925 SV%. The Jets have since re-signed the 26-year-old to a one-year contract through the 2019-20 season.

31 – Ondrej Pavelec

Ondrej Pavelec played six seasons for the Winnipeg Jets. (Dustin Bradford/Icon SMI)

Ondrej Pavelec appeared in 260 games during his time with the Jets. He finished with a record of 111-107-31, a .907 SV% and a 2.80 GAA. His best year was during the 2014-15 season, when he led the club to their first playoff birth since relocating. He left as a free agent after the 2016-17 season, signing a one-year contract with the Rangers.

33 – Dustin Byfuglien

Dustin Byfuglien has played all eight seasons in Winnipeg Jets 2.0 history. (Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports)

Dustin Byfuglien has been a fan favorite in Winnipeg since his memorable first shift in the Jets first 2011 preseason game vs the Columbus Blue Jackets. He ignited the already rambunctious crowd with two monster hits and a scrum in the first 30 seconds. The 34-year-old has played 528 games with the Jets over the last eight seasons, registering 363 points. He will be leaned on even more after the departure of Trouba.

34 – Michael Hutchinson, Peter Mannino

Michael Hutchinson spent five seasons with the Jets, appearing in 102 games. He finished with a record of 43-39-11, a .910 SV% and a 2.65 GAA. Hutchinson left as a free agent when he signed a one-year contract with the Panthers.

Peter Mannino came over in the relocation and started the 2011-12 season in the AHL. He was called up to the Jets hat season and appeared in one period for the club, making four saves.

35 – Steve Mason, Al Montoya

Steve Mason signed with the Jets in July 2017 to a two-year contract worth $8.3 million. He, unfortunately, was hampered by injuries and did not live up to expectations. He only appeared in 13 games before being traded to the Canadiens in June 2019.

Winnipeg Jets’ former goalie Steve Mason (Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports)

Al Montoya was signed in July 2012, to backup starter Pavelec. He appeared in 35 games over a span of two seasons, finishing with a 16-9-3 record. Montoya left as a free agent in July 2014, when he signed with the Panthers.

36 – Mark Flood

Mark Flood played in 33 games during the Jets’ 2011-12 season, recording three goals and four assists. Following the 2011-12 season, he went to the KHL to play for the Lokomotiv Yaroslavl.

37 – Connor Hellebuyck

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Hellebuyck (who also wore number 30) has been with the organization for six seasons now, spending the first two in the minors. He has become the backbone of the Jets over the last few seasons and was runner-up for the Vezina Trophy in 2018. The 26-year-old has appeared in 212 games with Winnipeg, registering 117 wins.

39 – Toby Enstrom

Toby Enstrom – Winnipeg Jets defenseman from 2011-2018. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Toby Enstrom played seven seasons with the Jets from 2011-2018. Often paired with Byfuglien, Toby played in 401 games with the club, registering 137 points. The Jets elected not to re-sign the Swede following the conclusion of the 2017-18 season.

40 – Joel Armia, Devin Setoguchi

Joel Armia came to the Jets in the 2015 Evander Kane trade. He spent the remainder of that year in the AHL and finally got his shot with the Jets during the 2015-16 season. In total, he saw time in 179 games over four seasons with the Jets’ organization before being traded to Montreal in June 2018.

Joel Armia – Winnipeg Jets forward from 2015-2018 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)



Devin Setoguchi was traded to the Jets in July 2013. He was expected to be the boost the club needed, paired on the second line with Kane for much of the season. Setoguchi, however, did not live up to expectations, registering just 27 points in 75 games.

41 – Jason Jaffray

Jaffray signed with the Jets in July 2011. He spent most of his time time in the AHL, only appearing in 13 games for the Jets during the 2011-12 season. Jaffray followed that up by playing three more seasons with the Jets’ affiliate, St. John’s IceCaps.

44 – Josh Morrissey, Zach Bogosian, Arturs Kulda

Josh Morrissey was drafted 13th overall by the Jets in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. After splitting time between the AHL and Western Hockey League (WHL) over the following three seasons, Morrissey became a mainstay in the Jets’ lineup from the 2016-17 season and beyond. He has played 223 games so far and has become a rock on the Jets’ top pairing.

Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey. (Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports)

Zach Bogosian came to Winnipeg with big expectations in 2011. He was unable to stay healthy, however, and only managed to play 194 games over his four seasons with the club. Bogosian was traded to the Sabres, along with Kane in February 2015.

