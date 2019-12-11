With the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship Selection Camps underway, excitement for the tournament is growing. The best under-20 players in the world converge for two weeks of high-octane action. Pitting 10 teams of junior-aged players against each other for global supremacy, the IIHF World Junior Championship is one of the highlights of the hockey year.

It showcases the top prospects from all 31 NHL clubs, provides a spotlight for several key 2020 NHL Draft hopefuls, and provides some of the best hockey of the entire season.

This year’s tournament takes place in Ostrava and Trinec, Czech Republic, featuring Canada, Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, Kazakhstan, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland and the United States. Among the invites to the various camps are 113 NHL-affiliated prospects.

The Los Angeles Kings have the largest representation across the World Junior tryouts, with eight players all having a chance to make their squads led by 2019 fifth-overall pick Alex Turcotte. The Detroit Red Wings are right behind them with seven, highlighted by 2019 sixth-overall pick Moritz Seider.

Among the various players are 21 2019 first-round picks and 10 2018 first-round picks. Every team has at least one player representing them, with the Calgary Flames, Nashville Predators, Pittsburgh Penguins, St. Louis Blues, and San Jose Sharks having that single player.

To help guide the allegiances of hockey fans at a time where it might be a bit confusing to determine who to cheer for through the selection camps, we’ve crafted a camp invites guide to which prospects are representing the various NHL clubs. Once the final rosters are set, keep a lookout for our annual roster breakdown by NHL team guide.

World Junior Players Sorted by Their NHL Teams

Anaheim Ducks (4)

G Lukas Dostal – Czech Republic – 2018 third-round pick (85th)

C Benoit-Olivier Groulx – Canada – 2018 second-round pick (54th)

C Trevor Janicke – USA – 2019 fifth-round pick (132nd)

C Trevor Zegras – USA – 2019 first-round pick (9th)

Arizona Coyotes (6)

D Kevin Bahl – Canada – 2019 second-round pick (55th)

D Ty Emberson – USA – 2018 third-round pick (73rd)

W Jan Jenik – Czech Republic – 2018 third-round pick (65th)

W Matias Maccelli – Finland – 2019 fourth-round pick (98th)

C Valentin Nussbaumer – Switzerland – 2019 seventh-round pick (207th)

W Aku Räty – Finland – 2019 fifth-round pick (151st)

Boston Bruins (3)

C John Beecher – USA – 2019 first-round pick (30th)

C Curtis Hall – USA – 2018 fourth-round pick (119th)

F Jakub Lauko – Czech Republic – 2018 third-round pick (77th)

John Beecher of the U.S. National Development Program (Hickling Images)

Buffalo Sabres (6)

C Dylan Cozens – Canada – 2019 first-round pick (7th)

D Ryan Johnson – USA – 2019 first-round pick (31st)

D Miska Kukkonen – Finland – 2018 fifth-round pick (125th)

F Matej Pekar – Czech Republic – 2018 fourth-round pick (94th)

G Erik Portillo – Sweden – 2019 third-round pick (67th)

D Mattias Samuelsson – USA – 2018 second-round pick (32nd)

Calgary Flames (1)

G Dustin Wolf – USA – 2019 seventh-round pick (214th)

Carolina Hurricanes (5)

W Dominik Bokk – Germany – 2018 first-round pick (25th)

C Jack Drury – USA – 2018 second-round pick (42nd)

W Lenni Killinen – Finland – 2018 fourth-round pick (114th)

D Anttoni Honka – Finland – 2019 third-round pick (83rd)

W Patrik Puistola – Finland – 2019 third-round pick (73rd)

Chicago Blackhawks (4)

W Niklas Nordgren – Finland – 2018 third-round pick (74th)

D Alec Regula – USA – 2018 third-round pick (67th)

F Antti Saarela – Finland – 2019 fourth-round pick (123rd)

W Michal Teplý – Czech Republic – 2019 fourth-round pick (105th)

Colorado Avalanche (5)

G Justus Annunen – Finland – 2018 third-round pick (64th)

D Bowen Byram – Canada – 2019 first-round pick (4th)

C Alex Newhook – Canada – 2019 first-round pick (16th)

W Sampo Ranta – Finland – 2018 third-round pick (78th)

D Daniil Zhuravlyov – Russia – 2018 fifth-round pick (146th)

Columbus Blue Jackets (4)

D Tim Berni – Switzerland – 2018 sixth-round pick (159th)

F Liam Foudy – Canada – 2018 first-round pick (18th)

W Kirill Marchenko – Russia – 2018 second-round pick (49th)

W Dmitri Voronkov – Russia – 2019 fifth-round pick (114th)

Liam Foudy of the London Knights. Photo by Luke Durda/OHL Images

Dallas Stars (4)

C Oskar Bäck – Sweden – 2018 third-round pick (75th)

C Ty Dellandrea – Canada – 2018 first-round pick (13th)

W Albin Eriksson – Sweden – 2018 second-round pick (44th)

D Thomas Harley – Canada – 2019 first-round pick (18th)

Detroit Red Wings (7)

W Jonatan Berggren – Sweden – 2018 second-round pick (33rd)

G Jesper Eliasson – Sweden – 2018 third-round pick (84th)

F Otto Kivenmäki – Finland – 2018 seventh-round pick (191st)

W Robert Mastrosimone – USA – 2019 second-round pick (54th)

D Jared McIsaac – Canada – 2018 second-round pick (36th)

D Moritz Seider – Germany – 2019 first-round pick (6th)

C Joe Veleno – Canada – 2018 first-round pick (30th)

