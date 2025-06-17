2025 NHL Draft: The “Do Not Draft” List

We have reached the point in the countdown to the 2025 NHL Draft where it’s time to have a serious conversation. With so much uncertainty as to how the draft will play out, there are a wild range of opinions on who might crack the top-five and who could fall.

Teams at the top of the draft are going to face critical decisions. Will they consider trading their pick for immediate help? If they keep their pick, which player will stand out enough to hear their name called in a certain spot?

Welcome to the “Do Not Draft” list. Each year, we identify players that are projected to go in a certain range and tell you why they shouldn’t be drafted in a certain spot.

Our usual disclaimer applies. This list is not to suggest don’t draft these players at all. These are top prospects that will hear their names early in Los Angeles. The point of this exercise is to strike up conversation and show you the hard decisions teams are facing.

No matter which public ranking you look at, there is a difference of opinion on how they think the draft will play out. A player who is ranked third on one list might be outside another list’s top-10.

With that said, we have six big names that make the 2025 “Do Not Draft” list. It starts with a player many thought would go number one a season ago.

2025 “Do Not Draft” List

James Hagens – Do not draft in the top-five.

Rationale: Most of the talk about the 2025 NHL Draft last season was around Hagens. He was the consensus pick to go number-one overall. But then he had just an average year in college which has led to significant questions.

While Hagens isn’t small, he is undersized which does have some folks wondering how he’d do against consistently bigger competition in the NHL. You know what they say about the top-five. Teams have a chance to land a cornerstone player. They don’t want to miss.

While Hagens could be on some team’s boards in the top-five, there’s a feeling he’ll slip out of that range. With players like Anton Frondell and Porter Martone available, teams like the Chicago Blackhawks, Utah Mammoth and Nashville Predators will all have tough and interesting choices to make.

James Hagens could slip out of the top-five at the 2025 NHL Draft. (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

With players in that range not having as significant of questions being asked of them, taking Hagens in the top-five comes with added risk. He will be a fine NHL’er. We just feel there are better players available in that range.

Caleb Desnoyers – Do not draft in the top-five.

Rationale: Speaking of the top-five, Desnoyers is another player many feel could go in that range. His season has him in position to be one of the first names heard in Los Angeles.

Desnoyers is one of the smartest players in the draft. However many feel he is inconsistent in important areas of his game including decision-making and defensively. This comes down to preference.

Teams who believe Desnoyers will become a top-line center will draft with confidence. Like Hagens, we have other players ahead of Desnoyers in terms of preference. This is where those teams holding a top pick have a major decision to make.

What would you do? If you had your choice of Desnoyers, Martone, Frondell or another top center not named Michael Misa, who’s your choice?

Desnoyers comes in sixth on my personal list. The inconsistencies have him just on the outside. But don’t be surprised if he goes as high as third overall.

Brady Martin – Do not draft in the top-10.

Rationale: Martin was the talk of the 2025 NHL Combine. Teams holding picks 4th-7th all treated him to dinner. That’s a pretty good sign of him potentially being picked in that range.

The competitiveness speaks for itself with Martin. His willingness to engage in battles stand out. But for a potential top-10 pick, there are enough questions about his game that make me hesitate.

Can Martin consistently play at the pace in the NHL? Some think that is a big area of improvement he needs. Others have questioned some of his decision making stating he forces too many plays leading to turnovers.

It would surprise no one if Martin goes in the top-10. However he falls just outside that range given the questions folks are wondering about. Hagens and Desnoyers come in ahead of Martin on my list for reference.

Roger McQueen – Do not draft in the top-10.

Rationale: McQueen will provide this year’s test of how teams view someone’s health. He did the fitness testing at the NHL Combine and did well with it. He answered significant questions for teams wondering how his back would do.

But if you recall last year, Cayden Lindstrom dealt with a back issue before the Columbus Blue Jackets took him fourth overall. It ultimately cost him most of this season before coming back in the WHL Final. There is always risk in these type of situations.

Roger McQueen will put teams to the test given his injury history. (Photo Credit: Brandon Wheat Kings)

If healthy, McQueen could ultimately become one of the best value picks of this draft. The question to consider here is how long will teams wait before jumping in to take him?

McQueen brings many good things to the table including his size. The injury puts him just outside my top-10. Knowing there is risk given his style of play could cause concern for teams in that range. If he starts slipping too far, then he becomes a must have.

Carter Bear – Do not draft in the top-15.

Rationale: Bear does a lot of things well that helped him find success in the WHL. The reason he’s outside my top-15 is primarily centered around how he translates to the NHL.

Bear is a lot like Martin in how he competes. He doesn’t take shifts off. He usually makes an impact. However, he does have to get a lot stronger. He also has to show he’s over the brutal Achilles injury he suffered at the end of the season. Some believe he needs to improve his skating for the next level.

Some players in this range I prefer are the defensemen Radim Mrtka, Kashawn Aitcheson, Logan Hensler and Jackson Smith. Up front, players like Lynden Lakovic, Justin Carbonneau and Malcolm Spence are higher on my list.

By this part of the draft, there will be a higher degree of variance on lists. He could go before 15th but could also slip down too.

Joshua Ravensbergen – Do not draft in the first round.

Rationale: Most folks believe Ravensbergen will go in the first round. This comes down to value and who else is potentially available for teams looking for a goalie.

Goalies just don’t have with the same level of consistency when it comes to the draft. Some goalies highly rated never make it to the NHL while others drafted later have long careers.

Teams later in the first will likely have Ravensbergen as their best available player. But is he the best available goalie? Jack Ivankovic is there too.

At the end of the day, I just think picking a goalie later with similar qualities has better value than using a first. If a first is being used on a goalie, teams have to be sure the goalie is can’t miss. There’s enough question if Ravensbergen is on that level.