Arturs Kulda came over in the relocation to Winnipeg and got assigned to the Jets’ AHL affiliate. He was eventually called up, appearing in nine games during the 2011-12 season. Kulda signed in the KHL following the 2011-12 season.

46 – JC Lipon, Spencer Machacek

JC Lipon was drafted 91st overall by the Jets in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. He has been a solid contributor for the team’s AHL affiliate over the last six seasons. Lipon has appeared in nine games for the Jets, all during the 2015-16 season.

JC Lipon of the Winnipeg Jets. (Bruce Fedyck-USA TODAY Sports)

Spencer Machacek saw time in 13 games with the Jets during the 2011-12 season. He put up nine points in the process and created a lot of buzz. Machacek was not able to make the Jets the following year and spent the 2012-13 season with the IceCaps.

47 – Brian Strait

Brian Strait signed with the Jets in July 2016. He spent the majority of the season with the Moose, only appearing in five games for the Winnipeg Jets. Strait would go on to sign with the Devils in July 2017.

48 – Brendan Lemieux, Carl Klingberg

Brendan Lemieux was acquired by the Jets in February 2015. He spent a lot of time in the AHL before getting his shot. Lemieux appeared in a total of 53 games with the Jets, 44 of them coming in the 2018-19 season. In February 2019, the 23-year-old was traded to the Rangers in the deal for Kevin Hayes.

Winnipeg Jets’ former left wing Brendan Lemieux. (Photo by Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire)

Carl Klingberg spent four seasons in the Jets organization from 2011-2015. He spent most of it in the AHL, only appearing in 11 games for the Jets. In March 2015, Klingberg was traded to the Rangers for forward Lee Stempniak.

49 – Ben Maxwell, Julien Brouillette

Ben Maxwell was signed by the Jets in July 2011. He appeared in nine games for that season and registered five points. Maxwell also spent time with the IceCaps. He left the organization in 2013 to play overseas.

Julien Brouillette signed with the Jets in August 2014. He played the majority of the season with the IceCaps, however, he was recalled by the Jets for one game during the 2014-15 season. In June 2015, Brouillette opted to head overseas to play in the SHL.

50 – Chris Mason

Chris Mason served as Pavelec’s backup in the 2011-12 season. He appeared in 20 games, posting an 8-7-1 record. Mason signed with Predators as a free agent in July 2012.

53 – Brett Festerling

Festerling was a part of the Jets’ organization during the 2011-12 season. While spending the bulk of it in the AHL, he did manage to appear in five games with the Jets over the coarse of the season. In July 2012, Festerling joined the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL).



55 – Mark Scheifele

Winnipeg Jets 2.0 first ever draft pick – Mark Scheifele. (John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports)

Mark Scheifele was the first player drafted in the Jets’ 2.0 era when he was taken seventh overall in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. He has become the team’s top line center and also serves as an alternate captain. Scheifele has played 448 games with Winnipeg so far, registering 371 points. The 26-year-old center remains focused, despite offseason distractions.

56 – Marko Dano

Marko Dano was acquired by the Jets in the deal that sent Andrew Ladd to Chicago in February 2016. He has bounced back and forth from the AHL to the NHL over his four seasons with the organization. Dano has appeared in a total of 82 games, registering 22 points.

57 – Tyler Myers

Winnipeg Jets’ former defenseman Tyler Myers. (Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports)

Myers was the key piece the Jets received in the 2015 trade involving Kane. He spent four more seasons with Winnipeg, playing a total of 270 games and registering 114 points. Myers recently signed a five-year, $30 million contract with the Vancouver Canucks in July 2019.

58 – Eric O’Dell

O’Dell spent four seasons with the Jets organization from 2011-2015, most of it in the AHL. He managed to appeared in 41 games for the Jets over that span, registering eight points. He has not played in the NHL since the 2014-15 season.

62 – Nelson Nogier

Nelson Nogier was drafted 101st overall by the Jets in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. He has since spent three seasons with the Jets and Moose, appearing in 11 games with the Jets, 10 during the 2016-17 season. He was recently re-signed by the club to a one-year contract.

67 – Michael Frolik

Michael Frolik was acquired by the Jets in June 2013. He went on to play two seasons from 2013-2015, appearing in 163 games and registering 84 points. Frolik was signed to a five-year deal by the Calgary Flames on July 1, 2015.

