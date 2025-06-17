Canadiens’ Slafkovsky Set to Defend Olympics MVP Title with Slovakia

Say you were to hypothetically forget Montreal Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky won the tournament MVP title at the 2022 Winters Olympics. Slafkovsky making Slovakia’s preliminary roster for the 2026 edition of the event would still be absolutely no surprise. Neither should it be that he was the sole Habs player to make the initial cut, with each of the participating teams unveiling their first six players Monday.

Seeing as the other forwards on Slovakia’s roster so far are bottom-six forwards Martin Pospisil of the Calgary Flames and Tomas Tatar of the New Jersey Devils, Slafkovsky clearly made the team on his own merits. And why wouldn’t he, really? It goes beyond him having been drafted first overall in 2022, largely on the strength of his showing at the previous tournament. With two straight 50-points seasons in the NHL under his belt, Slafkovsky has established himself as a scoring threat and a consistent top-liner on the Canadiens (and of course Slovakia).

Related: Host Canadiens Steal Show by Getting Slafkovsky, Dach at 2022 Draft

Some cynics may argue Slafkovsky is a top-liner solely as a complementary piece to Nick Suzuki (Canada) and Cole Caufield (United States), who each missed out on being named to their country’s rosters to due to their deeper talent pools. There may be some truth to that for the time being, as the just-21-year-old grows further into the role. Nevertheless, Slafkovsky was never going to be left off Slovakia’s roster after having led the tournament in scoring last time as a teenage amateur, albeit in the absence of NHLers. This time around will obviously be different.

Slovakia is obviously a long shot to medal again, after winning bronze 3.5 years ago. However, an accomplishment is an accomplishment, and there’s no disputing how much of an honour it should be considered to be named to a roster so early. There’s similarly little disputing Slafkovsky was really the only lock in terms of hypothetical Canadiens on the “short” list to be named to their respective national teams on Monday.

Montreal Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky – (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Even if Suzuki and Caufield are arguably the Canadiens’ best forwards and criminally underrated in some circles (generally geographically located in Toronto… probably), they’d never be in the mix this early. After all, they each failed to make their country’s 4 Nations Face-Off rosters. And whether Habs fans like it or not they remain long shots to get named in the end too. So, it’s hard to consider them snubs, at least at this juncture. The following three, ranked in increased order of likelihood, each have more of a case:

3. Sam Montembeault

Sam Montembeault may not have seen the ice, but he was infamously named Canada’s third goalie at the 4 Nations Face-Off, to the ridiculous criticism of a select few that it was a politically motivated pick. Those critics are going to be seriously mad when they see his name pop up as someone to be considered for the Olympic roster down the stretch, because he only strengthened his case after the tournament, helping to lead the Canadiens to a playoff spot after they had completely fallen out of the race beforehand.

Of course, the operative phrase is “down the stretch,” because Montembeault may not make it in the end either. After winning the 4 Nations Face-Off, St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington will probably get the nod in some capacity. His backup, Vegas Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill, meanwhile had more of an impressive stat line than Montembeault. Ditto for Washington Capitals starter Logan Thompson, who was left off the roster altogether despite having gone 31-6-6 with a 2.49 goals-against average (GAA) and .910 save percentage (SV%). Those numbers dwarf Montembeault’s 31-24-7 record, 2.82 GAA and .902 SV%.

What’s perhaps most impressive about Thompson’s season is his high-ranked goals saved above expected, per MoneyPuck. The thing is, Montembeault was right behind him. So, there is a legitimate argument why he should make the team, combined with his gold medal for Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Championship. It’s just hard to see Montembeault as having been snubbed at all when competition at the position is so tight and Canada didn’t name a goalie at all on Monday. Clearly team brass has some thinking to do.

2. Patrik Laine

Canadiens fans can go around and around debating where Patrik Laine fits on the team, if at all. Some believe he doesn’t fit culturally on the team, even though the Habs undeniably played their best hockey of the season with him in the lineup. Geez… he can’t even play the role of a locker-room cancer right. They may even point to Laine’s struggles at even strength as proof he’s a one-trick pony… despite him having led the team with 15 goals on the man advantage in just 52 games played and special teams being so critical.

Regardless, Laine nevertheless had a great 4 Nations Face-Off tournament (playing with then-Canadiens teammate Joel Armia, who, as a pending unrestricted free agent, didn’t qualify for this list). Laine scored three assists in three games, including a critical helper on Mikael Granlund’s 4-2 goal to keep hope alive in the dying minutes of Finland’s ultimate 5-3 loss to Canada, which sealed their fate. It isn’t just that Laine made a heads-up play to find an open Granlund for the score. It’s that Finland trusted him to be on the ice at a critical point in the game, with less than two minutes left and an empty net… and he came through.

It may very well be a tale of two Laines, from early in his career when he seemed like a perennial Rocket Richard Trophy contender, to now when he has trouble staying on a single team for too long. However, he’ll likely always be welcomed by Finland. With his time in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program hopefully completely over, he’s also likely someone on whom Finland can count. However, when the other forwards Finland named are of the calibre of Mikko Rantanen, Aleksander Barkov and Sebastian Aho, it’s at least easy to understand why he’ll have to wait a little longer to officially get the call.

1. Lane Hutson

It’s not shocking Calder Memorial Trophy-winner Lane Hutson didn’t make the initial cut for Team U.S.A. However, it also wouldn’t have been a complete shock had he been named, either. After all, he didn’t just lead all NHL rookies in scoring, regardless of their position. He also ranked sixth in NHL scoring among (all) defensemen. Of course, he ranked third among American defensemen too, and two of the six players the U.S. named were rearguards. So, it’s hard to cry foul.

Interestingly, the U.S. named Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes, who ranked above Hutson, and Charlie McAvoy of the Boston Bruins, who did not. Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski actually trailed only Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche in scoring among defensemen and didn’t get named.

So, it’s not like Hutson is the biggest snub of all. Far from it, with Werenski technically even possessing more leadership than McAvoy as an alternate captain for the past four seasons to McAvoy’s two. Werenski even just won a gold medal at the 2025 IIHF World Championship as a member of the 65-year-drought-breaking U.S. men’s hockey team (coincidentally alongside Hutson’s younger brother, Cole).

Eventually though, Werenski will in all likelihood be named. So, there is hope for Hutson too. True, competition is stiff and some might say he doesn’t have the needed experience. However, if you’re so in need of experience that you’re willing to look past a 66-point defenseman whose skill set seems ideal for international hockey, you may need new eyes too. So, no, don’t be shocked if Hutson fails to crack the final roster. However, you would have good reason to be angry… just not yet.