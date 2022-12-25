2023 World Junior Championship Team Switzerland Final Roster

Team Switzerland arrives at the 2023 World Junior Championship (WJC) with one ambition: to avoid relegation for a 14th consecutive season. The Swiss qualified for the quarter-finals at the previous edition of the tournament and travel to Moncton and the Avenir Centre with a roster uninhibited by expectations.

Switzerland’s roster features a mix of World Junior Championship returnees, potential draft prospects, and players that have already made the jump to the Swiss National League. It won’t be easy, but they always find a way to make life difficult for their rivals from North America and Europe.

“We travel to Canada with many players who have experience from one or even more Under-20 World Cups,” explained head coach Marco Beyer. “In addition, there are some hungry players who are fighting for their first World Cup squad at this level. Now, we want to use the on-site preparation to be totally ready for the difficult opener versus Finland.”

The Swiss ended their pre-tournament schedule with two wins (versus Sweden and Czechia) and one lopsided loss (versus Canada). If they can replicate those results once the competition kicks off, a place in the quarters is within reach.

After they play the Finns on Boxing Day, Team Switzerland will face Latvia, the USA, and Slovakia in quick succession to finish their work in Group A. Here is Beyer’s 25-player squad for the 2023 World Junior Championship in Halifax and Moncton, with an analysis of his key selections.

Goaltenders

Alessio Beglieri, Mathieu Croce, Kevin Pasche

Kevin Pasche, who plays in the United States Hockey League (USHL) for the Omaha Lancers, is Team Switzerland’s only returning netminder. The 19-year-old made three appearances at the previous edition of the tournament, recording a .900 save percentage (SV%) and 3.86 goals-against average.

However, the Lausanne-born prospect has endured a rocky start to the season and faces competition from Alessio Beglieri and Mathieu Croce as a result. Pasche’s league save percentage has fallen below the .900 mark for the first time since his age-16 season, which could open the door to a new starter in Moncton.

Alessio Beglieri has seen plenty of action behind a leaky defence in his first season in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). The Biel-Bienne-born netminder is known for being very active in his crease but has shown signs of improvement with the Mississauga Steelheads.

Mathieu Croce is pencilled in at No. 3 on Team Switzerland’s depth chart. He is currently on loan from HC Davos with second-division HCB Ticino – for who he has recorded an .868 SV% through six appearances.

Defencemen

Lian Bichsel, Vincent Despont, Luca Deussen, Rodwin Dionicio, Nick Meile, Dario Sidler, Maximilian Streule, Simeone Terraneo, Brian Zanetti

Lian Bichsel is the obvious player to watch on Team Switzerland, not least because the Dallas Stars drafted him at No. 18 in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. The Olten-born defender plays with a rugged intelligence that separates him from his national team peers and has propelled him to success with Leksands IF in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL).

Bichsel, who sat out of the summertime WJC to the displeasure of his coach, is 6-foot-5, but his size is only one part of the reason for his success. The 18-year-old also possesses exceptional defensive awareness and has positive habits in every zone. He is an effective defender with his body and stick, which allowed him to adapt to the professional level quickly.

Team Switzerland will rely on Bichsel in all situations at the 2023 WJC, which means he cannot afford to visit the penalty box as frequently as he does in the SHL (he is on course to finish this season with 84 penalty minutes).

Also of note on Switzerland’s blue line: Brian Zanetti, a fourth-round selection of the Philadelphia Flyers in 2021. The Lugano-born defender is in his second season with the OHL’s Peterborough Petes, for whom he has recorded five points (two goals, three assists) in 27 appearances.

While Zanetti has yet to fill out his 6-foot-3 frame, he skates well and is confident in possession of the puck. He will feature on the power play for Beyer, as was the case in the previous edition of the tournament.

Rodwin Dionicio is another defenceman to keep an eye on. The Newark, New Jersey-born defenceman is confident beyond his years with the puck on his stick and will be a key asset in transition for Switzerland. He has seven points (four goals, three assists) in 17 appearances for the Niagara Ice Dogs this season.

Forwards

Mats Alge, Nicolas Baechler, Attilo Biasca, Lorenzo Canonica, Joel Henry, Jeremy Jabola Prada, Tim Muggli, Miles Müller, Liekit Reichle, Louis Robin, Jonas Taibel, Livio Curdin Truog

Team Switzerland’s offence is the weakest section of their squad. Beyer’s attack includes five players who have spent this season in the nation’s top junior league – which is a cut below playing professionally in Europe or major junior in North America.

However, Liekit Reichle is the kind of player who could sneak under the radar. The Zürich-born forward has made an impressive start to the campaign with the Küsnacht Lions and has reinforced his playmaking credentials since returning from a one-year stint in the Western Hockey League.

In addition to four assists at the professional level, the 19-year-old has 26 points (five goals, 21 assists) in 17 appearances in his nation’s top junior league and will play in all situations at the World Junior Championship.

Tim Muggli will also be a key player for Beyer, not least because he contributed an assist in his National League debut. The 19-year-old has dominated at the junior level this season, scoring a remarkable 48 points (28 goals, 20 assists) in 30 appearances while wearing the ‘C’ for EV Zug. He ended the last edition of the tournament without a point to his name but returns to the competition full of confidence and in top form.

Also of note for Team Switzerland are Nicolas Baechler, Mattheo Reinhard, and Livio Curdin Truog – all of whom have enjoyed success at the professional level this season.

Looking Ahead for Team Switzerland at the WJC

Team Switzerland’s main priority for the 2023 WJC in Halifax and Moncton is to avoid relegation. They secured an eighth-place finish in the summer, but have been drawn into the tougher side of the bracket this time around.

Unlike at the previous edition of the tournament, the Swiss will play their most important game of the competition early, with a crunch meeting with Team Latvia scheduled for Dec. 27. If Beyer’s side overcomes the Latvians, it should see them avoid relegation for a 14th straight year.

Team Switzerland has proven that they can compete with the world’s best hockey programs since they won promotion just over a decade back – and this year should be no different. They have an impressive selection of talent, headlined by the enormous Bichsel, and should be able to stay the course.