Edmonton Oilers (5)

W Matej Blümel – Czech Republic – 2019 fourth-round pick (100th)

D Philip Broberg – Sweden – 2019 first-round pick (8th)

W Raphaël Lavoie – Canada – 2019 second-round pick (38th)

G Olivier Rodrigue – Canada – 2018 second-round pick (62nd)

F Patrik Siikanen – Finland – 2018 seventh-round pick (195th)

Florida Panthers (3)

W Grigori Denisenko – Russia – 2018 first-round pick (15th)

G Spencer Knight – USA – 2019 first-round pick (13th)

W Justin Schütz – Germany – 2018 sixth-round pick (170th)

Los Angeles Kings (8)

D Tobias Björnfot – Sweden – 2019 first-round pick (22nd)

W Samuel Fagemo – Sweden – 2019 second-round pick (50th)

W Arthur Kaliyev – USA – 2019 second-round pick (33rd)

C Rasmus Kupari – Finland – 2018 first-round pick (20th)

D Kim Nousiainen – Finland – 2019 fourth-round pick (119th)

G Lukas Parik – Czech Republic – 2019 third-round pick (87th)

F Akil Thomas – Canada – 2018 second-round pick (51st)

C Alex Turcotte – USA – 2019 first-round pick (5th)

Samuel Fagemo of Frolunda HC (Tommy Holl/Frolunda HC)

Minnesota Wild (2)

G Hunter Jones – Canada – 2019 second-round pick (59th)

C Alexander Khovanov – Russia – 2018 third-round pick (86th)

Montreal Canadiens (5)

W Cole Caufield – USA – 2019 first-round pick (15th)

D Jordan Harris – USA – 2018 third-round pick (71st)

D Mattias Norlinder – Sweden – 2019 third-round pick (64th)

C Jacob Olofsson – Sweden – 2018 second-round pick (56th)

D Alexander Romanov – Russia – 2018 second-round pick (38th)

Nashville Predators (1)

D Spencer Stastney – USA – 2018 fifth-round pick (131st)

New Jersey Devils (4)

D Daniil Misyul – Russia – 2019 third-round pick (70th)

W Nikola Pasic – Sweden – 2019 seventh-round pick (189th)

G Akira Schmid – Switzerland – 2018 fifth-round pick (136th)

D Ty Smith – Canada – 2018 first-round pick (17th)

New York Islanders (2)

D Christian Krygier – USA – 2018 seventh-round pick (196th)

C Jacob Pivonka – USA – 2019 fourth-round pick (103rd)

New York Rangers (6)

W Leevi Aaltonen – Finland – 2019 fifth-round pick (130th)

D Nico Gross – Switzerland – 2018 fourth-round pick (101st)

D Karl Henriksson – Sweden – 2019 second-round pick (58th)

D Zachary Jones – USA – 2019 third-round pick (68th)

D Nils Lundkvist – Sweden – 2018 first-round pick (28th)

D K’Andre Miller – USA – 2018 first-round pick (22nd)

Ottawa Senators (4)

D Jacob Bernard-Docker – Canada – 2018 first-round pick (26th)

W Jonathan Gruden – USA – 2018 fourth-round pick (95th)

D Lassi Thomson – Finland – 2019 first-round pick (19th)

C Shane Pinto – USA – 2019 second-round pick (32nd)

Lassi Thomson, Ottawa Senators, 2019 NHL Draft (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Philadelphia Flyers (4)

W Bobby Brink – USA – 2019 second-round pick (34th)

D Adam Ginning – Sweden – 2018 second-round pick (50th)

D Cam York – USA – 2019 first-round pick (14th)

D Yegor Zamula – Russia – undrafted

Pittsburgh Penguins (1)

D Calen Addison – Canada – 2018 second-round pick (53rd)

St. Louis Blues (1)

C Nikita Alexandrov – Russia – 2019 second-round pick (62nd)

San Jose Sharks (1)

D Santeri Hatakka – Finland – 2019 sixth-round pick (184th)

Tampa Bay Lightning (3)

G Hugo Alnefelt – Sweden – 2019 third-round pick (71st)

W Maxim Cajkovic – Slovakia – 2019 third-round pick (89th)

W Nolan Foote – Canada – 2019 first-round pick (27th)

Toronto Maple Leafs (2)

D Mikko Kokkonen – Finland – 2019 third-round pick (84th)

W Nicholas Robertson – USA – 2019 second-round pick (53rd)

Vancouver Canucks (4)

W Nils Höglander – Sweden – 2019 second-round pick (40th)

Karel Plasek – Czech Republic – 2019 sixth-round pick (175th)

W Vasili Podkolzin – Russia – 2019 first-round pick (10th)

D Toni Utunen – Finland – 2018 fifth-round pick (130th)

Vegas Golden Knights (4)

W Pavel Dorofeyev – Russia – 2019 third-round pick (79th)

C Peyton Krebs – Canada – 2019 first-round pick (17th)

C Ivan Morozov – Russia – 2018 second-round pick (61st)

G Isaiah Saville – USA – 2019 fifth-round pick (135th)

Pavel Dorofeyev of Stalnye Lisy Magnitogorsk (courtesy MHL)

Washington Capitals (2)

D Martin Hugo Has – Czech Republic – 2019 fifth-round pick (153rd)

C Connor McMichael – Canada – 2019 first-round pick (25th)

Winnipeg Jets (2)

D Ville Heinola – Finland – 2019 first-round pick (20th)

C Henri Nikkanen – Finland – 2019 fourth-round pick (113th)

