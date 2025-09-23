Joseph Woll Stepping Away From Maple Leafs Indefinitely

On Tuesday, it was announced by the Toronto Maple Leafs and general manager Brad Treliving that goaltender Jospeh Woll would be stepping away from the team indefinitely while dealing with a personal family matter.

Treliving announced that the 27-year-old would be taking a leave of absence from the team, addressing the media shortly before the Maple Leafs’ morning skate ahead of their second preseason game on Tuesday. He also announced that the team would no provide any further information regarding the leave, just that it was to deal with a personal family matter. At this time, the leave is indefinite.

Joseph Woll, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Woll is coming off his biggest season from a statistical standpoint in 2024-25, having suited up for 42 games for the Maple Leafs last season. He finished 27-14-1 with a 2.73 goals against average (GAA) and .909 save percentage (SV%), while adding three wins in the playoffs taking over for Anthony Stolarz following his injury.

The Maple Leafs are set to take on the Ottawa Senators Tuesday night in their second preseason meeting, with Dennis Hildeby and Artur Akhtyamov manning the net for the blue and white.