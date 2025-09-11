‘Yzerplan’ Could Include a Blockbuster Bid for Kaprizov

Detroit’s rebuild continues, but even with some key additions this summer, the Red Wings remain a team on the outside looking in when it comes to serious playoff contention. The acquisition of goalie John Gibson and the re-signing of Patrick Kane were positive moves, but they are unlikely to be enough to vault Detroit into the upper echelon of the NHL.

With just under $12 million in salary cap space still available, GM Steve Yzerman has yet to make his all-in push. One has to wonder if he’s waiting on something, or if the news this week that Kirill Kaprizov is turning down $16 million with the Minnesota Wild might get Yzerman’s attention.

The Red Wings Seem To Be Holding Back

This summer offered a prime opportunity for Detroit to add impact players, particularly those on teams constrained by salary cap considerations. While Yzerman was active, he missed out on some bigger targets, including a failed attempt to engage with star winger Nikolaj Ehlers before he signed with Carolina.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman noted that while Ehlers may never have been a realistic option, Detroit’s inability to secure a conversation underscores the challenge Detroit is facing as they try to attract bigger name free agents.

Is Yzerman waiting on the exact right move? Is he hesitant given that the massive difference-maker hasn’t been available?

Kaprizov Would Qualify As Big Splash by Yzerman

Enter Kirill Kaprizov.

The Minnesota Wild superstar reportedly turned down an eight-year, $128 million extension, knowing that the deal that would make him the highest-paid player in NHL history. Even if the validity of the report is unclear — GM Bill Guerin is playing it off like the reports aren’t true and the negotiations are going fine — the evidence appears clear: Kaprizov is either not getting the offer he wants, or he’s willing to test his market for maximum value.

For Detroit, a team with cap flexibility and an established reputation as a patient but serious suitor, Kaprizov represents a rare opportunity. Starting in 2026-27, the Red Wings are projected to have $44 million in cap space. If they wanted to, offering Kaprizov more than the $16 million he reportedly turned down wouldn’t be an issue.

Steve Yzerman, General Manager of the Detroit Red Wings (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Paying Kaprizov that much money comes with risk. At the same time, landing the winger would add a dynamic player the team has been missing, one with elite scoring talent. Add him to the current mix of players on the roster and it would arguably transform the Wings into a legitimate playoff contender.

This is a player who clearly believes he’s worth whatever he’s asking for. Kaprizov likely has no issue putting a team on his back and leading them in terms of offense. A big money contract comes with big responsibility, and he seems ready for it.

Signing him would accelerate Detroit’s competitive timeline and give clear direction to what has been a somewhat confusion vision by the organization. They have a group full of potential, but he would be the star, offensive centerpiece to rally around. Dylan Larkin, Alex DeBrincat, Lucas Raymond, and Patrick Kane would have a finisher on another level.

Is Detroit’s Window This Coming Summer?

Of course, all of this is contingent on how things pan out between the Wild and Kaprizov. The two sides may figure out the gap between them and he could ink a deal before the season starts. If that doesn’t happen and the trade deadline approaches, insiders are already teasing the idea that Guerin might want to obtain a list of destinations Kaprizov would be willing to go to.

Again, Detroit might not be on that list. But, if it’s about money, the Red Wings have it. They have a lot of it.