70 – Joe Morrow, John Albert

Joe Morrow – Winnipeg Jets, Mar. 10, 2018 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Joe Morrow was acquired by the Jets in February 2018 to add some depth for the 2018 NHL Playoffs. Morrow played 24 games that season, six in the playoffs. The 26-year-old followed that up by playing 41 games during the 2018-19 season as well, registering seven points. He is currently an unrestricted free agent.

John Albert spent five seasons in the Jets organization from 2011-2016. He appeared in nine games with the Jets over that span, scoring one goal. Albert elected to head overseas to play after the 2015-16 season.

71 – Julien Melchiori

Melchiori spent seven seasons with the Jets organization. He appeared in 30 games with the Jets over that span, registering two assists. Melchiori is now with the Devils organization.

72 – Scott Kosmachuk

Kosmachuk was drafted 70th overall by the Jets in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. He saw time with the IceCaps, Moose and Jets from 2014-2017. He played a total of eight games with Winnipeg, tallying three assists. He is currently an unrestricted free agent.

77 – Chase De Leo

De Leo was drafted 99th overall by the Jets in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. He spent three seasons with the organization, most of which was spent in the AHL. De Leo played just two games with the Jets, both in the 2015-16 season. He was traded to the Anaheim Ducks in June 2018 for Nic Kerdiles.

80 – Nik Antropov

Nik Antropov ignites the MTS Centre (now Bell MTS Place) with first goal in Jets’ 2.0 history.

Nik Antropov played two seasons with the Jets from 2011-2013. He appreared in 109 games, registering 53 points. Antropov is best remembered for scoring the first goal in Jets’ 2.0 history on Oct. 9, 2011 against the Canadiens.

81 – Kyle Connor

Kyle Connor is currently a restricted free agent. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Kyle Connor was drafted 17th overall by the Jets in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. His first season was mostly spent in the AHL, but he has stuck with the Jets since. He has played 158 games over the last two seasons, registering 123 points. The 22-year-old has fit in nicely on the top line and is looking to build on his success in the 2019-20 season.

82 – Mason Appleton

Mason Appleton was drafted 168th overall by the Jets in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. He spent his first year pro in the AHL and split time between the minors and the Jets in the 2018-19 season. Appleton appeared in 36 games for the Jets last season, registering 10 points. He has a really good chance of making the team in 2019-20.

83 – Sami Niku

Sami Niku of the Winnipeg Jets. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Niku (who recently changed his number to 8) was drafted 198th overall by the Jets in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. He came bursting onto the scene in the 2017-18 season, winning AHL defenseman of the year. He split time between the Moose and Jets in 2018-19 and is sure to make the full-time jump for the 2019-20 season.

85 – Mathieu Perreault

Winnipeg Jets’ Mathieu Perreault (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Trevor Hagan)

Perreault signed with the Jets in July 2014. He has since played five seasons, appearing in 350 games and registering 196 points. Perrault brings a lot of versatility and can fit anywhere in the lineup. The 31-year-old is poised to enter his fifth season with the Jets in 2019-20.

88 – Nathan Beaulieu

Nathan Beaulieu was acquired by the Jets in February 2019. He jumped right into the lineup, playing in 18 games to close out the season. The Jets re-signed Beaulieu on July 1, 2019 to a one-year, $1 million contract. Look for him to earn a top-six spot in 2019-20.

91 – Alexander Burmistrov, Jiri Tlusty

Burmistrov played the first two seasons with the Jets after relocating before heading to the KHL in 2013-14. He returned in 2015 and played two more seasons in Winnipeg before being claimed off waivers by the Arizona Coyotes in January 2017. The 27-year-old also wore numbers 6 and 8 during his time with the Jets and played a total of 224 games, registering just 61 points.

Former Winnipeg Jet Alexander Burmistrov Photo: Bruce Fedyck-USA TODAY Sports

Tlusty was acquired by the Jets in February 2015, to add depth for the playoffs. He played 24 games, including four int he playoffs. He registered eight points in those games and was predominantly in the bottom-six forward group.

93 – Kristian Vesalainen

Winnipeg Jets left wing Kristian Vesalainen (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

Vesalainen was selected 24th overall by the Jets in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. He started the 2018-19 season with the organization, but elected to play with Jokerit of the KHL to finish the season. Vesalainen has the chance to become a big part of the Jets roster for 2019-20.

The 100 players to dress for the Jets over the last eight seasons have accounted for a grand total of 11,865 regular season games played. Of the these players, 24 of them are still with the organization, the others have moved on to other teams, leagues, or have since retired. The Jets will surely have some new faces we can add to the list at the start of the 2019-20 season.