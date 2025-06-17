Chris Kreider’s Time With the Rangers Was Defined By Clutch Moments

The New York Rangers traded Chris Kreider to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for prospect Carey Terrance, ending a great run with New York for the power forward. He has the third most goals in franchise history with 326, the 10th most points with 582, and scored the second most single-season goals when he had 52 in 2021-22. However, he played his best hockey in the playoffs, and that is what defined his time in New York.

Kreider’s Clutch Play With the Rangers

After winning the national championship with Boston College, Kreider made his NHL debut for the Rangers in the playoffs during the 2011-12 season. Facing elimination in Game 6 on the road, he scored his first NHL goal late in the second period to give them a 3-1 lead, and they held on for a 3-2 victory.

Related: Grading the Rangers & Ducks Chris Kreider Trade

Kreider also had a goal and an assist in a 3-1 victory over the Washington Capitals in Game 1 of the second round and scored a goal in each of the first three games of the Eastern Conference Final against the New Jersey Devils. Though he did not get a lot of ice time, he made the most of his opportunities and proved to be a difference-maker. After a disappointing regular season in 2012-13, he once again came through in the postseason as he scored an overtime goal in Game 4 of their second-round series against the Boston Bruins to extend the series.

During the 2013-14 season, Kreider established himself as one of the Rangers’ top forwards, but he missed the start of the postseason with a broken hand. He returned in Game 4 of their second-round matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins and recorded a goal and an assist in a 5-1 Game 5 victory. He helped New York win three games in a row to win the series in seven games.

Kreider then had three goals and five assists in the Eastern Conference Final as they beat the Montreal Canadiens in six games. He scored the game-tying goal in Game 3 on a deflection with 28.1 seconds left in regulation. He finished with five goals and eight assists in 15 postseason games.

Chris Kreider had many clutch playoff performances for the New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In 2014-15, Kreider once again played a key role in the Rangers coming back from down 3-1 in a series, this time against the Capitals in the second round. Facing elimination in Game 5, he scored the game-tying goal on a quick shot with 1:41 left in regulation, and Ryan McDonagh scored the game-winner in overtime. He also scored the first two goals of a 4-3 road victory in Game 6.

The Rangers did not make it past the second round of the playoffs again until 2021-22 when they made an unexpected run to the Eastern Conference Final. However, Kreider did provide a memorable moment as he set up Mika Zibanejad for a Game 5 overtime goal in the first round against the Canadiens during the 2016-17 season.

In 2021-22, the Rangers once again came from behind as they trailed 3-1 in their first-round matchup with the Penguins. Kreider scored two goals in Game 6, including the game-winner on a slap shot with 1:28 remaining. He also scored the opening goal in a 4-3 overtime victory in Game 7. In the second round, New York advanced after trailing 3-2 in their series with the Hurricanes, and he scored twice in a 6-2 Game 7 victory. He had 10 goals and six assists in 20 playoff games.

Kreider had six goals and three assists despite a disappointing seven-game first-round series loss to the New Jersey Devils in 2022-23. In 2023-24, he helped the Rangers win the Presidents’ Trophy and then sweep the Capitals in the first round of the playoffs.

In the second round, Kreider had two goals and two assists in the first three games of the Rangers’ matchup with the Hurricanes and helped them jump out to a 3-0 lead. However, they lost the next two games and trailed 3-1 in the third period of Game 6. He cut the lead to 3-2 after jamming in a loose puck near the goal line, then scored on a beautiful deflection on a power play to tie the score, and gave them the lead by cutting to the net and scoring off a nice feed by Ryan Lindgren as New York came back to win the game 5-3.

In total, Kreider finished with 48 goals and 28 assists in 123 postseason games. He has the most playoff goals and the third most playoff points in franchise history, and he had a knack for producing in key moments.

Replacing Kreider Will Not Be Easy

Kreider had an injury-plagued 2024-25 season and finished with 22 goals and eight assists. However, when he was healthy in the three previous seasons, he was one of the Rangers’ best players.

When Kreider made his NHL debut, he possessed a rare combination of speed and power at 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds. He still has bursts of speed that allow him to create odd-man rushes and get around opposing defenders. Additionally, he became a dominant force on the power play as he is one of the best in the NHL at scoring on deflections, and his strength makes it difficult for opposing defensemen to move him from the front of the net.

Kreider also used his speed and reach to become one of the team’s best penalty killers. Not only was he willing to get in passing lanes and block shots, but he also used his speed to generate scoring chances. He scored 13 shorthanded goals in his last four regular seasons and had three shorthanded goals in his last 33 playoff games.

Additionally, if the Rangers intend to contend, it will be difficult for them to replace their top playoff goalscorer and one of their leaders. While many of their top players have underachieved in the postseason, Kreider played his best in the playoffs.

Kreider Deserves Appreciation for His Time With the Rangers

The Rangers have struggled to develop homegrown forwards, but Kreider proved to be an exception. He became a great two-way forward who turned into one of the franchise’s top scorers and stepped up for them in big moments. He has done a lot to make the team better over his 13 seasons in New York, and he deserves appreciation for his clutch play in the postseason.