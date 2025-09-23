Woll Leaves Maple Leafs, McDavid Loyalty, & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, goaltender Joseph Woll is taking a leave from the Toronto Maple Leafs. Meanwhile, analysts are questioning Connor McDavid’s loyalty to the Edmonton Oilers and why he’s stretching out his contract talks. Finally, Jack Eichel appears ready to be the first to jump on a new contract, getting something done before the season starts.

Joseph Woll Takes Leave from the Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll will step away from the team on a personal leave of absence to address a family matter, with no timeline for his return, GM Brad Treliving announced. Woll, 27, had a breakout 2024-25 season, posting a .909 save percentage, 2.73 GAA, and a 27-14-1 record in 41 starts.

His absence leaves injury-prone Anthony Stolarz as the starter and Dennis Hildeby as backup, creating a potential depth issue. Stolarz is currently negotiating with the Maple Leafs regarding his contract extension. One has to wonder how a prolonged absence by Woll will play into the Stolarz negotiations, if at all.

What Is McDavid Waiting to See?

Several daily sports shows were back on the air for the season, and many discussed the Connor McDavid contract situation on Monday. NHL insiders Nick Kypreos, Frank Seravalli, and Elliotte Friedman discussed McDavid’s pending contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers, debating his loyalty to the organization and his teammates.

It was conceded by almost every insider that McDavid’s focus isn’t on money but on winning a Stanley Cup, which remains the one gap in his otherwise stellar career. There was chatter about how deeply loyal he is to teammates like Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman.

Friedman says he just can’t see McDavid leaving the Oilers. Meanwhile, Kypreos said he can’t figure out what McDavid is waiting to see. What feeling could he possibly have between now and a major roster change that would make him comfortable signing? And, if McDavid wakes up tomorrow and signs, Kypreos asks, what was the media circus all for?

Kypreos wanted to know what McDavid needed to see that he couldn’t have already deduced on July 1. The Oilers are good, but no one can guarantee a Stanley Cup. Was it about the goaltending? ‘Trade for a goalie, and I’ll sign. Don’t, and I’ll leave?’ he asked.

Friedman suggests McDavid could sign at a discount—around $15 million per season—to help Edmonton improve its roster, but Kypreos maintained that McDavid has to remain the top-paid player in the NHL.

Jack Eichel Not Waiting?

Chris Johnston discussed Jack Eichel on the Chris Johnston Show on Monday, saying he wouldn’t be surprised if a deal for the star forward materializes within the next two weeks. Eichel appears ready to sign on with the Vegas Golden Knights despite every other major UFA waiting to see what Connor McDavid does.

A long-term deal at around $13.5-$14 million has been rumored for Eichel. There is the internal cap with Mitch Marner, and the no-tax state advantage that Vegas has, playing into the numbers. When asked about his status on contract talks, Eichel responded, “I think things like that just take care of themselves, so in that sense my focus is more on preparing for the season. Just try and be a good teammate and the best player I can be.”

